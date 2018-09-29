Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Honda of Decatur

Honda of Decatur

Visit dealer’s website 
735 Beltline Rd SW, Decatur, AL 35601
Today 9:00 AM - 7:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Honda of Decatur

71 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience of my life

by Jacob on 09/29/2018

Jeff was personable, knowledgeable, and did not pressure me and my wife into a decision. If you are in the market for a new car, I highly recommend Honda of Decatur!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Mona on 09/21/2018

Michael was great and went out of his way to help me find what I was looking for!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer

by Edith on 08/31/2018

Since this is my second coming to purchase a care, I came back because of the Friendliness of our salesman (Jeff Raines) and his eagerness to make sure I was please with his service. He made me feel as if I was important to h him. He also gave me an over view of how the car in inside devices worked Thanks Jeff!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda

by Cecil on 08/27/2018

Everyone was very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda is Decatur

by Tristan on 08/19/2018

Great customer service! This is the second car I’ve bought from Honda of Decatur! Chase is the guy I always go to when I want to look at a car. He will make sure to get you in a car you want for a good price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bubba was amazing, got what we wanted and it was DONE!!

by Bernard on 08/18/2018

Bubba Stockton

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Incredible Service

by Donald on 08/15/2018

My salesman, Mike Smith, was incredible! He went to great lengths to ensure our buying experience was a positive one and did a great job walking us through all of the features of our new purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda of Decatur Alabama purchase experience.

by Honda_pilot on 08/04/2018

Friendly sales staff. No high pressure sales experience. Good Honda vehicles are reliable and a good value for the money.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good sales experience

by RamblerHSV on 08/04/2018

Mike Smith was a gentleman in our interactions. Pleased with the open communication, and his being available by texting helped.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by minivan03 on 06/04/2018

CD gave us a fair price and a great car. Very stress free. CD was very helpful explaining the car's features.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

David Clower is great!

by Alanacarol on 05/31/2018

My salesman, David Clower, was very friendly and knowledgeable. He made my car buying experience pleasurable. I will definitely recommend him to family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by StacyAkins28 on 05/30/2018

Very positive experience! Not pushy at all. Told Darin, my sales associate, what I wanted and he got it done quickly! He was wonderful to deal with throughout the whole process. I have recommended him to all my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

nancy g.

by Nancyg63 on 05/21/2018

Both the sales experience and the financing went smoothly. Mike Elmer Smith explained all the features of the car to me and Chris handled the financing like the pro he is.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Justin_Gage91 on 05/20/2018

Friendly service. Great deals. Chase was very knowledgeable and got me a racehorse deal. I would recommend Honda of Decatur to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

1st Time Buyer

by EstarRD on 05/03/2018

I had some concerns with the car when I test drove it. They looked into my concerns and fixed what was needed. Very friendly, fast service. I told Gio I was on the way and he started printing the paper work, we have very little wait time which I loved! They got me to the payments I wanted as well!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I love my new Honda Pilot

by Carsonfamily8 on 04/30/2018

No pressure to buy more extras than I wanted. Someone met me as soon as I got out of my car to see if they could help me. Everyone was friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

One Great Experience

by JeannaH on 04/30/2018

The honesty and respect I received from my salesman...Michael Morgan. It was a quick and easy process and I love everything about my new Honda HRV. I am proud to be part of the Honda Family and will definitely refer you to my friends and family and look forward to returning again in the future for my next purchase. :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First Time New Car Purchase

by TracyTapscott on 04/22/2018

This was my first experience purchasing a brand new car so to say i.was nervous is an understatement. But upon meeting C.D. Cunningham, he instantly made me feel super comfortable and relaxed. He made it fun and easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car Shopping

by Jaywhite on 04/18/2018

I can't express how grateful I am that I came to Honda of Decatur, Mr. Darin Bohannon was very professional in every way he represented your company and himself. Absolutely the best experience inhale had in purchasing a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda of Decatur

by PorJoy1383 on 04/13/2018

The salesman was extremely informative and pleasant to work with. He went above and beyond to answer any questions I had and ensured that I had the best buying experience possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

MT's Honda 2018

by MMTsHonda2018 on 04/12/2018

Salesperson (Bubba) was good to work with, not pushy, very professional. He went over all the parts of the car, etc., and gave very good explanations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
16 cars in stock
0 new0 used16 certified pre-owned
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for