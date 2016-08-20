5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Here's how the buying of a 2014 Honda CR-V unfolded. My Mom who is 80 years old, decided she wanted a Honda CR-V. This is how she arrived at choosing her vehicle ... She was leaving Church one Sunday and spotted one in the parking lot and immediately thought ... I Would Look Good Driving That". Now truth is, she needed a new car. My dad had passed away several years ago and she has over a 100,000 miles on her vehicle. Also, at her age .... why Shouldn't she have Something She Wanted! I'm her daughter who lives in NC. We spoke by phone and she revealed she had a list of items she'd like to shop for while I was visiting. A new mattress, 2 new recliners, an ironing board cover .... and a new car!! I have always really disliked the task of trying to bargain with a Car Dealership. We are just average working people, who work hard for what we have and don't like to be suckered out of money .... plain and simple. So, let the shopping begin! We started with a Honda dealership in Hoover. Short version of the story is, I needed a Big Bag of Candy (this is a woman thing, men you have you own vices) to calm my nerves whenever we left their fancy showroom. I know we're women, but we can do math!! Nope, this is not going to be the place that puts a Smile on my Mom's face! Enough said .... Then we drove on the Ensley. I will say, I felt their sales tactics were OK, a very nice, pleasant and informative salesman .... but .... I suppose his hands were tied when his boss didn't give us the bottom dollar he was willing to take for the car. Of course, when he called and found out what Jasper Honda was willing to sell it for .... he suddenly came down a Couple of THOUSAND Dollars! That was nice, buy why didn't he do it when we were sitting in his showroom? Yes, it was a lowered price, but still wasn't lower than Jasper's first offer. Next stop, my "Computer"" to put out the word what I was looking for. My phone starts to blow up with offers from Internet Sales Mangers. And the Winner Is ... Jasper Honda!! Ray was straight-forward right out the gate. No haggling back and forth (that what makes my stomach hurt) ... thank goodness!!! My Mom is Smiling and let tell you .... She looks like a Million Bucks in her new 2014 CR-V from Honda of Jasper! Thank you Ray, for putting that Big Smile on my Mom's face! He made this grueling task very pleasant. No one ever wants to feel like they were Suckered. I wished all Car Salesman and their Dealerships would understand that. I would highly recommend Jasper Honda if you too, don't want your stomach to hurt! lol Read more