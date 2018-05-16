2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Wife and I went in on a Friday evening to trade our Lincoln LS for a used Ford Expedition. After driving it we noticed a ticking sound from the engine. Sales rep said it sounded like a leaking manifold and said to take it home and they would repair it the following Monday morning. Dropped it off and was given a loaner vehicle. Fast forward 3 loaner vehicles and over a month later. I finally went in and spoke with the used car manager Dennis who told me that the repairs were extensive and he could decide if he chose not to make the repairs. After going rounds over this (after all, we had a written guarantee to fix whatever the issue was) I left again. We got the vehicle back the next day but noticed other issues when we got home. Rough idle, lights flickering. Took it back and advised that we wanted our old vehicle back. He "politely" told us that they had already sold it. I left a review in a local forum and the GM called me back immediately and had me come in. He took the vehicle back no questions asked and gave us a loaner and located an Expedition that we liked to put us back in. We still have it to this day with no issues. My only advice is to leave the vehicle on the lot if you notice any issues. I would also recommend avoiding the used car manager Dennis, as he is extremely rude and doesn't seem to care about customer satisfaction. With that being said, the GM was quick to offer to help once he found out and he did make it right. We are undecided if we would buy from them again because even though they made it right eventually, it cost us days off work, over 20 trips to the dealership, and took over a month and a half. Read more