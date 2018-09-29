Honda of Decatur
Best car buying experience of my life
by 09/29/2018on
Jeff was personable, knowledgeable, and did not pressure me and my wife into a decision. If you are in the market for a new car, I highly recommend Honda of Decatur!
Great Service
by 09/21/2018on
Michael was great and went out of his way to help me find what I was looking for!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Customer
by 08/31/2018on
Since this is my second coming to purchase a care, I came back because of the Friendliness of our salesman (Jeff Raines) and his eagerness to make sure I was please with his service. He made me feel as if I was important to h him. He also gave me an over view of how the car in inside devices worked Thanks Jeff!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Honda
by 08/27/2018on
Everyone was very friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Honda is Decatur
by 08/19/2018on
Great customer service! This is the second car I’ve bought from Honda of Decatur! Chase is the guy I always go to when I want to look at a car. He will make sure to get you in a car you want for a good price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Bubba was amazing, got what we wanted and it was DONE!!
by 08/18/2018on
Bubba Stockton
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Incredible Service
by 08/15/2018on
My salesman, Mike Smith, was incredible! He went to great lengths to ensure our buying experience was a positive one and did a great job walking us through all of the features of our new purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Honda of Decatur Alabama purchase experience.
by 08/04/2018on
Friendly sales staff. No high pressure sales experience. Good Honda vehicles are reliable and a good value for the money.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Good sales experience
by 08/04/2018on
Mike Smith was a gentleman in our interactions. Pleased with the open communication, and his being available by texting helped.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service!
by 06/04/2018on
CD gave us a fair price and a great car. Very stress free. CD was very helpful explaining the car's features.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
David Clower is great!
by 05/31/2018on
My salesman, David Clower, was very friendly and knowledgeable. He made my car buying experience pleasurable. I will definitely recommend him to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience
by 05/30/2018on
Very positive experience! Not pushy at all. Told Darin, my sales associate, what I wanted and he got it done quickly! He was wonderful to deal with throughout the whole process. I have recommended him to all my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
nancy g.
by 05/21/2018on
Both the sales experience and the financing went smoothly. Mike Elmer Smith explained all the features of the car to me and Chris handled the financing like the pro he is.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 05/20/2018on
Friendly service. Great deals. Chase was very knowledgeable and got me a racehorse deal. I would recommend Honda of Decatur to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1st Time Buyer
by 05/03/2018on
I had some concerns with the car when I test drove it. They looked into my concerns and fixed what was needed. Very friendly, fast service. I told Gio I was on the way and he started printing the paper work, we have very little wait time which I loved! They got me to the payments I wanted as well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
I love my new Honda Pilot
by 04/30/2018on
No pressure to buy more extras than I wanted. Someone met me as soon as I got out of my car to see if they could help me. Everyone was friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
One Great Experience
by 04/30/2018on
The honesty and respect I received from my salesman...Michael Morgan. It was a quick and easy process and I love everything about my new Honda HRV. I am proud to be part of the Honda Family and will definitely refer you to my friends and family and look forward to returning again in the future for my next purchase. :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Time New Car Purchase
by 04/22/2018on
This was my first experience purchasing a brand new car so to say i.was nervous is an understatement. But upon meeting C.D. Cunningham, he instantly made me feel super comfortable and relaxed. He made it fun and easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Shopping
by 04/18/2018on
I can't express how grateful I am that I came to Honda of Decatur, Mr. Darin Bohannon was very professional in every way he represented your company and himself. Absolutely the best experience inhale had in purchasing a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda of Decatur
by 04/13/2018on
The salesman was extremely informative and pleasant to work with. He went above and beyond to answer any questions I had and ensured that I had the best buying experience possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MT's Honda 2018
by 04/12/2018on
Salesperson (Bubba) was good to work with, not pushy, very professional. He went over all the parts of the car, etc., and gave very good explanations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
