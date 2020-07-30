sales Rating

This was my first time buying an Acura and I will certainly be back. Loving my new car and the people at King Acura were great. John was my salesman and was wonderful about not hovering over us so that we could discuss our thoughts pressure free. He was also extremely knowledgeable about the cars. Additionally, the financing department was great about breaking numbers down for us to avoid any confusion. Once I decided I was ready to purchase I was shocked at how fast and smooth things moved. In no time they had me out on the road in my new ride! Great experience! Read more