Southern Chevrolet

2255 S Mckenzie St, Foley, AL 36535
(855) 401-6196
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Southern Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Larry Walker

by LarryW1 on 02/27/2019

Very prompt, thorough, and professional. I continue to bring both my vehicles to Southern for maintenance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

3 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great service

by Jason19 on 12/27/2018

Called them and explained my problem and they where able to diagnose problem by my explanation. Brought it in and they had a loaner waiting for me. Fixed truck and now everything runs great. Great people and great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Horrible experience

by socialworker on 04/27/2009

I thought I was going to have a great experience, but it was horrible. I had emailed the internet salesman, Mark Morgan, but received a response from Calvin Brown. Everything seemed great while emailing back and forth with Clavin, but after speaking with him in person, everything was different. The prices changed and they had no car like the one I had asked for and they supposed to find for me. Instead, Calvin showed me several other cars that were the same model, but not the same trim and specs that I wanted. He then showed me what he called an '08 Program car. I took the car home and told him I would speak with my lender and then let him know the outcome the next day. I faxed the buyers order to my lender and found out that the car had been marked up 125%, which made my rate go up, due to the loan being more than the car was worth. They would not come off the price of the car, which was $5000 more than it should be. Also, they made my trade look like it was worth more than it really was worth. It was just an all around bad experience and I will not go back to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Read more reviews
