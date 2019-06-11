1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Capitol Hyundai Montgomery Al After doing a major search for a vehicle for my daughter, which her previous car that we had for only 2 weeks and 1 day was damaged in a tornado, I found a nice car with a reasonable price. I had to make a trip to Birmingham early. I had called early that morning and talked to a sales rep, Michael Jackson. I told him I would be in their office later that afternoon after a trip to the doctorâs office in Bâham. I talked to Mr. Jackson several times that morning. We left Bâham that afternoon and headed to Montgomery Hyundai. We got there later in the afternoon a couple of hours before they close. Once we got there, the sales rep Mr. Jackson showed me the car and noticed that another salesperson had put up a sign on the review mirror stating that it was on hold for someone else for the following day. Mr. Jackson did not tell me anything about putting a hold on a car. I told them I had been talking with Mr. Jackson throughout the day and was there to buy the car. They would not sale me the car, because it was on hold for 24 hours. Being pretty upset and talking with the Sales Manager, all this time Mr. Jackson done nothing to help my case and just stood still and then walked out, After driving all that way, the Sales Manager gave me a slip of paper to go down to the gas station and fill up my car for my time. When we got to the gas station, the person in the store said she could not honor the slip. She sent me to another store about 7-10 miles back down the road. Before leaving, I told Mr. Jackson to let me know ASAP on Saturday if that person does not come get the car, that I was still interested. We called their office on Saturday around 1:15pm to see if the car was still available. It took the General Manager about 10-15 mins to come back on the phone to say that the car was available. Mentioned that he had the other Sales rep call the couple that was coming in pick up the car and check on a time. Apparently, the couple did not get to the bank on Friday and wanted dealership to hold it for them until Monday, so they could check with the bank. We drove 3 hours to pick up the car on Saturday and got there about 1 hr before they closed. We worked on paperwork until after 9pm. By this time, I had mentioned that we would have to stay in a hotel because of the 3-hour drive back home. Mr. Jay Clemmons, the (Financial Manager) person doing our paper work, mentioned they would reimburse me for a nice dinner and the hotel for all the issues we had to go through. Well, it has been over 5 weeks now and I have not seen the reimbursement check. I keep checking back (email and phone calls which they donât return now). On the drive home from the dealership, I noticed a major issue with the handling. I thought there was a bad shock/strut. The paper work given to me by the dealership showed they had put on 2 new tires and 4-wheel alignment and an oil change. Once I got home, I had my daughter take the car to the local shop that I work with. They pulled all 4 tires and re-balanced them. When I got home, I did a test drive to make sure, if there was a change. There was a major change. The weights on the 2 new tires, they were 6-8 inches off from where the dealership had put them on. My daughter wanted to know how to check all the fluids and know which one is which. As I was showing her, 30 mins after the test drive, which item was which, the last one I Pulled was the oil dipstick. It was dry. I had 2 extra quarts of oil at my house. I put 1 qt in and then checked. Barely touching the stick. I put a 2nd qt in and it got to the bottom dot on the dipstick. Making it 3 qts low. I had drove it at least 3 hrs home. I also noticed looking at the oil sticker on the windshield that it had @1000 miles on it since the oil change they said they done. I had my daughter take it back to the shop I use to check out the system and make sure it is not using oil or leaking oil. It was not. Telling me that the dealership never done the oil change as stated on the work order. I have mentioned both issues, tire balancing and the motor REALLY LOW on oil. They told that the information would be passed to the GM and service manager. The person I talked to wanted me to send them the bill for both the tire rotation and oil change. Luckily, the shop where I got the issues fixed knew my situation and did not charge me. I am not sure even if I had sent them the bills for both, that they would send me a check for those items, since it has now been over 5 weeks that I was promised the reimbursement check for the hotel and dinner. I saw a couple of bad reviews online before going, I thought Iâd give them the benefit of the doubt. It was a pretty good deal on the car. After leaving the dealership on Friday I rode down the road looking at other dealerships. My daughter needed a car for to drive 3 hrs to her college. Noticing most of the dealerships are owned by the same company, Capital, it was hard to find anyone to talk to. Since I work for a University, I will pass along to all my friends that work for Universities this information. I will suggest to them to pass it along to the students as well. I have several students that work for me they are going to pass the information along to their club members. If anyone reads this review, please DO NOT go to ANY of the Capital dealerships. They are a rip off.