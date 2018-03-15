Terry Thompson Chevrolet
Great experience
by 03/15/2018on
We almost forgot we were at a dealership buying a car. The staff was so friendly. Our sales guy, Max, was SUPER!! Very professional, yet personable. Felt like he was an old friend, very easy to talk to. Max made sure we were completely set up and knew how to everything worked on our Tahoe. All together a great experience!
Great experience
by 08/04/2017on
Bought a used Silverado LTZ. The salesman Jack Cannon was extremely helpful in finding just what I was looking for. It didn't take as long as some other dealers to complete the sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
7 Cars
by 06/21/2017on
We recently purchased our 7th car from Marty at Terry Thompson; he's a low pressure kind of guy, and we believe that we are getting the best possible price. We keep coming back for more! We could recommend you check Terry Thompson's inventory out, and if they don't have what you desire, they'll find it for you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Finance manager cost u 30000 sale that day
by 02/16/2017on
The girl that waited on me was very nice,need more employees like her,after service went to talk to finance manager about my truck,he was a rude [non-permissible content removed]..we were going to buy my wife a tahoe that day but went to Joe bouland instead due to his attitude ..I've bought 5 cars there in 7 years and will not buy another
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Dealership staff exceptional
by 01/27/2017on
We were able to find exactly the right vehicle with all the features we were looking for. Our salesperson was extremely knowledgeable concerning all our questions of the car. Service in preparing the vehicle for delivery went beyond what was usually performed. Dealership staff extremely organized making all paperwork very quick and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 01/26/2017on
I purchased a used car from Terry Thompson Chevrolet on the last day of the year. I accepted their offer over the phone and ended up spending no more than 30 minutes completing paperwork. No pressure to sell me an aftermarket warranty or anything. My salesperson David had all the paper work ready when I arrived and finance guy was courteous and professional. I highly recommend Terry Thompson Chevrolet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sales Experience
by 08/25/2016on
I had an excellent experience when I purchased my 2015 Colorado Z71 from Terry Thompson Chevrolet. I received a fair price and the customer experience was second to none.
EXCELLENT SERVICE ALL AROUND .
by 08/23/2016on
I have brought several cars and this has to be one of the best purchases I have experienced. It has been a month and Terry Thompson is still making sure everything is all right. I want to Thank my sales associate; Mr. Gerard Sims, for being patient and going out of his way so that I could purchase my car. Thanks to ALL of you for making this a smooth buy. Now if I could get you all to help me, make these payments!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Buying Experience
by 07/19/2016on
Just wanted to say that the purchase of our 2016 Silverado was the smoothest negotiation for the purchase of a vehicle I have ever had. John LaGreca treated us with respect throughout the process. We were never pressured to make a purchase. He listened to my requirement for the vehicle and found the perfect match and then offered us a purchase price that fit our budget. Great staff - everyone was friendly and seemed genuinely glad to have us become part of the Terry Thompson Chevrolet Family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truck Purchase
by 06/16/2016on
This was the most comfortable purchase I ever made, no pressure, no hassle just good family environment, and received just what I asked for. Thanks my salesman Garrard Simms was very helpful in finding the truck that I asked for again. Thanks very much Terry Thompson really takes you Home.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Purchase easy Deal
by 04/22/2016on
We purchased a 2016 Chevy Traverse with the help of a Sales Associate, Jack. We drove all the way from Defuniak Springs, Fl to get a great deal. We saved money by driving a little bit out of our way. Jack was not pushy and he made sure we were satisfied with our purchase. It was a very easy transaction.
Highly recommend
by 04/04/2016on
I highly recommend Terry Thompson Chevy. I got a great price and they were competitive within a 300+mile radius. Customer service was excellent and they listened to my wants/needs and were able to meet both. Marty Rowe and Jim Payne were excellent to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truck purchase
by 01/02/2016on
Very happy with the buying experience-got a good price without hassle after getting good personalized service from Karl. Listened to what we needed and made good suggestions. Second vehicle bought from Terry Thompson
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easiest car purchase ever
by 12/08/2015on
I worked directly with the dealership on a very specific car I wanted. They searched for weeks and found it for me. Each step of the way they have done more than expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience we've ever had!
by 11/14/2015on
Our sales rep Mr. John Lagreca, went above and beyond. We had a guaranteed price from USAA and not only did he find us the perfect car, he BEAT the Guaranteed price. I could not be more pleased. Also our car came with 5 years of oiled changes at no extra charge.
