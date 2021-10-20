Brewbaker Kia
Customer Reviews of Brewbaker Kia
Brewbaker is two for two
by 10/20/2021on
Seven years ago, I purchased a vehicle from Brewbaker. I had such a good experience with that purchase, that I decided to go back to Brewbaker for my next vehicle. Kia just recently released a van to replace the Sedona. I did some research on it, and I fell in love. Unfortunately because they were so new, it was tough to find one. My sales consultant Dean went above and beyond to help me not only find the perfect one, but he helped me through every step of the process. He never made me feel pressured, or rushed, and was always super helpful when it came to me asking a bazillion questions. I will 100% be going back there to buy any future vehicles. If you’re in the market for a new Kia, go and see Dean at Brewbaker. You will not be disappointed.
Service Review
by 02/24/2017on
All work done in a timely and courteous manner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Who needs the quickie oil change places!
by 12/31/2016on
Brewbaker KIA is great! They understand that service sells cars. I have never been disappointed in the service department at Brewbaker. Not that my KIA has needed anything but standard servicing! Great car plus great dealership equals satisfied and returning customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quality, Quick & Easy
by 10/18/2016on
I called Brewbaker Kia interested in seeing about trading my current Kia for a new model. I was patched into a wonderful salesman, who took time to understand what I was requesting. We set up a time to bring my current vehicle in for appraisal. When we arrived at the scheduled time, we met with him and he took our vehicle over to be appraised. While we waited (which was not long at all) he showed me the newest models of the vehicle I wanted. Once my vehicle was done, we had decided he would price out two different Kia's and let me know pricing, financing and appraisal of my current Kia. He got numbers back to me quickly. The only thing left was for me to make a decision and push go. Once I decided which model I wanted, we started the credit app. The following day my husband and I arrived to sign paperwork and meet with financing. It was the quickest process ever. And now I get to love what I drive again! Really wonderful experience!
2016 Kia Soul Plus
by 09/29/2016on
Salesman did a nice job on being ready for the sale as I asked so My Wife and I were detained too long. If felt my trade in was worth more but I agreed to the price and my Wife likes the soul Plus and car as well.
Why I keep coming back
by 08/30/2016on
Good appt. time, friendly greeting, done on time, work done correctly. Reasonable price. What else can anyone ask for? Its why I keep coming back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Work-Over and Above Expectation
by 07/12/2016on
I came in for oil change and tire rotation. Regular service trip. I apologized for my car being dirty. Service department washed my car and shined my tires at not cost. I didn't ask them to do it. They offered. They also replaced a door part Kia had issued a statement on. They put a smile on my face. Kudos to Brewbaker Kia Service Department. They are the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 06/12/2016on
Since purchasing the Kia Optima for my daughter, It has been a pleasant experience. Wonderful investment for my teenager.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Happy Customer
by 05/02/2016on
Our salesman was outstanding. No pressure, which was nice. We came in looking for a used car and ended up buying NEW because of Mr Gem.
GREAT SALESMAN
by 03/02/2016on
My salesman was GREAT........ He was very courteous. He checked on me consistently if he had to leave my presence. He made sure he explained everything to me & that I understood it before I left.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So loving the Kia forte
by 02/19/2016on
I like the no pressure buying experience and the willness by all the staff to go the extra mile to ensure. by car buying experience and financing process was smooth and comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
