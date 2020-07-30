Customer Reviews of King Acura all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (42)
Mark Peach 07/30/2020
My wife and I had a very positive experience in buying our 2020 Acura MDX at King Acura. The sales person was knowledgeable, easy to work with and we believe we got a quality product for a fair price. We would definitely consider buying our next car at King Acura.
sales Rating
A-1 service was completed on the allotted time given.
service Rating Excellent Customer Service
Mary Burrell 08/02/2020
Great service, professionalism & excellent customer service
sales Rating
on Mark Peach 07/30/2020
sales Rating
Amira and the staff helped get to the point and exactly what I was looking for.
service Rating
Christy W 07/02/2020
Quick service, clear pricing, discounts for customers who purchased at King. Overall a good experience. Nicely appointed waiting area.
service Rating
Glenn Antee 06/15/2020
Service done is a timely manner. Service staff friendly and courteous.
service Rating
William House 05/17/2020
Needed some simple service completed. Oil change and replacement bulb on 2012 TL. Done and done! Thanks for getting me in and out guys!
sales Rating
King Acura 05/02/2020
Had an exceptional experience. Richard Croy and Kim Gancayco went over and above to make sure all questions were answered, and spent all the time we needed explaining and helping to set up features. Very pleasant experience. Since 1990 we have leased 9 Acuras, purchased 3 at end of lease, bought 1 outright. Love Acuras.
sales Rating
This was my first time buying an Acura and I will certainly be back. Loving my new car and the people at King Acura were great. John was my salesman and was wonderful about not hovering over us so that we could discuss our thoughts pressure free. He was also extremely knowledgeable about the cars. Additionally, the financing department was great about breaking numbers down for us to avoid any confusion. Once I decided I was ready to purchase I was shocked at how fast and smooth things moved. In no time they had me out on the road in my new ride! Great experience!
sales Rating
Very enjoyable buying experience. They found the color RDX I wanted and it was a quick smooth process.
service Rating
We have purchased vehicles from and have used the service department at King Acura for nearly 20 years. The service and the experience with every single person has always, and in every way, been an excellent experience.
service Rating
My experience with the Service Department was professional and pleasant. My service advisor was helpful, thoughtful, and honest.
sales Rating
boomer1968 02/28/2020
We bought our second used Acura from King Acura and they were a pleasure to deal with. The sales people were straightforward and honest about the car and offered us a fair price from the beginning.
service Rating
Always great and timely service! Great experience! Highly recommend King Acura!
sales Rating
Bought another Acura from King Acura. This is my fourth vehicle purchased there. Always had good service and have been pleased with my cars and dealership.
sales Rating Amazing! King Acura was DEDICATED to getting the car I wanted!
Courtney 12/07/2019
Richard Croy was phenomenal.
He was so dedicated and ensured that I got my DREAM CAR. We had to wait a few weeks for one to become available, But he stayed in touch and gave me frequent updates. I will be a forever customer.
sales Rating
Linda_Baker 12/04/2019
Every person I met was so friendly and helpful. Most important, the sales team heard what I wanted and directed me straight to it, so made good use of our time. I'm very pleased with my new ride!
sales Rating
........... 11/18/2019
They made purchasing very easy and the customer service was great.
service Rating
Friendly, fast service. Provided me a loaner car. Always a pleasure to have service done at King Acura!
service Rating Service Goes Above & Beyond
Brian Richards was outstanding. He kept me updated on all aspects of the service (several items had to be addressed).
sales Rating Awesome Service & Follow Up
I will definitely purchase from King Acura Again!!! Everyone was friendly and the follow up has made me feel like a friend and not just a customer.
Thanks
