NEVER AGAIN! On August 3rd, we went to this dealership to buy a used car. The salesman got us approved for a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo LS and we dealt with the finance dept. We asked if this was a done deal, they said yes.A week later, we are called and told that our loan was not approved & that we had to bring the car but he would put us into a 2006 Maxda 3 as long as we got there first thing in the morning. Before they even opened, went to look at the car and saw the sunroof was open and there was water in the console area. The salesman said that it wasn't a problem. The salesman requested that we clean out the Aveo as they had someone there to test drive it. He came back saying the Mazda had been sold the previous day. We asked where was our vehicle that we traded in the week before, got told that its no longer on the lot. He then explained the only vehicle left on the entire lot was a two door 2007 PT Cruiser Convertible. We weren't happy at all but since we were told that our vehicle was no longer on the lot, the Aveo was apparantly "too much car for us", the Mazda had been sold already, we were stuck with either this car or nothing at all. So we took the PT home, the very next day we had issues with this vehicle. Coming home, it started spuddering, a noise went off, the check engine light came on, and going over 40 miles an hour the steering wheel would shake. We drove it back to the dealership and spoke to the used car manager. He gave us a loaner car, explaining that the service department was closed that day but he would put it into the shop the very next morning to get a diagnosis. Two days later, we get called back to come pick up the PT. The manager tells us that they only needed to replace the sensor light and nothing else was wrong with the car. So we decide to take it to another mechanic to get their diagnosis. Come to find out that the shaking wasn'[t fixed and that there was something wrong with the engine and transmission. The next day, we go back to the dealership and explain what our mechanic discovered. The manager actually sat there and argued with us that our mechanic was wrong and that their service department was right. We also explained our treatment from day one regarding the whole car purchasing experience with this company and we weren't happy being forced into a car that we didn't want in the first place but were given no choice. He proceeds to argue with us again, saying "no one forced you into that car, you could have walked away at any time". Our reply was that if we had walked then we would have been out the down pymt and our vehicle as well since it was no longer there. My boyfriend discovered that our vehicle was still in fact on the property. Upon learning this, we demanded our vehicle back and our down payment since they lied to us from the beginning. The manager refused to give us our vehicle back stating that they didn't even have the title on the premises any longer and he refused to give us our money back stating that if we gave him a day or two he would try to find us another vehicle to appease us. By this time, we were completely fed up and wanted nothing more to do with them. After informing the manager that we would be calling our attorney and him telling us that we were more than welcome to do so, we proceeded to make a few more phone calls to various people including the news station. Twenty minutes after the manager spoke to us, he comes to us with the title to our vehicle and has someone bring our car to us. He then states that they need two signatures on the refund check and that there was only one person there but the other was going to be there in a couple of hours. By 3 that afternoon, I got my refund check for the entire amount of my down payment. For those of you who are thinking of doing business with this company, please reconsider that decision. I would hate to hear of someone else getting this done to them. Read more