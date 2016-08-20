Honda of Jasper
EXCELLENT -Shonya Moore is the BEST
by 08/20/2016on
A Huge Thank You to Shonya Moore and Honda of Jasper for getting us the car we were looking for. This is defiantly a 5 Star business. Shonya is in a class all her own. She is amazing. We definitely did our homework before deciding to purchase and this was and is the go to place if your in the market for a new car. Everyone went above and beyond to meet and exceed our needs. Y'all are a class totally above other dealers. We cannot wait for y'all to bring us our car on Monday. (The car we wanted has limited availability..only 14 in 4 states so they went and got us one and yes they are bringing it to us) AND I have to say Russ loved the bbq and ice cream. Yes! My 7 year old was served a bbq lunch with everything you can imagine, right down to grilled corn on the cob and ice cream. Plus, They also gave us all the goodies one could image. I think Russ could have stayed there forever.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Well done!
by 04/20/2016on
I normally do not write reviews but in this case I made an exception. I had planned to come here complaining about my issue saying that the dealer failed to fix an issue with my used car. BUT to my surprise and to their credit I am here to say thank you! I purchased a car that had a vibration/shutter problem at around 45 mph found during the test drive. As part of the deal they agreed that they would fix that issue. I had to leave town while they did the work and picked it up when I returned on Sunday(had the keys). On the way home I noticed that the issue was still there. It happened randomly so it was hard to know if fixed or not. When I called the next day and talked about what I the issue was they did not hesitate to fix the car as agreed.
Car Shopping Usually Makes My Stomach Hurt ....
by 10/07/2013on
Here's how the buying of a 2014 Honda CR-V unfolded. My Mom who is 80 years old, decided she wanted a Honda CR-V. This is how she arrived at choosing her vehicle ... She was leaving Church one Sunday and spotted one in the parking lot and immediately thought ... I Would Look Good Driving That". Now truth is, she needed a new car. My dad had passed away several years ago and she has over a 100,000 miles on her vehicle. Also, at her age .... why Shouldn't she have Something She Wanted! I'm her daughter who lives in NC. We spoke by phone and she revealed she had a list of items she'd like to shop for while I was visiting. A new mattress, 2 new recliners, an ironing board cover .... and a new car!! I have always really disliked the task of trying to bargain with a Car Dealership. We are just average working people, who work hard for what we have and don't like to be suckered out of money .... plain and simple. So, let the shopping begin! We started with a Honda dealership in Hoover. Short version of the story is, I needed a Big Bag of Candy (this is a woman thing, men you have you own vices) to calm my nerves whenever we left their fancy showroom. I know we're women, but we can do math!! Nope, this is not going to be the place that puts a Smile on my Mom's face! Enough said .... Then we drove on the Ensley. I will say, I felt their sales tactics were OK, a very nice, pleasant and informative salesman .... but .... I suppose his hands were tied when his boss didn't give us the bottom dollar he was willing to take for the car. Of course, when he called and found out what Jasper Honda was willing to sell it for .... he suddenly came down a Couple of THOUSAND Dollars! That was nice, buy why didn't he do it when we were sitting in his showroom? Yes, it was a lowered price, but still wasn't lower than Jasper's first offer. Next stop, my "Computer"" to put out the word what I was looking for. My phone starts to blow up with offers from Internet Sales Mangers. And the Winner Is ... Jasper Honda!! Ray was straight-forward right out the gate. No haggling back and forth (that what makes my stomach hurt) ... thank goodness!!! My Mom is Smiling and let tell you .... She looks like a Million Bucks in her new 2014 CR-V from Honda of Jasper! Thank you Ray, for putting that Big Smile on my Mom's face! He made this grueling task very pleasant. No one ever wants to feel like they were Suckered. I wished all Car Salesman and their Dealerships would understand that. I would highly recommend Jasper Honda if you too, don't want your stomach to hurt! lol
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people to work with
by 02/05/2012on
We purchased this car sight unseen basically through email, SMS and telephone conversations. Our salesman Danny Barnett gave us the best price (and as another reviewer noted the price was un-touchable by any other dealer we contacted) upon first quote which was exactly what we asked for. We picked up the car after dark one evening and drove it home, the next morning my wife noticed a small gouge in the front bumper of the car. We called Danny and explained what we found and asked if they would help. We really did not expect much response as we could not prove we had not damaged the vehicle ourselves on the drive home (we had not). His response was immediate and totally unexpected "bring it in" so we brought it in and Honda of Jasper repaired it and gave us a loaner to drive. This has been the best experience we have ever had with a car dealer and we would recommend them to anyone looking for a new Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda of Jasper will work hard to get your business!
by 06/23/2011on
Jasper of Honda gave us the best deal and no pressure to add extended warranties, etc. They did not have the color we wanted so they got us our Fit from a dealership 100 miles away and had it there next day. The antenna was missing and they replaced it immediately at no charge. We're very happy with the way they do business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Internet Sales at Honda of Jasper
by 09/16/2010on
I was concerned about the credibility of the sales offer/dept at this dealership because the deal was unapproachable by any dealer in Florida or Alabama. In the end Ray was terrific to deal with, straightforward, gave the best deal at the first offer (no back and forth), and met my expectations and put to rest any apprehension. If I were to get another Honda I would go back to Ray at Honda of Jasper. Finance dept tried to pull some 'recommended warranties' on me, but be sure to read edmunds.com "Secrets of a Finance dept" undercover piece.
