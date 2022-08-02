Moyer Ford Sales
Moyer Ford
by 02/08/2022on
Pleasant
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall work and service
by 05/24/2018on
Friendly, prompt, and professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Better than I expected
by 05/21/2018on
Had an engine alert message. Moyer took me on time, found the problem and replaced a sensor in about an hour. Thanks, Autumn and the servicemen!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service in lower Alabams
by 05/17/2018on
Quick, easy , pleasant, professionalism all the way
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Work on my '02 T-Bird
by 05/14/2018on
After fairly poor experience with another 'Brand X' garage, I've been taking my '02 T-Bird to Moyer Ford within a few month after I purchased it in '04. I've always had good experience there, with appointments and work performed on time and within the quoted price range. I'll continue to use and recommend Moyer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Scheduled service
by 05/08/2018on
Clean waiting room, customer service outstanding. The service dept continues to amaze me with their professionalism and quality of work. I will always go to Moyer Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest open great follow up
by 11/12/2015on
This dealership is awesome reminds me of old dealership my dad bought cars at, Jay McClay m Kelly always take great care if of my family auto needs in quick honest manner. Always does as they commit
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What a great dealer
by 11/10/2015on
I have bought 4 different cars for members of my family over the last 3 years , I drive here from Pensacola Fl to buy from Moyer Ford because the salesman can make the deal no pressure no hassle, in an out in hour, they do as they say and follow up on their commitments . This is the only way to do business hassle free. Open honest
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
POOR COMMUNICATION / BACKED OUT OF AGREED PRICE
by 06/22/2015on
During the 2nd week of June 2015 my lovely wife decided shed like me to trade my Silverado in for a new F150. I began to do some online research. Just a month prior my son was in town and shopping for a new Mustang. We decided to visit the nearest Ford dealer to your house which was Moyer Ford in Foley. We made a quick stop to take a look at some cars, my son decided on one he liked, and we let them know we were going look at other dealers, were 100% sure we were buying that day, and please get back with us ASAP with some numbers on that particular Mustang. Hours went by with nothing from Moyer Ford. We found what my son was looking for elsewhere and made the purchase. A couple days later the sales staff contacted us to see if we like the quote. I explained we never received the quote so we purchased elsewhere. I should have known from that experience to stay away from Moyer Ford this time when I was shopping for a new truck .. but I didnt. I figured Id give them another chance .. Below are the details of my most recent experience with Moyer Ford- ( I apologize for the all caps but its how I kept record of the events) DAY 1: JUNE 8 9:00 PM REQUESTED INFORMATION ON AN F150 FROM MOYER FORD ONLINE VIA THEIR WEBSITE JUNE 8 9:11 PM RECEIVED COMPUTER GENERATED REPLY ACKNOWLEDGING THEY RECEIVED MY REQUEST DAY 2: JUNE 9 8:17AM RECEIVED CUT/PASTED EMAIL FROM ALEX TEDDER INTRODUCING HIMSELF AS MY SALES CONSULTANT AND ASKING IF I HAD ANY QUESTIONS. JUNE 9 8:41 AM I SENT/REPLIED TO EMAIL FROM ALEX TEDDER LETTING HIM KNOW WHAT I WAS LOOKING FOR. DAY 3: JUNE 10 3:00 PM SINCE I HAD RECEIVED NOTHING FROM ALEX TEDDER REGARDING MY REQUEST FOR INFORMATION I DECIDED TO STOP BY THE DEALERSHIP ON MY WAY HOME FROM WORK HOPING TO LOOK AROUND AND GET A TRADE APPRAISAL. I DID NOT ASK FOR ALEX TEDDER SINCE HE NEVER REPLIED TO MY EMAIL. I ASSUMED HE WAS BUSY. I WORKED WITH JAY MACLAY. HE DID A SEARCH OF VEHICLES TO FIND A TRUCK THAT MET MY NEEDS. THAT PART TOOK ABOUT 20 MINUTES. FOR THE NEXT HOUR AND A HALF I WAITED FOR MY TRADE APPRAISAL AND FOR PAT FRANCIS, GENERAL MANAGER, TO WORK SOME NUMBERS FOR ME. I WAS PROVIDED A QUOTE FOR 2 DIFFERENT VEHICLES. I LET PAT FRANCIS KNOW ID TAKE A LOOK AT THESE NUMBERS AND MAKE A COUNTER OFFER WITHIN 24 HOURS. DAY 4: JUNE 11 8:11 AM RECEIVED ANOTHER EMAIL FROM ALEX TEDDER ASKING ME IF I HAD QUESTIONS. IT IS OBVIOUS JAY MACLAY HAD MENTEIONED TO ALEX TEDDER I WAS NOT IMPRESSED WITH HIM SINCE HE NEVER REPLIED TO MY EMAIL. JUNE 11 8:35 AM I SENT AN EMAIL REPLY TO ALEX TEDDER LETTING HIM KNOW I HAD NO QUESTIONS AT THAT TIME AND ID BE SUBMITTING MY COUNTER OFFER SOON. JUNE 11 