Happy Customer
by 10/01/2015on
I recently purchased a new vehicle from Terry Thompson Chevrolet. It was my first purchase from them. My sales rep, Jack worked with me over several months looking hard for a 2015 to meet my desire. With no 2015 available, I opted to wait for 2016 order. We worked together, and ordered my dream car. I traded in a car, and they gave me a very good, fair and honest price...something you don't always get at other dealers. Jack kept me informed on the status of the build. Next thing I knew, I picked it up and drove off into the sunset with a big smile. First experience with Terry Thompson was absolutely superb !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dirty, ANTS, PILLS, French Fries, Low engine oil,$50,000, 2015 -Never again
by 07/01/2015on
We paid $50,000 for a pre-owned 2015 Chevy Suburban, the sales rep Mike that we dealt with was nice and knew just enough about the vehicle to teach us lil more than we already knew from the internet. I had gotten an OUT the door price from the Online manager before I went to the dealership and when it came to finalize the deal they said I was getting a better deal but with a higher OTD price! After getting upset and almost walking out they honored their quote (why they force a customer to this point makes no sense to me and is just lousy business and not professional at all). We had mentioned to Mike that the vehicle on the inside needed a better cleaning and we would come back the next day to pick it up after its cleaned. We went back the next day to pick the car up and when we got it home I had to clean it myself! I found the following things under the front 2 seats: French fries, few pennies, a Enterprise business card, a Terry Thompson Service Mgt business card, and 2 pills! I am very glad my 1 year old didn't get these pills!! While I was vacuuming the floor area I started to notice a bunch of small black ants and the more I looked the more of them I kept having to kill and clean up. I ended up pulling the front and very back 3rd row cup holders out and cleaning out some very sticky slimy stuff up (think it was a Coke spilled out or something of that sort)..I had to vacuum the car every day for 5 days straight to keep getting the ants that were in the car and we could not figure out the source. The ants and dirty stuff is one thing but the 2nd day we had the car and less than 50 miles from when we bought the car we get a "NEED ENGINE OIL" message pop up on the monitor!!! These guys actually sold us a vehicle without topping off all the essential fluids for a car to run...WOW! Needless to say I think this was probably the worst $50,000 treatment I have ever had in my life and will never give my business back to Terry Thompson; they are all about trying to keep every last penny from your pocket even after they already give you a hard price and later try to blame it on a tax difference or tax calculation mistake on their part and will not spend a single penny to make things right. By far the worse car buying experience I have ever had and will not recommend this dealership to anyone. BE VERY AWARE and make sure make sure make sure that your car is properly cleaned before you drive it off the lot...if my little girl would of taken whatever those lil pills were that I found; I probably would of drive this Suburban right through their doors! I am so glad that we decided to just double check the car ourselves when we got home... OHH and get ready for them to do their lil skit outside the finance guys door where they will talk very loudly about your deal and act like its a big deal and that no other deal like this should ever be done or people will start to lose jobs around here; it was almost annoyingly aggravating to hear the online manager and floor manager (skinny white guy in shorts on) haggle with each other like their problems or mistakes were my problem or my mistake...very childish act they were putting on; be ready for it...I am almost positive they do this lil act to everyone they think is buying their first vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Equinox purchase
by 12/03/2014on
Thanks to Mike Doane through the Internet my purchase of a 2015 Equinox was quick and easy.There was no intimidation factor.I think the whole process was a win win
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Tahoe
by 09/29/2014on
I would highly recommend buying from Terry Thompson. I have been looking for a Tahoe with certain features and Nick helped me every step of the way. They didn't have what I wanted on the lot but Nick located one out of state and had it here the next day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience
by 07/11/2014on
I just purchased a 2015 Tahoe. I started the conversation with Mike D. via their website and he was very informative and no pressure. I had my 5 year old with me which made things more difficult for me but it did not bother Mike...or at least he did not show it. The process was very smooth. I love my new Tahoe!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Satisfied
by 06/09/2014on
Just bought a 2014 Corvette Stingray convertible. Nick was awesome - not high pressure AT ALL. He let us make the decision on our own. He followed up with us all day as we kept coming up with additional questions for him to research. When we showed up to sign our paperwork, it was all ready and we were out of their quickly.... Not like many dealerships that hold you hostage until you are so hungry and tired, you just give up. This is the 3rd vehicle we have bought from Terry Thompson and would recommend them to everyone
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
