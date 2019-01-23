Land-Rover Birmingham
by 01/23/2019on
I ordered my 2019 Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic with the help of the Birmingham dealership. The way they handled my order with all my requirements and options, they made sure I received the perfect Velar for me.
Mrs. Robinson
by 08/29/2018on
Lea Mann was wonderful to work with during the servicing of my car. He paid special consideration to my timing needs and made sure I had multiple rides. He made servicing my car at Land Rover easy.
Horrible Experience!!!
by 08/24/2018on
So far my experience has not been pleasant and it is getting worse as we speak. I bought 2016 Truck from them, its not their branded vehicle, but it was a great deal and just what I wanted. Upon test driving the vehicle, the salesman and myself noticed a vibration. He assured me that he was aware and it was just an alignment and they would fix it. After falling in love with the physical appearance of the vehicle, I proceeded with the purchase. After I purchase the vehicle, they detailed it and broke the window panel. He was going to disregard this and not tell me. I got a few miles up the road and started to rattle and almost come off, so I came back and they glued it on temporarily and agreed to order the part and fix it. No problem. Well after driving the truck, the vibration worsened. I couldnt get my salesman to call me back or anyone for that matter. I was told to call Erin and she would set up the service. I talked to Erin, she said no, thats your salesmans responsibility. So after feeling like the truck was going to completely give out, I stopped by a dealership that sales this brand truck and they told me that based on the symptoms given, the torque converter was bad. So by this time I am panicking and still cant reach anyone. I finally text my salesman and he told me to meet him at the dealership at 9 on a Friday. Im late for work getting there and hes not even there. I text him and tells me to find Dan. So at this point Im walking around the dealership looking for Dan. Shouldnt he be finding me? Im the customer. I finally get someone to tell me that Dan is on the lot and he will be with me shortly. Dan and the technician drive the car AFTER I tell them what Ive alre found out and they agree that the torque converter needs to be replaced. They have now had the truck for over a week. No one had called me to update me or anything until I called them. I then tell them since we have discovered that the Truck didnt just need an alignment, that I would like to take it to have a comprehensive check at a dealer that specializes in this type of vehicle at their expense(which is only $130). After speaking with Floyd, sales manager, who tells me we arent responsible for something that happens 5miles down the road. Clearly hes just being the big guy cause he apparently isnt familiar with the situation. This didnt happen 5miles down the road. Your salesman knew about it upon test driving. I then speak to Lily, another manager, who is very condescending and sarcastic in telling me that their technician can check the vehicle. But their technician apparently overlooked this issue, so why would I want him to check it again. She then gets really nasty with me and over-talking me , so I tell her that I would seek legal advice or go another route. She tells me well you dont have to call me back then and hung up the phone. She didnt try to compromise or save me as a customer, just basically told me to do what I wanted to do. They have basically secured my funds and could care less about whats going on at this point. Also, the finance manager, was very unprofessional after learning that I had my own financing. He promised me better rates and after he couldnt get them, he didnt say anything else to me. Didnt tell me the results of his findings or anything, just proceeded with finalizing the transaction as if nothing happened. Maybe they are better with their brand vehicles and customers that they like, but my experience has been unsatisfactory. I didnt expect it to go this way because before they got my money, Barrett, my salesman, was so nice. And just to add, he has yet to call me or follow up on any of this. I guess he has gotten his profit and done his due diligence. I dont recommend anyone doing business with them based on the experience I have had. **UPDATE** the vehicle is back in the shop with the same issue. I decided this time to take it to a dealer that specializes in this make.
SERVICE ON NEW RR SPORT
by 07/13/2018on
I had to have the plastic covering over my gauges and a transmission plate replaced on my brand new RR Sport. I was very nervous that I may have purchased a vehicle with a lot of problems but the service dept took care of me promptly and fixed everything in a timely manner.
Consumer
by 03/23/2018on
I had a wonderful experience at Land Rover Birmingham. My salesman, Darrell was professional, relatable and honest. The Gm there, Lily was kind and thorough about the process. I highly recommend taking your business here. When I'm ready to buy another Rover I will definitely return. Loving my SUV.
Service
by 05/24/2017on
Service representative was ready for me when I got there. A nice clean new loaner vehicle was ready for me. All service was done in a timely manner and my car was ready when promised.
Wonderful customer service
by 05/12/2017on
I had the pleasure of having Mr. Gerald Seaborn as my service rep. Not being new to having my car serviced at this location but it's definitely my first time feeling as if my needs were met.
Buying car
by 05/09/2017on
My salesman was Daniel Manley an he has helped me on my last 4 Range Rovers. He goes above an beyond to help out in any way he can. Would not buy a car without him. David also did my paperwork an was very through an helpful in every way.
Excellent Customer Service.
by 03/23/2017on
No waiting when I arrived to the dealership. Had me back on the road in a loaner quickly. Vehicle was ready when expected.
Above and Beyond Service
by 07/06/2016on
Barrett Carden and the team at Land Rover Birmingham went above and beyond the call of duty to help my family get the Range Rover we wanted at an exception value! Barrett made many follow up calls and helped my family get the car of my dreams! We will be returning in years to come as well as other family members! Thank you Barrett Carden and Land Rover of Birmingham!
Beware of Price Gouging
by 06/27/2014on
Whenever you take your car in for service, you expect the normal price hikes. We have all experienced this and accept this as part of owning a vehicle. However, Jacquar Land Rover (of Birmingham) takes things to an entirely different level. When I called to complain about my husband being charged $300 to replace a battery in our car, their explanation was that "they provide great service". My response: "Really?" You are not providing great service to your customers when you inflate prices that are just ridiculous. Everyone on the planet knows it should not cost $300 to replace a battery in a vehicle. And...that was not the best of the story....my total bill was $472...why? He got an oil change too. Unreal. So...they charged us $472 (close to $500) for a battery and some oil. Yes....I have to agree....great....great service!!! But the problem is this....it was great service for your books...not mine. Thanks. We will not be back and will continue to tell our neighbors and friends in the Hoover area not to seek what you (not your customers) call "Great service". I hope the extra $250+ you made off this single customer was worth it, for although my husband and I make a good living, we don't like the feeling of being "ripped off", nor do we appreciate any business in our vicinity "ripping" off our neighbors.