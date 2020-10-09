Customer Reviews of Sandy Sansing Ford Lincoln
Worst experience ever
by 09/10/2020on
I advise everyone to stay away from them. They are very disrespectful and rude to their customers. Their service is useless. I bought a used car from them, they told me all the maintenance was done the but the vehicle had transmission issues. When I took it back they did not care at all. They tell they will call you but they never do. If you are lucky to reach someone to talk to, they talk to you in a very disrespectful way. Especially Lisa from the service department.
Sandy Sansing Ford
by 11/04/2021on
Chose dealer because they did not try to add price above MSRP as other dealers do Matt Green and Ryan the new car sales manager gave us first class service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst experience ever
by 09/10/2020on
I advise everyone to stay away from them. They are very disrespectful and rude to their customers. Their service is useless. I bought a used car from them, they told me all the maintenance was done the but the vehicle had transmission issues. When I took it back they did not care at all. They tell they will call you but they never do. If you are lucky to reach someone to talk to, they talk to you in a very disrespectful way. Especially Lisa from the service department.
Sandy Sangsing Ford
by 04/15/2020on
Great experience with the purchase of 2020 F 150. No pressure sale. Shey was our salesman and was perfect! Went over our purchase so that we knew our truck before leaving the dealership. Will definitely recommend and buy again from this dealership. Well worth my 3 hour drive to the dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Contracts are for chumps!
by 09/25/2019on
Originally very happy with this dealer, and the process. However, two weeks after signing the contract, and them depositing my 11k down payment check I was notified by my salesman that the computer missed some forms for me to sign. No biggie I went by the next day to sign the forms. You can trust the outstanding reputation of car salesman and dealerships. It wasn't that I missed some forms it was that the dealership left off the extended warranty from the contract we agreed to. The bank kicked it back because the totals were incorrect. I was presented new forms with the warranty added to the cost. I originally went into the finance department with a specific monthly amount I wanted. Remember two full weeks ago. Hence the reason I put down 11K. Now with the new totals I'm over that monthly amount. They did lower their margin so the payments didn't add much more per month, but we both had already agreed to the terms! Upon inspection of the old bill of sale I saw where the cost was left off. I had no real option other than drop the warranty, or pay more for what was incorrectly left off. By then I had already added the truck to my insurance and purchased the tag. Plus I like the truck. It was explained to me that it was a computer glitch, and not the fault of the dealership. However it's the dealership's computer and software. Therefore it is the dealership's issue. I was told there were five people that had the paper work incorrect but I was the only one with an extended warranty so only I had my cost affected. Lucky me. Good thing the customer pays for the dealership's errors. I was really blind sided by this. I had my young son with me, and wasn't prepared for new negotiations or a new contract. I was under the premise I was there to sign a few forms that were mistakenly missed. In hind sight I should have demanded my down payment back, reimbursement of my tag and insurance, and walked away from the whole thing. The ironic thing if they would have been honest with me about the issue when they first contacted me about the error. I would be more understanding. Why would they have a salesman contact me when it was a finance issue. The finance director should have contacted me about the finance issue. This is a typical dealership no better, and really no worse. Consumers have to remember not trust anything car dealerships present. The car industry just doesn't get why people don't like purchasing cars. It isn't the process, but the lack of honesty and integrity of the car industry!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
WAPJuly
by 07/30/2019on
Excellent experience; started on time, finished before promised time. Utilized old coupon to save me money. Very efficient and polite folks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied
by 06/04/2019on
Diagnoses the problem, provided me with an accurate estimate and promptly fixed the SUV.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New truck purchase
by 04/01/2019on
I first called the internet sales manager to inquire about an F150 with 4WD, 36 gal tank, and a certain axle ratio. None were in stock and he suggested a different axle ratio which he said would get as good as MPG with the 10 speed as my older 6 six-speed trans. After searching their inventory on line, I found one truck that was interesting. I called back a few days later to arrange an appointment to view the truck. When I arrived the internet manager introduced me to one very informed sales person. He reviewed the truck in detail with all the new improved features over my 2014. I appreciated his in-depth knowledge of the truck components since I am a detailed person also. He even helped me move my tool box from the 2014 to the new 2019.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Schedule Service
by 12/10/2018on
The folks at Sandy Sansung Ford are very professional. I was amazed how quickly the work was completed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased a 2018 F150 XLT
by 11/01/2018on
Everyone bent over backwards to assist me. Terry Yoest did an excellent job of taking care of everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil Change
by 09/13/2018on
Always timely! I drive 45 minutes to get my oils changed and serviced! Robert and the team there are always courteous and professional. Only place to get my vehicles serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Still waiting on service manager
by 08/11/2018on
Tech broke a part and still waiting on parts. Over. Month ago. Had to pay for a problem that’s been on going for over a year when it was under warranty. Asked about it and still waiting on a answer why I had to pay when when it was under warranty at the time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Good Service
by 05/19/2018on
Oil change, tire rotation, car wash. Takes a while .. I can expect to wait about 1-3/4 hours but I accept that for good, friendly service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
buyer beware...do not buy from these people
by 04/08/2018on
Do not buy a car from these people. Awful experience. Elderly couple buys a car. Totally shady, confusing, misleading process. Elderly couple was upset and attempted to return the car the next morning. Salesman lies and refuses to take car back. Long story of deceit with the latest being told the dealership would find the second key fob for us. Multiple messages left for manager and salesman over the last 3 weeks with no returned calls. