5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I called Brewbaker Kia interested in seeing about trading my current Kia for a new model. I was patched into a wonderful salesman, who took time to understand what I was requesting. We set up a time to bring my current vehicle in for appraisal. When we arrived at the scheduled time, we met with him and he took our vehicle over to be appraised. While we waited (which was not long at all) he showed me the newest models of the vehicle I wanted. Once my vehicle was done, we had decided he would price out two different Kia's and let me know pricing, financing and appraisal of my current Kia. He got numbers back to me quickly. The only thing left was for me to make a decision and push go. Once I decided which model I wanted, we started the credit app. The following day my husband and I arrived to sign paperwork and meet with financing. It was the quickest process ever. And now I get to love what I drive again! Really wonderful experience! Read more