1.3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I thought I was going to have a great experience, but it was horrible. I had emailed the internet salesman, Mark Morgan, but received a response from Calvin Brown. Everything seemed great while emailing back and forth with Clavin, but after speaking with him in person, everything was different. The prices changed and they had no car like the one I had asked for and they supposed to find for me. Instead, Calvin showed me several other cars that were the same model, but not the same trim and specs that I wanted. He then showed me what he called an '08 Program car. I took the car home and told him I would speak with my lender and then let him know the outcome the next day. I faxed the buyers order to my lender and found out that the car had been marked up 125%, which made my rate go up, due to the loan being more than the car was worth. They would not come off the price of the car, which was $5000 more than it should be. Also, they made my trade look like it was worth more than it really was worth. It was just an all around bad experience and I will not go back to them. Read more