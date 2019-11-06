Oil Change
by 06/11/2019on
I went in for my first oil change and they rotated my tires without asking them to. I always get polite accurate service on this truck and my other truck I bought from this dealership 3 years ago.
Maintenance on my vehicle.
by 01/17/2019on
It was perfect! Had a recall on a part for my vehicle. They called and let me know when the part came in. Set my appointment up to my schedule. At the last minute I realized I needed my oil change. Got that free PLUS a tire rotation. In and out within the hour. Thanks so much!
Second Service
by 11/18/2018on
Extremely efficient and friendly staff. This is the second service for my Trax. Landers Mclarty, go the extra mile in customer satisfaction.
Best Ever
by 04/25/2018on
I bought a used vehicle. The staff were not high pressure, very friendly, and negotiated a very good price. The tires were going to need to be replaced soon as they were a bit worn, but I knew that, and priced it into my offer which they accepted. I had already written the check and handed it over, and the deal was sealed. When I went to pick up the vehicle, they told me they had decided the tires were too worn, and had replaced them effectively free of charge. I was stunned. Car dealerships are supposed to take every cent they can while giving you as little as possible, and send you on your way. At least, that's always been my experience before. Who knew it didn't have to hurt? This was the best experience I have ever had with a dealer. I highly recommend them.
Quickly from a distance...
by 01/04/2018on
Quicky, from a distance... Last day of 2017 I had to buy a truck for tax benefits. Called at 12:30 pm spent about thirty min of ph time over all. 7:30 pm my truck was being delivered to me 140 miles from dealership. Spent 45 min with a very qualified gentleman going over truck and features and signing off on paperwork. Then he drove my trade back. Never set foot in the dealership. Best car buying experience for me to date. David cut right through the bull and got to a price we could agree on and did not play car games with me which I really appreciated! I highly recommend these guys!
our sales person
by 09/27/2017on
Michael V. Was wonderful! He was just himself with us. Never pushy, asking questions to help us with what we were looking for and needing. He made us feel like family and at ease.
Beware When Buying Used Vehicles
by 07/09/2014on
Sales staff are friendly and accommodating, however BEWARE when purchasing used vehicles. I recently purchased a (luxury brand) used vehicle and was assured many times during the sales process that it had undergone "an extensive 100+ point inspection and was in great mechanical condition." Unfortunately this was not the case, within THREE WEEKS of owning the vehicle it completely died in the middle of the interstate and I have spent over $1,500 to replace the alternator, water pump and timing belt - all things which should have been caught in the inspection. After contacting the dealership they did not offer to help with the repairs or take any responsibility. Always disappointing when you make a large purchase and feel misled.
Pathetic
by 06/21/2014on
Arrogant Sales person and also the man that said he was vested in the company was a little too proud for his own good. I would not have bought from here even if they had the best price, which they are far from it. Ryan, a 19 year old product specialist, that make 12 an hour was extremely helpful and knowledgeable. I paid cash at the dealership in Decatur two days later.
One of the WORST dealerships in the country
by 02/05/2014on
My wife and I went down recently to try and purchase a used vehicle. The sales rep was EXTREMELY nice but the used car manager was [non-permissible content removed]. Of course none of the vehicles listed online were available, so he tried repeatedly to force us into vehicles we didn't like. Not only did they keep us in the office for over 2 hours trying to "appraise" my vehicle trade he basically refused to listen when we told him what our budget was. He kept trying to offer us a more expensive vehicle and stretch the payment terms out. After repeatedly telling him we didn't want the vehicles he was extremely rude with my wife. She ran out crying. The GM found out and called us the next day begging us to come back and talk with him. After going back and wasting 2 more hours, he ended up telling us that he couldn't help us. This dealership is the absolute worst we have ever dealt with. Surprised they are still in business.
NEVER AGAIN WILL I DO BUSINESS WITH THIS COMPANY
by 08/25/2012on
NEVER AGAIN! On August 3rd, we went to this dealership to buy a used car. The salesman got us approved for a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo LS and we dealt with the finance dept. We asked if this was a done deal, they said yes.A week later, we are called and told that our loan was not approved & that we had to bring the car but he would put us into a 2006 Maxda 3 as long as we got there first thing in the morning. Before they even opened, went to look at the car and saw the sunroof was open and there was water in the console area. The salesman said that it wasn't a problem. The salesman requested that we clean out the Aveo as they had someone there to test drive it. He came back saying the Mazda had been sold the previous day. We asked where was our vehicle that we traded in the week before, got told that its no longer on the lot. He then explained the only vehicle left on the entire lot was a two door 2007 PT Cruiser Convertible. We weren't happy at all but since we were told that our vehicle was no longer on the lot, the Aveo was apparantly "too much car for us", the Mazda had been sold already, we were stuck with either this car or nothing at all. So we took the PT home, the very next day we had issues with this vehicle. Coming home, it started spuddering, a noise went off, the check engine light came on, and going over 40 miles an hour the steering wheel would shake. We drove it back to the dealership and spoke to the used car manager. He gave us a loaner car, explaining that the service department was closed that day but he would put it into the shop the very next morning to get a diagnosis. Two days later, we get called back to come pick up the PT. The manager tells us that they only needed to replace the sensor light and nothing else was wrong with the car. So we decide to take it to another mechanic to get their diagnosis. Come to find out that the shaking wasn'[t fixed and that there was something wrong with the engine and transmission. The next day, we go back to the dealership and explain what our mechanic discovered. The manager actually sat there and argued with us that our mechanic was wrong and that their service department was right. We also explained our treatment from day one regarding the whole car purchasing experience with this company and we weren't happy being forced into a car that we didn't want in the first place but were given no choice. He proceeds to argue with us again, saying "no one forced you into that car, you could have walked away at any time". Our reply was that if we had walked then we would have been out the down pymt and our vehicle as well since it was no longer there. My boyfriend discovered that our vehicle was still in fact on the property. Upon learning this, we demanded our vehicle back and our down payment since they lied to us from the beginning. The manager refused to give us our vehicle back stating that they didn't even have the title on the premises any longer and he refused to give us our money back stating that if we gave him a day or two he would try to find us another vehicle to appease us. By this time, we were completely fed up and wanted nothing more to do with them. After informing the manager that we would be calling our attorney and him telling us that we were more than welcome to do so, we proceeded to make a few more phone calls to various people including the news station. Twenty minutes after the manager spoke to us, he comes to us with the title to our vehicle and has someone bring our car to us. He then states that they need two signatures on the refund check and that there was only one person there but the other was going to be there in a couple of hours. By 3 that afternoon, I got my refund check for the entire amount of my down payment. For those of you who are thinking of doing business with this company, please reconsider that decision. I would hate to hear of someone else getting this done to them.
6plus hours of driving and get a free tank of Gas...
by 01/23/2010on
I called the General Manager of Landers about a vehicle type I was interested in. The GM told me to come up, they would bend over backwards to help me into a new truck. I drove 3hours 45mins and finally reached the dealership. They spent 30mins with me, no negotiation, did not ask if I had a down payment. Just monthly note was out of my range. They closed and 2 of the 3 employees beat me out of the gate before I could leave......Thats real service, All I had to show for it was a free tank of gas and 3 hours of more driving.....Some salespeople and representation these people have. They sunk to a new "LOW"