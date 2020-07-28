Skip to main content
Brewbaker INFINITI

220 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Brewbaker INFINITI

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
2 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Just, no.

by Disgusted on 07/28/2020

The service department is deceitful and dishonest and oblivious to the true problems of a vehicle and they are just after the money. My vehicle was brought in for repairs and it ls condition was worse after it was "fixed".

  • Recommend this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent

by Loyalty2 on 05/28/2016

The service is always excellent and the Service Manager ensures that the services are provided in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
