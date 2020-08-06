Lynn Layton Ford was a professional experience from start to finish. Tried to purchase at another local dealer who ignored my attempt to buy. (Jasper). Said I was not a priority. Daniel at Lynn Layton had my deal done in record time. I will drive to Decatur from now on.
I had an appointment for service. My car sat all day and I was told it didn't matter that I waited 2 weeks for my appointment. My car was going to have to sit there another day or more because they were behind. I took my car to Eddie Pruitt in Hartselle and was out in an hour! Lynn Layton Ford is by far the worst place I have ever been for any auto service.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Not a good experience on this visit at all. First of all, I dropped the vehicle off when you opened on a Friday. Service Department said they would take a look and get back with me. After having the vehicle all day, 30 min. before closing, I called them and asked what was up and they haven't even looked at my vehicle. FYI: I do not have a bunch of spare vehicles parked that I have access to, so being without mine is an inconvenience and it seemed like they did not care that it would be the weekend as well. Once they got to it on Monday, I was called and told nothing was wrong with the vehicle. It was in for brake noise and air around windshield noise that was repaired at last service visit. I came picked up the vehicle and it is still making the same noise when braking and the same windshield noise when going 75 on I-565. Very frustrated to say the least.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
We were going to Athens Al when the tire air pressure alert came on, 1 tire 10 lbs low. Went to ford dealer ship on hwy 72 Athens. I was told it would be over two hour wait. I went to Lynn Layton Ford and they repaired it in 40 min. I will not deal with anyone else but Lynn Layton Ford. THEY ARE THE BEST!!!!!!!!!!!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Steering failure required replacement of steering rack. Not their fault but way too expensive. Also had recall work done that required removal of rear arm rests and door panels. They were not reinstalled properly and were loose. Rude Service clerk would not repair after my wife returned car for correction. Returned again on Monday. Repair claimed to be complete but arm rests were still loose. Service Manager promise to replace them but that has now been over a week and a half ago and still have not heard from him.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No