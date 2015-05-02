1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I were very interested in a 2006 Dodge Mega Cab 2500 that Gulf Chrysler Dodge Jeep "DEALERSHIP" had advertised on Autotrader for $16,995 on June 23rd, 2011. I had spoken over the phone on Friday evening June 24th, 2011 with ours sales person Amy. I told her I had seen the add on Autotrader and if she could send me some photos of the truck as I live more than 60 miles away and wanted to see it before I drove there. She sent them to me via my cell phone from her cell phone. The pics looked great and I told her that my wife and I would be heading that way in the morning. She said that they had interest from several other people and that if I wanted to hold the truck that I could put a "deposit" on it over the phone. At first I said that I did not feel that was necessary but after thinking about it I called Amy back about a half hour later and told her that I would like to put deposit of $100.00 down on it. she took down my information over the phone. My wife and I were at their dealership @ 8:40am before they opened on Saturday morning @ 9am the next day. We were met by Amy who then had to spend 15 minutes looking for the key to the truck which and she brought the truck out from the back of the building for us to look at. According to Amy they had just put a full set of tires on it and it was awaiting an alignment. We looked it over and everything seemed to be in order and we test drove the truck. My wife and I felt like it was going to be a good deal. We then asked to take the truck to an independent mechanic, which we had already set up with to bring him the vehicle to check out the engine and drive train mechanicals to ensure that there were no unseen issues with it and I asked if she could provide me with a list of what repairs and servicing had been done to the truck. Amy said that was no problem and said she would get the service list printed out for me asked me for my drivers license and proof of insurance card to make copies and to let her sales manager know. I provided her with these items and she went inside. After 20 minutes she came back out and said that her sales manager had said that the truck could not leave the lot due to the "FACT" that there were three other appointments for other sales people to show the truck and that it would not "BE FAIR" to them if the truck was gone for me to have it checked out. I told Amy that we were going to buy the truck as long as our independent mechanic signed off on the truck. I asked her if she had printed out the service listing and she told me that it could not be provided until all of the servicing was done. I asked her if I could speak with the sales manager. She did not want me to do that and said she would talk to him again. After another 15 minutes she came saying she had good news and then said that there was some more work to be done on the truck by their service department before they could sell it, but her sales manager was willing to take the truck off of the market if we "GAVE THEM A $500.00 NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT" and then we could take it to our mechanic. At that point I told Amy that NO ONE in their right mind would purchase a used diesel truck without having it checked out and that the sales manager was crazy if he thought I was stupid enough to just give him $500.00 "NON-REFUNDABLE" just to have the truck inspected. My wife and I got up and walked out and we will not ever walk in the door of this "DEALERSHIP" ever again. I nor my wife in 30+ years of doing business been treated so badly or with such disrespect. As of today June 27th, 2011 Gulf Chrysler Dodge Jeep has relisted this truck listed for sale on Autotrader for $18,241 which considering the damage to the cab, body, rear bumper and right side step rail and their refusal to allow and independent inspection of the truck, just leads me to believe that my decision to not do business with this crooked "DEALERSHIP" was correct and that anyone thinking of doing business with them might want to think twice about it. Read more