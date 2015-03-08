1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went in to inquire about an advertised special red carpet lease on a '13 Explorer($169mo/24 mo/$3139 down). I had a couple of questions about the terms and I wanted to see the vehicle. The salesman had no clue what I was talking about and said he'd only done one lease. Ever. So after painfully explaining the lease details TO him, he came back with the manager. This was now about 30 minutes in. The manager was gruff. He never addressed the specific advertised lease I inquired about. After an hour he finally informed me that he didn't even have the vehicle in stock and wasn't going to obtain it. I however, was welcome to browse his current stock. We own a Ford and have taken it here for warranty work. We we not impressed with the customer service on that end either. From now on we will drive the extra 20 or so miles to the next Ford dealer and recommend to others that they do the same.