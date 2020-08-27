Customer Reviews of U-J Chevrolet
President Mobile Bay Overhead Door
by 08/27/2020on
Emily McCarron (Director of Commercial Sales) was amazing to deal with. Emily's product knowledge is second to none and is most helpful with every aspect of purchasing a vehicle. The attention to detail I received was great, before and after the sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 04/07/2022on
Great service. 👍🏻
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
did not replace anything
by 03/24/2022on
Most [non-permissible content removed] dealership I've ever been to!!!!! if you are military do not go there! they do not honor veterans!!!! they lied to me and told me they can only give me a $5 discount off of a large amount!!! I took my car in to get fixed they told me was fixed when my husband looked under my hood none of my parts were replaced Literally had to the call the company to get them to suggest what dealership to take my car to besides them so if you want your car fix properly do not go to U J Chevrolet on airport Blvd
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Check Engine light
by 08/06/2021on
UJ was able to schedule me within a reasonable period of time. They diagnosed the problem and fixed it the next day. No complaints.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 02/18/2021on
I was a little disappointed that the gentlemen did not top my fluids off. I had another business to check my water level (just curious, no issues); it was discovered that I needed water and that my brake fluid was very low. My tires were also deflated, which is understandable because of the drastic temperature change; I just thought that they would have checked those things as a common courtesy. All of these issues were discovered the day after the Oil change. The manager explained the reason the Oil change "Took so long;" equipment failure. That in itself made me quite nervous.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
President Mobile Bay Overhead Door
by 08/27/2020on
Emily McCarron (Director of Commercial Sales) was amazing to deal with. Emily's product knowledge is second to none and is most helpful with every aspect of purchasing a vehicle. The attention to detail I received was great, before and after the sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
uj chevrolet service and sales
by 02/22/2019on
very professional and polite
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
James Broadus
by 11/02/2018on
Did not fix car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fred
by 10/24/2018on
Service dept is very well organized and efficient!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast service ,quick approval
by 06/07/2016on
I was approached by a salesman as soon as I drove up.He asked me what I was looking for in a truck.I saw a truck I wanted and he quickly started it up and opened the doors so I could check it out.Papers were written up and I was approved in no time.I drove my truck home that day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
[violative content deleted]
by 04/17/2011on
My wife was unhappy with a fairly new car purchased to replace an aging SUV so since a close friend of hers had just bought a new Tahoe, thats what we went looking for. An ad in the local paper had a very good price for a new Tahoe with several rebates attached. We went to the dealership and were greeted by a friendly salesman who wanted to show us everything else other than what we were looking for. After walking around the lot for close to an hour, the salesman at first said that the advertised Tahoe had "just been sold" then finally admitted that it had never existed. I was fuming. While looking around some more, my wife found the SUV she wanted and then the games began. The car we were to trade in, a 2010 loaded Toyota Avalon Limited, with only 7k miles, was looked over by the Used Car Specialist. What happened next was a nightmare. They came back with a value of less than half of what I had paid for it just 10 months earlier. Their explanation was that " No one likes sedans anymore, everyone wants SUVs". "We are practically gonna have to give the car away and not make any money on it". I asked where they got their info because the Edmunds and Blackbook value were almost twice the offer. They told me that the Edmunds and Blackbook values "really do not apply to the Mobile area". I almost came across the desk at that point. I then asked how they had came up with that number and they told me that they have friends down the road at Palmers Airport Toyota in the used car dept. The salesman said his close friend over there that is the Used Car Manager told him that price. I almost had a come-apart right there on the spot. I had purchased probably 6 cars from Palmers over the last few years and had my cars serviced there so I practically knew all the salesmen and management. We promptly got up and made our way to the door dragging about 3 salesmen with us. After finally retrieving our car keys from these [violative content deleted] we left. I went straight over to Palmers to find the used car fink and when I told him what was said he laughed and told another sales guy "hey, we have another one!" He told me that someone comes over there about 2 or 3 times a month with the same story. At any rate, we bought a new Sequoia and got a good trade-in price on the Avalon. We have never been happier. Take my word for it, DON'T DO BUSINESS AT U-J. THEY ARE [violative content deleted]
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Mobile's Oldest GM Dealer