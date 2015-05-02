Gulf Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Gulf Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
add-on costs
by 02/05/2015on
On Jan. 23, 2015 I went to Gulf Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram car dealership in Foley Al.. I found a vehicle want I was interested in buying. The MSRP on the window sticker was $26,120.00. The dealer had added $1315.00 for additional services bringing the total cost of the vehicle to $27,435.00. The additional items were Mopar mastershield paint sealant and nitrogen for all tires ($895.00) and premium window tint ($420.00). I informed the salesman I was not interested in the additional items but was told the work had already been done and the total cost could not be changed. I negotiate a sale price based on the fact that the additional services had been done. During the closing no IOU was given because they said the additional services were completed. The next day I questioned if the tint was on the windows. I took the vehicle to a local tint shop and had the windows checked for tint. The results were that no tint had been applied to the windows. I also learned that if the manufactures window sticker was reapplied after the tint was applied it would damage the tint when the sticker was removed. All the vehicles I looked at on the day I bought the vehicle had the window stickers applied to the window. So none of the vehicles had the tint applied to the vehicles. When I informed the dealership that there was no tint applied to the vehicle and asked for a refund on the cost of the tint I was told they would not refund the money but they would apply the tint if I brought the vehicle back. When I took the vehicle back, I was told that a 3M premium tint would be applied and a warranty would be given. I had already checked with the 3M website and a lifetime warranty came with the tint. After the dealership applied the tint to the car I received no paperwork to even show that the dealership had applied the tint to the vehicle nor did I get any paperwork of any type of warranty. I was told by the salesman that the Mopar mastershield paint sealant would provide me with an extended warranty on the paint. I was not provided with any paperwork to show that the sealant had been applied or any paperwork extending the warranty. I cannot prove that the sealant was not applied but I did learn that if the sealant was applied that the surface of the vehicle would by very slick my surface is not. As for the nitrogen in the tires, I cannot prove it was installed. I do know that for the nitrogen to be effective all the air must be removed from the tire only nitrogen put back in. Then I received the vehicle all 4 tires had been over serviced. I believe this was the results of the dealership only adding nitrogen to the tires and not replacing the air. I believe that I am not the only person that the dealership has told that the additional services had been done to their vehicle resulting in the additional cost being added to the vehicle for services they did not provide. I would appreciate any help you can provide to ensure that is practice of charging the consumer for services not provided is stopped.
DO NOT DEAL WITH GULF CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP IN FOLEY, AL
by 06/27/2011on
My wife and I were very interested in a 2006 Dodge Mega Cab 2500 that Gulf Chrysler Dodge Jeep "DEALERSHIP" had advertised on Autotrader for $16,995 on June 23rd, 2011. I had spoken over the phone on Friday evening June 24th, 2011 with ours sales person Amy. I told her I had seen the add on Autotrader and if she could send me some photos of the truck as I live more than 60 miles away and wanted to see it before I drove there. She sent them to me via my cell phone from her cell phone. The pics looked great and I told her that my wife and I would be heading that way in the morning. She said that they had interest from several other people and that if I wanted to hold the truck that I could put a "deposit" on it over the phone. At first I said that I did not feel that was necessary but after thinking about it I called Amy back about a half hour later and told her that I would like to put deposit of $100.00 down on it. she took down my information over the phone. My wife and I were at their dealership @ 8:40am before they opened on Saturday morning @ 9am the next day. We were met by Amy who then had to spend 15 minutes looking for the key to the truck which and she brought the truck out from the back of the building for us to look at. According to Amy they had just put a full set of tires on it and it was awaiting an alignment. We looked it over and everything seemed to be in order and we test drove the truck. My wife and I felt like it was going to be a good deal. We then asked to take the truck to an independent mechanic, which we had already set up with to bring him the vehicle to check out the engine and drive train mechanicals to ensure that there were no unseen issues with it and I asked if she could provide me with a list of what repairs and servicing had been done to the truck. Amy said that was no problem and said she would get the service list printed out for me asked me for my drivers license and proof of insurance card to make copies and to let her sales manager know. I provided her with these items and she went inside. After 20 minutes she came back out and said that her sales manager had said that the truck could not leave the lot due to the "FACT" that there were three other appointments for other sales people to show the truck and that it would not "BE FAIR" to them if the truck was gone for me to have it checked out. I told Amy that we were going to buy the truck as long as our independent mechanic signed off on the truck. I asked her if she had printed out the service listing and she told me that it could not be provided until all of the servicing was done. I asked her if I could speak with the sales manager. She did not want me to do that and said she would talk to him again. After another 15 minutes she came saying she had good news and then said that there was some more work to be done on the truck by their service department before they could sell it, but her sales manager was willing to take the truck off of the market if we "GAVE THEM A $500.00 NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT" and then we could take it to our mechanic. At that point I told Amy that NO ONE in their right mind would purchase a used diesel truck without having it checked out and that the sales manager was crazy if he thought I was stupid enough to just give him $500.00 "NON-REFUNDABLE" just to have the truck inspected. My wife and I got up and walked out and we will not ever walk in the door of this "DEALERSHIP" ever again. I nor my wife in 30+ years of doing business been treated so badly or with such disrespect. As of today June 27th, 2011 Gulf Chrysler Dodge Jeep has relisted this truck listed for sale on Autotrader for $18,241 which considering the damage to the cab, body, rear bumper and right side step rail and their refusal to allow and independent inspection of the truck, just leads me to believe that my decision to not do business with this crooked "DEALERSHIP" was correct and that anyone thinking of doing business with them might want to think twice about it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
OUTSTANDING SERVICE
by 10/09/2010on
I had been looking for a new Ram truck , but had a few questions. Sherie White at Gulf Chrysler went above and beyond to find the answers I needed.She kept me updated on the new model coming out and contacted me with any new information she had that helped me make a decision. I will return to her for all my auto needs in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments