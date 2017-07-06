Bondy's Nissan
They will lie to you...
by 06/07/2017on
I had previously thought Bondy's was a great dealership (other than the service department). I can now tell you that they lie to you to sell you extras during the car buying process. If you are unlucky enough to actually have to use these things watch out and expect to have to put money out! I purchased the GAP insurance and unfortunately had an accident that totaled the vehicle. I was told that the GAP would cover anything that the insurance didn't cover. It was a flat out lie! They tried to say it was my insurance companies fault but the bottom line is they lied to me. I asked them to cover the 700.00 that the GAP did not pay and the general manager said he would give me 700.00 if I purchased a vehicle. I told them we weren't replacing the vehicle and he said that was the only way he would do it. He acknowledges that they were wrong by offering to write me a check but only if I buy another car. Bottom line is they did not disclose what GAP would not cover and the document that was signed does not tell you either. I am very disappointed with Bondy's Nissan and it's management. I had always recommended them but now I will never recommend them again. Also they pay you to write a good review for them which makes me wonder about the honesty in all these reviews.
Bad Quality- Do Not Recommend!
by 07/31/2014on
Bought a car recently. Two weeks later the car shuts off while driving down the road! (Insanely dangerous-no steering capability!) Customer service & repair claim they can only look at the car and try to fix it. Well too bad because the car won't even crank now so there is no way to get it to them! They claim the car went through an inspection to ensure it was safe but I also checked the oil & it looks like it hasn't been changed in forever--it was bone dry! They won't help with towing and refuse to take responsibly for the bad quality cars they sell. Yes, even though the car wasn't under a warranty plan, they claim that they will still "work with you" if you end up having any problems. Don't let these false statements com you into buying one of their cars- because they will not. **Over $800 in repair
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Deal at Bondy's Nissan
by 02/11/2011on
The salesman was professional, courteous, and extremely helpful in explaining the details of the various confusing combinations of options associated with Nissan Maxima packages (I have to believe Nissan can organize their options so that customers can get what they want without having to purchase numerous unwanted and useless items at extra cost. Well, I guess they can, but why should they, if they make a larger profit?). I got the price I wanted with minimum haggling. Even though they didn't have the car with the desired options on their lot, the car they found for me was exactly as promised at the price we agreed on! The sales and service staff tried awfully hard to get my cell phone to connect with the car's Bluetooth, but couldn't because the phone wasn't compatible. There were numerous attempts by various personnel to get the link established. One minor complaint: the dealer preparation of the car included spraying the tires with some gunk to make them black and shiny (contrary to instructions in the owners manual), but the excess wasn't removed. By the time I got the car home, the side of my new white car was spotted with grayish/black residue. It washed off, but having to clean my brand new car was unnecessary. All in all, I bought a great car at a great price from a great salesman!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes