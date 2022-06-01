Lynn Layton Ford
Customer Reviews of Lynn Layton Ford
Purchase of a New Truck
by 01/06/2022on
We were greeting with Daniel, who was awesome. From there we talked about our options on buying a new F-150. He was very knowledgeable and straightforward. The sales manager was also great to work with as well. In the end, we feel like we got truck we wanted and at the price we were looking for. Great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall repair
by 12/27/2020on
Took two days and problem is not fixed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Charles q
by 12/19/2020on
I received a pamphlet from Ford saying I need to call and make a reservation to get my wife's car serviced. When I called I was told it is first come first serve. So I arrive a few mins before 8 am and was told it would be about 30 minutes. A hour and a half later the car was ready. I am glad I wasn't in a hurry. The lady at the office could use a lesson in customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of 2 Ford Transit Vans
by 10/31/2020on
I was promised that the two Ford Transit vans would be outfitted with desk and chairs in the back in order for my estimators use. I discussed in depth with the fleet salesman whom assured me that he would get this installed. He quoted me the price and I accepted. When the vans arrived they were outfitted with a workbench with a piece of wood fastened to them. This in no way resembled a desk and no chair was mounted in van. I called the salesman and he said, "Yeah, I told them that this wouldn't work and that you wouldn't accept this." I asked him why he had even sent it to me if he knew that this was not acceptable. He assured me that he would get this rectified. Now he has emailed back and states that they will need an additional $5,800.00 to install what we originally agreed on even though he quoted and charged me several thousand up front to outfit the vans originally. I need this outfit as the vans are useless to me as they currently are. I would not recommend taking this companies word on anything. They will assure you that they "got it" but all that they "got" is you for additional money after paperwork is signed and your vehicle(s) are delivered.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience
by 06/08/2020on
Lynn Layton Ford was a professional experience from start to finish. Tried to purchase at another local dealer who ignored my attempt to buy. (Jasper). Said I was not a priority. Daniel at Lynn Layton had my deal done in record time. I will drive to Decatur from now on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 repairs
by 11/28/2019on
The service staff was friendly and helpful. Honored the warranty and always called me back if I didn’t get to speak with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick Lane
by 10/26/2019on
Use the quick lane for Dealer quality maintenance in a convenient any time format.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service
by 02/21/2019on
Fast service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied on Second try
by 12/15/2018on
Appreciate the dealership for going the extra mile to provide excellent service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my Flex!!
by 10/16/2018on
Great experience... the salesman was knowledgeable abd truly cared that i got what i wanted. Very easy experience... will be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Worst Service Ever
by 08/09/2018on
I had an appointment for service. My car sat all day and I was told it didn't matter that I waited 2 weeks for my appointment. My car was going to have to sit there another day or more because they were behind. I took my car to Eddie Pruitt in Hartselle and was out in an hour! Lynn Layton Ford is by far the worst place I have ever been for any auto service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2017 F-250
by 07/31/2018on
Was finally able to get a Deal i was Happy with? Unfortunately it took two trips to get it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 Lincoln
by 07/31/2018on
Good experience with work with a fast turn around
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointed
by 07/17/2018on
Not a good experience on this visit at all. First of all, I dropped the vehicle off when you opened on a Friday. Service Department said they would take a look and get back with me. After having the vehicle all day, 30 min. before closing, I called them and asked what was up and they haven't even looked at my vehicle. FYI: I do not have a bunch of spare vehicles parked that I have access to, so being without mine is an inconvenience and it seemed like they did not care that it would be the weekend as well. Once they got to it on Monday, I was called and told nothing was wrong with the vehicle. It was in for brake noise and air around windshield noise that was repaired at last service visit. I came picked up the vehicle and it is still making the same noise when braking and the same windshield noise when going 75 on I-565. Very frustrated to say the least.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
tire repair
by 07/11/2018on
We were going to Athens Al when the tire air pressure alert came on, 1 tire 10 lbs low. Went to ford dealer ship on hwy 72 Athens. I was told it would be over two hour wait. I went to Lynn Layton Ford and they repaired it in 40 min. I will not deal with anyone else but Lynn Layton Ford. THEY ARE THE BEST!!!!!!!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Job well done!
by 07/06/2018on
The dealership performed the work as promised and in the time frame promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't Go to Lynn Layton Ford for Service
by 06/22/2018on
Steering failure required replacement of steering rack. Not their fault but way too expensive. Also had recall work done that required removal of rear arm rests and door panels. They were not reinstalled properly and were loose. Rude Service clerk would not repair after my wife returned car for correction. Returned again on Monday. Repair claimed to be complete but arm rests were still loose. Service Manager promise to replace them but that has now been over a week and a half ago and still have not heard from him.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No