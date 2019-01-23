sales Rating

So far my experience has not been pleasant and it is getting worse as we speak. I bought 2016 Truck from them, its not their branded vehicle, but it was a great deal and just what I wanted. Upon test driving the vehicle, the salesman and myself noticed a vibration. He assured me that he was aware and it was just an alignment and they would fix it. After falling in love with the physical appearance of the vehicle, I proceeded with the purchase. After I purchase the vehicle, they detailed it and broke the window panel. He was going to disregard this and not tell me. I got a few miles up the road and started to rattle and almost come off, so I came back and they glued it on temporarily and agreed to order the part and fix it. No problem. Well after driving the truck, the vibration worsened. I couldnt get my salesman to call me back or anyone for that matter. I was told to call Erin and she would set up the service. I talked to Erin, she said no, thats your salesmans responsibility. So after feeling like the truck was going to completely give out, I stopped by a dealership that sales this brand truck and they told me that based on the symptoms given, the torque converter was bad. So by this time I am panicking and still cant reach anyone. I finally text my salesman and he told me to meet him at the dealership at 9 on a Friday. Im late for work getting there and hes not even there. I text him and tells me to find Dan. So at this point Im walking around the dealership looking for Dan. Shouldnt he be finding me? Im the customer. I finally get someone to tell me that Dan is on the lot and he will be with me shortly. Dan and the technician drive the car AFTER I tell them what Ive alre found out and they agree that the torque converter needs to be replaced. They have now had the truck for over a week. No one had called me to update me or anything until I called them. I then tell them since we have discovered that the Truck didnt just need an alignment, that I would like to take it to have a comprehensive check at a dealer that specializes in this type of vehicle at their expense(which is only $130). After speaking with Floyd, sales manager, who tells me we arent responsible for something that happens 5miles down the road. Clearly hes just being the big guy cause he apparently isnt familiar with the situation. This didnt happen 5miles down the road. Your salesman knew about it upon test driving. I then speak to Lily, another manager, who is very condescending and sarcastic in telling me that their technician can check the vehicle. But their technician apparently overlooked this issue, so why would I want him to check it again. She then gets really nasty with me and over-talking me , so I tell her that I would seek legal advice or go another route. She tells me well you dont have to call me back then and hung up the phone. She didnt try to compromise or save me as a customer, just basically told me to do what I wanted to do. They have basically secured my funds and could care less about whats going on at this point. Also, the finance manager, was very unprofessional after learning that I had my own financing. He promised me better rates and after he couldnt get them, he didnt say anything else to me. Didnt tell me the results of his findings or anything, just proceeded with finalizing the transaction as if nothing happened. Maybe they are better with their brand vehicles and customers that they like, but my experience has been unsatisfactory. I didnt expect it to go this way because before they got my money, Barrett, my salesman, was so nice. And just to add, he has yet to call me or follow up on any of this. I guess he has gotten his profit and done his due diligence. I dont recommend anyone doing business with them based on the experience I have had. **UPDATE** the vehicle is back in the shop with the same issue. I decided this time to take it to a dealer that specializes in this make. Read more