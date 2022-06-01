1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was promised that the two Ford Transit vans would be outfitted with desk and chairs in the back in order for my estimators use. I discussed in depth with the fleet salesman whom assured me that he would get this installed. He quoted me the price and I accepted. When the vans arrived they were outfitted with a workbench with a piece of wood fastened to them. This in no way resembled a desk and no chair was mounted in van. I called the salesman and he said, "Yeah, I told them that this wouldn't work and that you wouldn't accept this." I asked him why he had even sent it to me if he knew that this was not acceptable. He assured me that he would get this rectified. Now he has emailed back and states that they will need an additional $5,800.00 to install what we originally agreed on even though he quoted and charged me several thousand up front to outfit the vans originally. I need this outfit as the vans are useless to me as they currently are. I would not recommend taking this companies word on anything. They will assure you that they "got it" but all that they "got" is you for additional money after paperwork is signed and your vehicle(s) are delivered. Read more