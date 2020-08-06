service Rating

Not a good experience on this visit at all. First of all, I dropped the vehicle off when you opened on a Friday. Service Department said they would take a look and get back with me. After having the vehicle all day, 30 min. before closing, I called them and asked what was up and they haven't even looked at my vehicle. FYI: I do not have a bunch of spare vehicles parked that I have access to, so being without mine is an inconvenience and it seemed like they did not care that it would be the weekend as well. Once they got to it on Monday, I was called and told nothing was wrong with the vehicle. It was in for brake noise and air around windshield noise that was repaired at last service visit. I came picked up the vehicle and it is still making the same noise when braking and the same windshield noise when going 75 on I-565. Very frustrated to say the least.