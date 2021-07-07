Skip to main content
Jim Cook Ford

620 Troy Rd, Elba, AL 36323
Today 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jim Cook Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mr. Grady LAMAR Sasser

by Lamar1974 on 07/07/2021

Thorough, courteous, professional service visit. Top-notch service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Our Ford Experience!

by AFDuBose on 06/12/2017

We came to JCF to do business, and that we did. Selection was great to the very Ford Escape we was wanting. Our salesman was more than generous with his time and every effort was put forward to show his appreciation to us as a customer. The overall experience with the team was great and we will be making JCF our family "go-to" for great Ford purchases and service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
8 cars in stock
0 new8 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

