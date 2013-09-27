Champion of Decatur
Love you until the sale is made
by 09/27/2013on
They were super nice until we purchased the vehicle but if you start to complain about the noises vehicle is making they act like there is no problem and are rude to you. DO NOT BUY FROM HERE
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating
old school way of wearing you out
by 12/30/2012on
This dealer is of the old make em wait and confuse them and get them tired enough to trade. Sales floor area with open desks reminds me of a boiler room for telemarketing and you are hearing other peoples personal details.......avoid this place
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
