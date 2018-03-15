1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We paid $50,000 for a pre-owned 2015 Chevy Suburban, the sales rep Mike that we dealt with was nice and knew just enough about the vehicle to teach us lil more than we already knew from the internet. I had gotten an OUT the door price from the Online manager before I went to the dealership and when it came to finalize the deal they said I was getting a better deal but with a higher OTD price! After getting upset and almost walking out they honored their quote (why they force a customer to this point makes no sense to me and is just lousy business and not professional at all). We had mentioned to Mike that the vehicle on the inside needed a better cleaning and we would come back the next day to pick it up after its cleaned. We went back the next day to pick the car up and when we got it home I had to clean it myself! I found the following things under the front 2 seats: French fries, few pennies, a Enterprise business card, a Terry Thompson Service Mgt business card, and 2 pills! I am very glad my 1 year old didn't get these pills!! While I was vacuuming the floor area I started to notice a bunch of small black ants and the more I looked the more of them I kept having to kill and clean up. I ended up pulling the front and very back 3rd row cup holders out and cleaning out some very sticky slimy stuff up (think it was a Coke spilled out or something of that sort)..I had to vacuum the car every day for 5 days straight to keep getting the ants that were in the car and we could not figure out the source. The ants and dirty stuff is one thing but the 2nd day we had the car and less than 50 miles from when we bought the car we get a "NEED ENGINE OIL" message pop up on the monitor!!! These guys actually sold us a vehicle without topping off all the essential fluids for a car to run...WOW! Needless to say I think this was probably the worst $50,000 treatment I have ever had in my life and will never give my business back to Terry Thompson; they are all about trying to keep every last penny from your pocket even after they already give you a hard price and later try to blame it on a tax difference or tax calculation mistake on their part and will not spend a single penny to make things right. By far the worse car buying experience I have ever had and will not recommend this dealership to anyone. BE VERY AWARE and make sure make sure make sure that your car is properly cleaned before you drive it off the lot...if my little girl would of taken whatever those lil pills were that I found; I probably would of drive this Suburban right through their doors! I am so glad that we decided to just double check the car ourselves when we got home... OHH and get ready for them to do their lil skit outside the finance guys door where they will talk very loudly about your deal and act like its a big deal and that no other deal like this should ever be done or people will start to lose jobs around here; it was almost annoyingly aggravating to hear the online manager and floor manager (skinny white guy in shorts on) haggle with each other like their problems or mistakes were my problem or my mistake...very childish act they were putting on; be ready for it...I am almost positive they do this lil act to everyone they think is buying their first vehicle. Read more