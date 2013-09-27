Skip to main content
Champion of Decatur

3831 Hwy 31 S, Decatur, AL 35602
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love you until the sale is made

by taxlady1 on 09/27/2013

They were super nice until we purchased the vehicle but if you start to complain about the noises vehicle is making they act like there is no problem and are rude to you. DO NOT BUY FROM HERE

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

old school way of wearing you out

by glassman53 on 12/30/2012

This dealer is of the old make em wait and confuse them and get them tired enough to trade. Sales floor area with open desks reminds me of a boiler room for telemarketing and you are hearing other peoples personal details.......avoid this place

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
