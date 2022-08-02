1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

During the 2nd week of June 2015 my lovely wife decided shed like me to trade my Silverado in for a new F150. I began to do some online research. Just a month prior my son was in town and shopping for a new Mustang. We decided to visit the nearest Ford dealer to your house which was Moyer Ford in Foley. We made a quick stop to take a look at some cars, my son decided on one he liked, and we let them know we were going look at other dealers, were 100% sure we were buying that day, and please get back with us ASAP with some numbers on that particular Mustang. Hours went by with nothing from Moyer Ford. We found what my son was looking for elsewhere and made the purchase. A couple days later the sales staff contacted us to see if we like the quote. I explained we never received the quote so we purchased elsewhere. I should have known from that experience to stay away from Moyer Ford this time when I was shopping for a new truck .. but I didnt. I figured Id give them another chance .. Below are the details of my most recent experience with Moyer Ford- ( I apologize for the all caps but its how I kept record of the events) DAY 1: JUNE 8 9:00 PM REQUESTED INFORMATION ON AN F150 FROM MOYER FORD ONLINE VIA THEIR WEBSITE JUNE 8 9:11 PM RECEIVED COMPUTER GENERATED REPLY ACKNOWLEDGING THEY RECEIVED MY REQUEST DAY 2: JUNE 9 8:17AM RECEIVED CUT/PASTED EMAIL FROM ALEX TEDDER INTRODUCING HIMSELF AS MY SALES CONSULTANT AND ASKING IF I HAD ANY QUESTIONS. JUNE 9 8:41 AM I SENT/REPLIED TO EMAIL FROM ALEX TEDDER LETTING HIM KNOW WHAT I WAS LOOKING FOR. DAY 3: JUNE 10 3:00 PM SINCE I HAD RECEIVED NOTHING FROM ALEX TEDDER REGARDING MY REQUEST FOR INFORMATION I DECIDED TO STOP BY THE DEALERSHIP ON MY WAY HOME FROM WORK HOPING TO LOOK AROUND AND GET A TRADE APPRAISAL. I DID NOT ASK FOR ALEX TEDDER SINCE HE NEVER REPLIED TO MY EMAIL. I ASSUMED HE WAS BUSY. I WORKED WITH JAY MACLAY. HE DID A SEARCH OF VEHICLES TO FIND A TRUCK THAT MET MY NEEDS. THAT PART TOOK ABOUT 20 MINUTES. FOR THE NEXT HOUR AND A HALF I WAITED FOR MY TRADE APPRAISAL AND FOR PAT FRANCIS, GENERAL MANAGER, TO WORK SOME NUMBERS FOR ME. I WAS PROVIDED A QUOTE FOR 2 DIFFERENT VEHICLES. I LET PAT FRANCIS KNOW ID TAKE A LOOK AT THESE NUMBERS AND MAKE A COUNTER OFFER WITHIN 24 HOURS. DAY 4: JUNE 11 8:11 AM RECEIVED ANOTHER EMAIL FROM ALEX TEDDER ASKING ME IF I HAD QUESTIONS. IT IS OBVIOUS JAY MACLAY HAD MENTEIONED TO ALEX TEDDER I WAS NOT IMPRESSED WITH HIM SINCE HE NEVER REPLIED TO MY EMAIL. JUNE 11 8:35 AM I SENT AN EMAIL REPLY TO ALEX TEDDER LETTING HIM KNOW I HAD NO QUESTIONS AT THAT TIME AND ID BE SUBMITTING MY COUNTER OFFER SOON. JUNE 11 12:33 PM I SENT AN EMAIL TO PAT FRANCIS, AND CCD ALEX TEDDER, MAKING A COUNTER OFFER ON THE ORIGINAL QUOTE I RECEIVED AT THE DEALERSHIP THE PREVIOUS AFTERNOON. DAY 5: JUNE 12 7:49 AM RECEIVED EMAIL SENT FROM PAT FRANCISS IPHONE SAYING Sounds Great we can do that JUNE 12 8:16 AM I SENT AN EMAIL TO PAT FRANCIS THANKING HIM FOR MAKING THE PROCESS SO EASY AND ASKED QUESTIONS REGARDING SOME ADDITIONAL ITEMS ID BE WILLING TO PAY EXTRA FOR. JUNE 12 9:17 AM RECEIVED EMAIL FROM PAT FRANCIS