1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had previously thought Bondy's was a great dealership (other than the service department). I can now tell you that they lie to you to sell you extras during the car buying process. If you are unlucky enough to actually have to use these things watch out and expect to have to put money out! I purchased the GAP insurance and unfortunately had an accident that totaled the vehicle. I was told that the GAP would cover anything that the insurance didn't cover. It was a flat out lie! They tried to say it was my insurance companies fault but the bottom line is they lied to me. I asked them to cover the 700.00 that the GAP did not pay and the general manager said he would give me 700.00 if I purchased a vehicle. I told them we weren't replacing the vehicle and he said that was the only way he would do it. He acknowledges that they were wrong by offering to write me a check but only if I buy another car. Bottom line is they did not disclose what GAP would not cover and the document that was signed does not tell you either. I am very disappointed with Bondy's Nissan and it's management. I had always recommended them but now I will never recommend them again. Also they pay you to write a good review for them which makes me wonder about the honesty in all these reviews. Read more