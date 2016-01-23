Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Mullinax Ford

Mullinax Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
7311 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Mullinax Ford

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by dgreen3625 on 01/23/2016

I had a great experience. My sales manager was pleasant and the process was a good one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rude and can't can't take time for customers

by Blondieonfire on 09/19/2015

I was just looking for a good used car today and it took forever for a salesperson to to come out. I wanted to just look around but the guy just kept saying how hot it was. Well I know it's hot but I'm still there to buy a car. I guess I'll go somewhere the sales people don't mind to sweat. I'll try again tomorrow but not there.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A surprisingly pleasant experience

by rjziner on 09/23/2013

I traded in a Lexus GS that I had owned for six years and had 40k miles on it because I decided that I needed to own a hybrid. I purchased the Fusion hybrid, and the experience with this dealership was refreshingly pleasant. There was no haggling over the price of the new car, and a more-than-fair offer for trade-in value; there was a relatively small discount from sticker on the new car, but in all fairness it was late-August of 2013, and the new car was a 2014 model that I didn't know had been released yet. The entire dealership staff was pleasant to deal with from start to finish, including management and the entire sales staff. There was no backing away from any commitment. Everybody was as helpful as could be, even the salesmen who knew that another salesman was handling the sale or prospective sale. There was no pressure from anyone, including the sales manager and the F&I manager, during any part of the process. Final analysis, I've been buying new cars for nearly 50 years, and this was one of my most pleasant experiences ever. I would recommend the way this dealership conducts its operations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
274 cars in stock
0 new274 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|31 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-250 Super Duty
Ford F-250 Super Duty
0 new|16 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|15 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for