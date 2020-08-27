sales Rating

My wife was unhappy with a fairly new car purchased to replace an aging SUV so since a close friend of hers had just bought a new Tahoe, thats what we went looking for. An ad in the local paper had a very good price for a new Tahoe with several rebates attached. We went to the dealership and were greeted by a friendly salesman who wanted to show us everything else other than what we were looking for. After walking around the lot for close to an hour, the salesman at first said that the advertised Tahoe had "just been sold" then finally admitted that it had never existed. I was fuming. While looking around some more, my wife found the SUV she wanted and then the games began. The car we were to trade in, a 2010 loaded Toyota Avalon Limited, with only 7k miles, was looked over by the Used Car Specialist. What happened next was a nightmare. They came back with a value of less than half of what I had paid for it just 10 months earlier. Their explanation was that " No one likes sedans anymore, everyone wants SUVs". "We are practically gonna have to give the car away and not make any money on it". I asked where they got their info because the Edmunds and Blackbook value were almost twice the offer. They told me that the Edmunds and Blackbook values "really do not apply to the Mobile area". I almost came across the desk at that point. I then asked how they had came up with that number and they told me that they have friends down the road at Palmers Airport Toyota in the used car dept. The salesman said his close friend over there that is the Used Car Manager told him that price. I almost had a come-apart right there on the spot. I had purchased probably 6 cars from Palmers over the last few years and had my cars serviced there so I practically knew all the salesmen and management. We promptly got up and made our way to the door dragging about 3 salesmen with us. After finally retrieving our car keys from these [violative content deleted] we left. I went straight over to Palmers to find the used car fink and when I told him what was said he laughed and told another sales guy "hey, we have another one!" He told me that someone comes over there about 2 or 3 times a month with the same story. At any rate, we bought a new Sequoia and got a good trade-in price on the Avalon. We have never been happier. Take my word for it, DON'T DO BUSINESS AT U-J. THEY ARE [violative content deleted] Read more