REGARDING QUESTION I HAD ABOUT WINDOW TINT AND BED LINER. THE EMAIL HE REPLIED TO INCLUDED THE ENTIRE EMAIL TRAIL OVER THE PAST DAY IN WHICH I MADE THE COUNTER OFFER AND HE APPEARED TO HAVE ACCEPTED IT AND I REPLIED TO HIS APPARENT ACCEPTANCE OF MY COUNTER OFFER SAYING WOW, THAT WAS EASY. JUNE 12 10:00 AM I SENT EMAIL ASKING ABOUT TAKING DELIVERY EARLY THE FOLLOWING WEEK. JUNE 12 12:20 PM RECEIVED EMAIL FROM PAT FRANCIS COMPLETELY IGNORING HIS ACCEPTANCE OF MY CONTER OFFER (AND HE HAD EVEN DELETED THAT PART OF THE EMAIL TRAIL IN HIS REPLY) AND SAYING HE CANT ACCEPT MY COUNTER OFFER. THIS IS THE SAME OFFER HE HAD ACCEPTED LESS THAN 4 HOURS PRIOR. JUNE 12 1:54 PM I SENT AN EMAIL TO PAT FRANCIS ASKING WHAT HAPPENED TO HIS ACCEPTANCE OF MY COUNTER OFFER. THIS EMAIL INCLUDED THE ENTIRE EMAIL TRAIL OF MY COUNTER OFFER AND PATS ACCEPTANCE. AS EVERYONE KNOWS, UNLESS YOU GO BACK AND DELETE IT, YOUR REPLY TO AN EMAIL INCLUDES ALL CORRESPONDANCE PRIOR. THIS WAS THE LAST CORRESPONDANCE I SENT. AS YOU SEE PAT FRANCISS EMAILS I BEGAN TO RECEIVE, YOU WILL UNDERSTAND WHY I CEASED CORRESPONDANCE FROM MY END. DAY 6: JUNE 13 1:25 PM RECEIVED EMAIL FROM PAT FRANCIS IN ALL CAPS SAYING HE NEVER ACCEPTED MY COUNTER OFFER. HE SAID HE WAS REPLYING TO MY REQUEST REGARDING SOME ADDITIONAL AFTER SALE ITEMS. STRANGE PART REGARDING THAT EXPLANATION IS THAT I NEVER MENTION THE ADDITIONAL ITEMS UNTIL AFTER HE SENT THE COUNTER OFFER ACCEPTANCE CORRESPONDANCE. DAY 7: NO CORRESPONDANCE DAY 8: JUNE 15 8:34 AM RECEIVED EMAIL FROM PAT FRANCIS NOW SAYING IT WAS ALEX TEDDER THAT SENT THE EMAIL SAYING Sounds great we can do that TO AN INTERNET LEAD I SENT IN. THE EMAIL PAT FRANCIS SAYS ALEX TEDDER SENT WAS SENT FROM PAT FRANCIS AND MARKED SENT FROM MY IPHONE. JUNE 15 1:26 PM RECEIVED YET ANOTHER EMAIL FROM PAT FRANCIS NOW SAYING THE Sounds great we can do that WAS IN REFERENCE TO REGISTERING THE TRUCK IN ALABAMA. (IF YOU ARE KEEPING SCORE AT HOME, THAT IS THE 3RD DIFFERENT EXPLAINATION FOR THAT 1 EMAIL IN WHICH HE APPEARED TO ACCEPT MY COUNTER OFFER.) All from the above correspondence are actual facts. I've kept the emails as proof if challenged. If the acceptance of the counter offer was made by mistake, a wrongful sent email, or not seeing a number correctly, Id totally be good with that. I just expect the sales staff to come clean. The way Moyer Ford handled the situation made me suspicious of their practices. Also, sending a reply to a potential customer in all caps? Not very professional. Some may see the above experience as no big deal. That is fine. I, however, think the way it was handled shows the type of character in sales staff Id rather not deal with. Its a little bit of a pain in the butt to travel a little farther to purchase a new Ford but it was worth it, both times. I ended up getting a better deal at another Ford Dealer. It was worth the 30 minute drive. Moyer Ford lost a Mustang sale to my son last month and an F150 sale to my lovely wife this month. Now Im looking to trade my Challenger in for a Mustang. That will make 3 new car sales lost in as many months. Just think of the difference for one salesman if he had treated us better that first day, or if the general manager did a better job treating customers with respect. Read more