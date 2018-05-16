Woody Anderson Ford
Customer Reviews of Woody Anderson Ford
Ford 2018 F-150 Purchase
by 05/16/2018on
Biff Anderson was great! He listened to our needs then found us the exact truck. We are very happy. There was no-hassle on the trade-in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Woody Anderson of Madison
by 08/21/2017on
We purchased a used Ford Escape. It was the best buying experience we have ever had! Everyone at the dealership was helpful and friendly. They truly put the customer first!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
customer
by 07/23/2017on
I bought a certified pre-owned 2015 F150 from Tony Turner at WAF. Long story short, I had some issues with it and desided I didn't want to keep it. They made me a fair deal to trade it back in on a new 2017 F150 that they let me use while the 2015 was in for repairs! I appreciate Tony Turner's efforts through the whole deal! He was great to work with! I think this proves that WAF wants to take care of their customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Christmas Car Purchase
by 01/06/2017on
The customer service was excellent. The actual time of locating it and then purchasing it went smoothly and without a hitch. I'm so thankful to find a reliable automotive in such a short amount of time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awful dealership
by 10/28/2016on
After I bought my car attitudes changed these guys are only in it for the sale not the relationship. The people I dealt with to try and solve a problem were rude and started interrogating me. The man I bought the car from, Adam Graves, did not make it right.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Car
by 05/26/2016on
Fast and easy purchase. I found the car I wanted, test drove it. They cleaned it up and serviced it and I bought it. The salesman was very helpful and answered all my questions plus showed me how to program things on the car. I must say it was the easiest car purchase ever made, thank you very much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Want to sell the right was!
by 04/16/2016on
I knew what I wanted for the price I wanted as well. The sales representative and sales manager couldn't work hard enough to satisfy my needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F-150 Truck Sale
by 04/09/2016on
Outstanding sales experience. I have bought several Fords from this dealership. Jeff Parker the sales associate is my go to. He knows his products, is very thorough in demonstration and provides a more than fair deal every time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service with a Smile
by 04/05/2016on
Adam Graves is a great sales person at Woody Anderson Ford in Huntsville! He is very personable, straight forward when answering my questions. The lady in financing was also very studious and personable. The lack of 5 stars is due to the Internet department and how my online requests were handled. If you go in, ask for Adam Graves... [non-permissible content removed]!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Making Things Right
by 02/04/2016on
A few months ago I purchased a 2012 Jeep Wrangler from Woody Anderson Ford. There were a few issues with the vehicle, as is wont to be with a used vehicle. Every single issue I had with the vehicle was fixed, followed up on and service and customer service were excellent! Highly recommend Woody Anderson whether you are in the market for a new or used car - you won't go wrong! Thank you very much for making things right for us Cody Dusseau - you rock!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ultimate Mustang
by 01/13/2016on
Most amazing and thrilling muscle/sports car I've ever had. Ford seriously delivered on this purpose-built track machine. No other vehicle in my stable gives me the feeling this beast does. This resurrection of the original 1965 Shelby GT350 will sure make you grin from ear to ear - the moment you start it's engine. To think - a flat-plane crankshaft in a Mustang, somebody pinch me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car.
by 01/03/2016on
Great service, wonderful sales staff. Found the car I wanted & had it brought over. Fast & friendly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Ford Edge From Woody Anderson Ford
by 12/22/2015on
This is the second Ford Edge I have owned and I would highly recommend it to any serious car buyer. The value and quality of the new Edge surpasses all expectations of a new car. The ride quality, comfort, quietness, and safety far exceeds the expectations and price of the vehicle. Ford has out done themselves with the new Edge through its technology advancements. The car has impeccable body style, fit, and finish as seen in the seam lines and the way the car’s hood, doors, fenders, and lift gate fit together. It is a car that Ford can truly be proud of and makes you proud to support American ingenuity, quality, and leadership in automobile technology. Woody Anderson is a first class dealership to purchase either a new or used vehicle because of their no pressure sales people and their service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 12/10/2015on
They keep there word on the price and made everything quick and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying the 2016 Explorer
by 10/14/2015on
We found the sales folks to be customer orientated, knowledgeable of their product, and courteous.... ...trying out the Explorer was a great experience. ...closing the deal in the finance department was good as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extra Effort to Find my Explorer
by 09/13/2015on
Woody Anderson went all the way to NY state to find and deliver the Explorer I wanted to Huntsville, AL. They kept me posted on the status and really worked to deliver the car with color and features I wanted. Closing and purchase process was completed in about 45 minutes, was crisp, and efficient. One of most effective and positive experience buying a car I have ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top Performance/ Proffessionalism
by 04/29/2015on
Mr. James Morris exhibited the utmost in courtesy, professionalism, and honesty during the process of me purchasing a 2014 Ford F-150 XLT truck from Woody Anderson Ford, Huntsville, Alabama. he was very knowledgeable of the whole process, from knowing the vehicle accessories, performance ratings, and most importantly, the financing options.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Five stars not enough!!!
by 04/16/2015on
Thanks so very much , I cant put it into words how amazing the customer service was, just when I thought I couldn't but a new car they made it happen!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying Experience
by 04/07/2015on
I will continue to purchase from Woody Anderson Ford, and the Employees of the Dealership are Excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Took over a month to fix our bad car deal
by 02/05/2014on
Wife and I went in on a Friday evening to trade our Lincoln LS for a used Ford Expedition. After driving it we noticed a ticking sound from the engine. Sales rep said it sounded like a leaking manifold and said to take it home and they would repair it the following Monday morning. Dropped it off and was given a loaner vehicle. Fast forward 3 loaner vehicles and over a month later. I finally went in and spoke with the used car manager Dennis who told me that the repairs were extensive and he could decide if he chose not to make the repairs. After going rounds over this (after all, we had a written guarantee to fix whatever the issue was) I left again. We got the vehicle back the next day but noticed other issues when we got home. Rough idle, lights flickering. Took it back and advised that we wanted our old vehicle back. He "politely" told us that they had already sold it. I left a review in a local forum and the GM called me back immediately and had me come in. He took the vehicle back no questions asked and gave us a loaner and located an Expedition that we liked to put us back in. We still have it to this day with no issues. My only advice is to leave the vehicle on the lot if you notice any issues. I would also recommend avoiding the used car manager Dennis, as he is extremely rude and doesn't seem to care about customer satisfaction. With that being said, the GM was quick to offer to help once he found out and he did make it right. We are undecided if we would buy from them again because even though they made it right eventually, it cost us days off work, over 20 trips to the dealership, and took over a month and a half.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great Sales
by 08/09/2012on
Negotiated and bough a new F-150 Lariet. Great sales rep, Sally Rochelle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes