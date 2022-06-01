Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Lynn Layton Ford

Lynn Layton Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
3300 6th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35603
Today 8:30 AM - 6:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:30 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lynn Layton Ford

3.0
Overall Rating
3 out of 5 stars(17)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of a New Truck

by Barndawg92 on 01/06/2022

We were greeting with Daniel, who was awesome. From there we talked about our options on buying a new F-150. He was very knowledgeable and straightforward. The sales manager was also great to work with as well. In the end, we feel like we got truck we wanted and at the price we were looking for. Great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
17 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of a New Truck

by Barndawg92 on 01/06/2022

We were greeting with Daniel, who was awesome. From there we talked about our options on buying a new F-150. He was very knowledgeable and straightforward. The sales manager was also great to work with as well. In the end, we feel like we got truck we wanted and at the price we were looking for. Great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall repair

by Ford Limited on 12/27/2020

Took two days and problem is not fixed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Charles q

by Charles on 12/19/2020

I received a pamphlet from Ford saying I need to call and make a reservation to get my wife's car serviced. When I called I was told it is first come first serve. So I arrive a few mins before 8 am and was told it would be about 30 minutes. A hour and a half later the car was ready. I am glad I wasn't in a hurry. The lady at the office could use a lesson in customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of 2 Ford Transit Vans

by MarkJewell71 on 10/31/2020

I was promised that the two Ford Transit vans would be outfitted with desk and chairs in the back in order for my estimators use. I discussed in depth with the fleet salesman whom assured me that he would get this installed. He quoted me the price and I accepted. When the vans arrived they were outfitted with a workbench with a piece of wood fastened to them. This in no way resembled a desk and no chair was mounted in van. I called the salesman and he said, "Yeah, I told them that this wouldn't work and that you wouldn't accept this." I asked him why he had even sent it to me if he knew that this was not acceptable. He assured me that he would get this rectified. Now he has emailed back and states that they will need an additional $5,800.00 to install what we originally agreed on even though he quoted and charged me several thousand up front to outfit the vans originally. I need this outfit as the vans are useless to me as they currently are. I would not recommend taking this companies word on anything. They will assure you that they "got it" but all that they "got" is you for additional money after paperwork is signed and your vehicle(s) are delivered.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Jrmack8 on 06/08/2020

Lynn Layton Ford was a professional experience from start to finish. Tried to purchase at another local dealer who ignored my attempt to buy. (Jasper). Said I was not a priority. Daniel at Lynn Layton had my deal done in record time. I will drive to Decatur from now on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

F150 repairs

by OptimusF150 on 11/28/2019

The service staff was friendly and helpful. Honored the warranty and always called me back if I didn’t get to speak with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick Lane

by RECBAL7 on 10/26/2019

Use the quick lane for Dealer quality maintenance in a convenient any time format.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Service

by Timothy on 02/21/2019

Fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied on Second try

by Bama Driver on 12/15/2018

Appreciate the dealership for going the extra mile to provide excellent service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Flex!!

by Stackman3 on 10/16/2018

Great experience... the salesman was knowledgeable abd truly cared that i got what i wanted. Very easy experience... will be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The Worst Service Ever

by Tjrusso on 08/09/2018

I had an appointment for service. My car sat all day and I was told it didn't matter that I waited 2 weeks for my appointment. My car was going to have to sit there another day or more because they were behind. I took my car to Eddie Pruitt in Hartselle and was out in an hour! Lynn Layton Ford is by far the worst place I have ever been for any auto service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 F-250

by Lee Lucas on 07/31/2018

Was finally able to get a Deal i was Happy with? Unfortunately it took two trips to get it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2012 Lincoln

by Fluke 7701 on 07/31/2018

Good experience with work with a fast turn around

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Disappointed

by Doug Halb on 07/17/2018

Not a good experience on this visit at all. First of all, I dropped the vehicle off when you opened on a Friday. Service Department said they would take a look and get back with me. After having the vehicle all day, 30 min. before closing, I called them and asked what was up and they haven't even looked at my vehicle. FYI: I do not have a bunch of spare vehicles parked that I have access to, so being without mine is an inconvenience and it seemed like they did not care that it would be the weekend as well. Once they got to it on Monday, I was called and told nothing was wrong with the vehicle. It was in for brake noise and air around windshield noise that was repaired at last service visit. I came picked up the vehicle and it is still making the same noise when braking and the same windshield noise when going 75 on I-565. Very frustrated to say the least.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

tire repair

by Al HANCOCK on 07/11/2018

We were going to Athens Al when the tire air pressure alert came on, 1 tire 10 lbs low. Went to ford dealer ship on hwy 72 Athens. I was told it would be over two hour wait. I went to Lynn Layton Ford and they repaired it in 40 min. I will not deal with anyone else but Lynn Layton Ford. THEY ARE THE BEST!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Job well done!

by Happy Owner on 07/06/2018

The dealership performed the work as promised and in the time frame promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Don't Go to Lynn Layton Ford for Service

by NoMoreFords on 06/22/2018

Steering failure required replacement of steering rack. Not their fault but way too expensive. Also had recall work done that required removal of rear arm rests and door panels. They were not reinstalled properly and were loose. Rude Service clerk would not repair after my wife returned car for correction. Returned again on Monday. Repair claimed to be complete but arm rests were still loose. Service Manager promise to replace them but that has now been over a week and a half ago and still have not heard from him.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
32 cars in stock
0 new14 used18 certified pre-owned
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for