12:33 PM I SENT AN EMAIL TO PAT FRANCIS, AND CCD ALEX TEDDER, MAKING A COUNTER OFFER ON THE ORIGINAL QUOTE I RECEIVED AT THE DEALERSHIP THE PREVIOUS AFTERNOON. DAY 5: JUNE 12 7:49 AM RECEIVED EMAIL SENT FROM PAT FRANCISS IPHONE SAYING Sounds Great we can do that JUNE 12 8:16 AM I SENT AN EMAIL TO PAT FRANCIS THANKING HIM FOR MAKING THE PROCESS SO EASY AND ASKED QUESTIONS REGARDING SOME ADDITIONAL ITEMS ID BE WILLING TO PAY EXTRA FOR. JUNE 12 9:17 AM RECEIVED EMAIL FROM PAT FRANCIS REGARDING QUESTION I HAD ABOUT WINDOW TINT AND BED LINER. THE EMAIL HE REPLIED TO INCLUDED THE ENTIRE EMAIL TRAIL OVER THE PAST DAY IN WHICH I MADE THE COUNTER OFFER AND HE APPEARED TO HAVE ACCEPTED IT AND I REPLIED TO HIS APPARENT ACCEPTANCE OF MY COUNTER OFFER SAYING WOW, THAT WAS EASY. JUNE 12 10:00 AM I SENT EMAIL ASKING ABOUT TAKING DELIVERY EARLY THE FOLLOWING WEEK. JUNE 12 12:20 PM RECEIVED EMAIL FROM PAT FRANCIS COMPLETELY IGNORING HIS ACCEPTANCE OF MY CONTER OFFER (AND HE HAD EVEN DELETED THAT PART OF THE EMAIL TRAIL IN HIS REPLY) AND SAYING HE CANT ACCEPT MY COUNTER OFFER. THIS IS THE SAME OFFER HE HAD ACCEPTED LESS THAN 4 HOURS PRIOR. JUNE 12 1:54 PM I SENT AN EMAIL TO PAT FRANCIS ASKING WHAT HAPPENED TO HIS ACCEPTANCE OF MY COUNTER OFFER. THIS EMAIL INCLUDED THE ENTIRE EMAIL TRAIL OF MY COUNTER OFFER AND PATS ACCEPTANCE. AS EVERYONE KNOWS, UNLESS YOU GO BACK AND DELETE IT, YOUR REPLY TO AN EMAIL INCLUDES ALL CORRESPONDANCE PRIOR. THIS WAS THE LAST CORRESPONDANCE I SENT. AS YOU SEE PAT FRANCISS EMAILS I BEGAN TO RECEIVE, YOU WILL UNDERSTAND WHY I CEASED CORRESPONDANCE FROM MY END. DAY 6: JUNE 13 1:25 PM RECEIVED EMAIL FROM PAT FRANCIS IN ALL CAPS SAYING HE NEVER ACCEPTED MY COUNTER OFFER. HE SAID HE WAS REPLYING TO MY REQUEST REGARDING SOME ADDITIONAL AFTER SALE ITEMS. STRANGE PART REGARDING THAT EXPLANATION IS THAT I NEVER MENTION THE ADDITIONAL ITEMS UNTIL AFTER HE SENT THE COUNTER OFFER ACCEPTANCE CORRESPONDANCE. DAY 7: NO CORRESPONDANCE DAY 8: JUNE 15 8:34 AM RECEIVED EMAIL FROM PAT FRANCIS NOW SAYING IT WAS ALEX TEDDER THAT SENT THE EMAIL SAYING Sounds great we can do that TO AN INTERNET LEAD I SENT IN. THE EMAIL PAT FRANCIS SAYS ALEX TEDDER SENT WAS SENT FROM PAT FRANCIS AND MARKED SENT FROM MY IPHONE. JUNE 15 1:26 PM RECEIVED YET ANOTHER EMAIL FROM PAT FRANCIS NOW SAYING THE Sounds great we can do that WAS IN REFERENCE TO REGISTERING THE TRUCK IN ALABAMA. (IF YOU ARE KEEPING SCORE AT HOME, THAT IS THE 3RD DIFFERENT EXPLAINATION FOR THAT 1 EMAIL IN WHICH HE APPEARED TO ACCEPT MY COUNTER OFFER.) All from the above correspondence are actual facts. I've kept the emails as proof if challenged. If the acceptance of the counter offer was made by mistake, a wrongful sent email, or not seeing a number correctly, Id totally be good with that. I just expect the sales staff to come clean. The way Moyer Ford handled the situation made me suspicious of their practices. Also, sending a reply to a potential customer in all caps? Not very professional. Some may see the above experience as no big deal. That is fine. I, however, think the way it was handled shows the type of character in sales staff Id rather not deal with. Its a little bit of a pain in the butt to travel a little farther to purchase a new Ford but it was worth it, both times. I ended up getting a better deal at another Ford Dealer. It was worth the 30 minute drive. Moyer Ford lost a Mustang sale to my son last month and an F150 sale to my lovely wife this month. Now Im looking to trade my Challenger in for a Mustang. That will make 3 new car sales lost in as many months. Just think of the difference for one salesman if he had treated us better that first day, or if the general manager did a better job treating customers with respect.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Outstanding Service
by 10/16/2013on
The Service Dept. at Moyer is the best I've seen in over 58 years of driving. They do a great job at a reasonable price. I've found it's also the best place to buy tires. The work is quality and professional. All of the staff are friendly and helpful. Any errors or misunderstandings are straighten out immediately without going to the "Head Man". I am very confident when I take my vehicle in for service that it will be done efficiently and correctly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 10/16/2013on
I have bought vehicles from Moyer and recommended friends and neighbors. The sales dept. is top notch and will work with you to get the best deal. I had an out of state friend that had a lot of trouble driving here in his other brand of truck. He asked me about local dealers. I took him to Moyer and he drove away in new F-150 configured the way he wanted it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes