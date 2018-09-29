Customer Reviews of Honda of Decatur all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (17)
sales Rating Best car buying experience of my life
Jeff was personable, knowledgeable, and did not pressure me and my wife into a decision. If you are in the market for a new car, I highly recommend Honda of Decatur!
service Rating Service Department is GREAT
Service rep was friendly, professional, courteous, and helpful.
service Rating
Service representative was extremely nice and professional. Fast turnaround time for service performed. Definitely glad I purchased my car from Honda of Decatur.
service Rating
Time waiting was short.
service Rating
Scott Bobo my service representative was great. Friendly, informative and helpful. Made me feel like a valued customer. Thanks
service Rating
Oil change was done in reasonable time. Very friendly and courteous service rep. I will be back for more service.
service Rating
Quick and friendly
service Rating Oil Change &!Tire Rotation
Easy, fast, & convenient
service Rating Engine Oil change & tire rotation
It was a reasonable wait while my car was being serviced. The lounge/coffee area is clean. Good coffee.
service Rating Service appointment review
Check in and payment was super easy
sales Rating
Michael was great and went out of his way to help me find what I was looking for!!
service Rating Honda of Decatur tire repair
Quick efficient service. However, I was charged for tire repair even though I bought tires at Honda dealership.
service Rating excellent customer service
Sal was excellent in answering my queries.
service Rating
The friendliness of your staff and the cleanliness of your waiting area. It was a bit chilly for my taste but also understand with the heat outside being what it was.
service Rating
Very inviting atmosphere and everyone was very courteous.
service Rating
Prompt, friendly & professional.
Prompt, friendly, listened to what I had to say, answered all my quesions. professional service. Clean and well maintained waiting area.
sales Rating
Since this is my second coming to purchase a care, I came back because of the Friendliness of our salesman (Jeff Raines) and his eagerness to make sure I was please with his service. He made me feel as if I was important to h him. He also gave me an over view of how the car in inside devices worked
Thanks Jeff!!!!
sales Rating
Everyone was very friendly and helpful.
service Rating
Very courteous, great service and loved the car wash
service Rating Great experience at Decatur Honda
Professional staff-friendly & helpful.
Close review
