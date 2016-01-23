5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I traded in a Lexus GS that I had owned for six years and had 40k miles on it because I decided that I needed to own a hybrid. I purchased the Fusion hybrid, and the experience with this dealership was refreshingly pleasant. There was no haggling over the price of the new car, and a more-than-fair offer for trade-in value; there was a relatively small discount from sticker on the new car, but in all fairness it was late-August of 2013, and the new car was a 2014 model that I didn't know had been released yet. The entire dealership staff was pleasant to deal with from start to finish, including management and the entire sales staff. There was no backing away from any commitment. Everybody was as helpful as could be, even the salesmen who knew that another salesman was handling the sale or prospective sale. There was no pressure from anyone, including the sales manager and the F&I manager, during any part of the process. Final analysis, I've been buying new cars for nearly 50 years, and this was one of my most pleasant experiences ever. I would recommend the way this dealership conducts its operations. Read more