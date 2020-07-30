King Acura

1687 Montgomery Hwy, Hoover, AL 35216
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of King Acura

5.0
Overall Rating
(42)
Recommend: Yes (42) No (0)
sales Rating

Acura MDX

by Mark Peach on 07/30/2020

My wife and I had a very positive experience in buying our 2020 Acura MDX at King Acura. The sales person was knowledgeable, easy to work with and we believe we got a quality product for a fair price. We would definitely consider buying our next car at King Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

As Promised

by docjr on 08/09/2020

A-1 service was completed on the allotted time given.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Mary Burrell on 08/02/2020

Great service, professionalism & excellent customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Exceptional experience

by Alex on 07/23/2020

Amira and the staff helped get to the point and exactly what I was looking for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Quick, friendly service

by Christy W on 07/02/2020

Quick service, clear pricing, discounts for customers who purchased at King. Overall a good experience. Nicely appointed waiting area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Service 2017 MDX

by Glenn Antee on 06/15/2020

Service done is a timely manner. Service staff friendly and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exactly as Promised

by William House on 05/17/2020

Needed some simple service completed. Oil change and replacement bulb on 2012 TL. Done and done! Thanks for getting me in and out guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sales review

by King Acura on 05/02/2020

Had an exceptional experience. Richard Croy and Kim Gancayco went over and above to make sure all questions were answered, and spent all the time we needed explaining and helping to set up features. Very pleasant experience. Since 1990 we have leased 9 Acuras, purchased 3 at end of lease, bought 1 outright. Love Acuras.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

First Acura

by Shelby on 05/01/2020

This was my first time buying an Acura and I will certainly be back. Loving my new car and the people at King Acura were great. John was my salesman and was wonderful about not hovering over us so that we could discuss our thoughts pressure free. He was also extremely knowledgeable about the cars. Additionally, the financing department was great about breaking numbers down for us to avoid any confusion. Once I decided I was ready to purchase I was shocked at how fast and smooth things moved. In no time they had me out on the road in my new ride! Great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Top Notch

by Matt on 04/25/2020

Very enjoyable buying experience. They found the color RDX I wanted and it was a quick smooth process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

The Best!

by ZTurner on 04/19/2020

We have purchased vehicles from and have used the service department at King Acura for nearly 20 years. The service and the experience with every single person has always, and in every way, been an excellent experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Service on 03/02/2020

My experience with the Service Department was professional and pleasant. My service advisor was helpful, thoughtful, and honest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience Again

by boomer1968 on 02/28/2020

We bought our second used Acura from King Acura and they were a pleasure to deal with. The sales people were straightforward and honest about the car and offered us a fair price from the beginning.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent! I

by Dck on 02/09/2020

Always great and timely service! Great experience! Highly recommend King Acura!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Another Acura!

by RDX on 01/08/2020

Bought another Acura from King Acura. This is my fourth vehicle purchased there. Always had good service and have been pleased with my cars and dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing! King Acura was DEDICATED to getting the car I wanted!

by Courtney on 12/07/2019

Richard Croy was phenomenal. He was so dedicated and ensured that I got my DREAM CAR. We had to wait a few weeks for one to become available, But he stayed in touch and gave me frequent updates. I will be a forever customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great sales team

by Linda_Baker on 12/04/2019

Every person I met was so friendly and helpful. Most important, the sales team heard what I wanted and directed me straight to it, so made good use of our time. I'm very pleased with my new ride!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase

by ........... on 11/18/2019

They made purchasing very easy and the customer service was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by RS on 11/14/2019

Friendly, fast service. Provided me a loaner car. Always a pleasure to have service done at King Acura!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Service Goes Above & Beyond

by Tom on 11/14/2019

Brian Richards was outstanding. He kept me updated on all aspects of the service (several items had to be addressed).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome Service & Follow Up

by JJones on 11/06/2019

I will definitely purchase from King Acura Again!!! Everyone was friendly and the follow up has made me feel like a friend and not just a customer. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
