Customer Reviews of Southern Chevrolet
A customer for life!
by 06/13/2021on
There isn’t enough good I could say about not only this dealership but the only salesman I will ever purchase from for myself and my family, Bill Hough! I’ve now purchased my second vehicle from Mr. Hough and I again couldn’t be happier with my purchase. Mr. Hough looks greatly into every detail which not only makes it professionally efficient and effortless but makes me feel so safe about the car I put my family in! It’s rare to find a salesman who puts so much honesty and integrity into his work but Mr. Hough truly does and it’s made me a customer for life!
Traded on two-wheel drive pickup for four-wheel drive pickup
by 03/08/2021on
My buying experience is southern Chevrolet was excellent I picked the vehicle out of from their website it was at another location salesman chip force had it shipped to the Foley location and sold me a Chevy Colorado 21 Chevy Colorado with the v6 and four-wheel drive it had the extended cab That's what I was trading in That's what I wanted to stick with they treated me like a friend they wanted me to be happy with my purchase they've been over backward to give me a good deal and I'd recommend them to anybody.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Larry Walker
by 02/27/2019on
Very prompt, thorough, and professional. I continue to bring both my vehicles to Southern for maintenance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 12/27/2018on
Called them and explained my problem and they where able to diagnose problem by my explanation. Brought it in and they had a loaner waiting for me. Fixed truck and now everything runs great. Great people and great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible experience
by 04/27/2009on
I thought I was going to have a great experience, but it was horrible. I had emailed the internet salesman, Mark Morgan, but received a response from Calvin Brown. Everything seemed great while emailing back and forth with Clavin, but after speaking with him in person, everything was different. The prices changed and they had no car like the one I had asked for and they supposed to find for me. Instead, Calvin showed me several other cars that were the same model, but not the same trim and specs that I wanted. He then showed me what he called an '08 Program car. I took the car home and told him I would speak with my lender and then let him know the outcome the next day. I faxed the buyers order to my lender and found out that the car had been marked up 125%, which made my rate go up, due to the loan being more than the car was worth. They would not come off the price of the car, which was $5000 more than it should be. Also, they made my trade look like it was worth more than it really was worth. It was just an all around bad experience and I will not go back to them.
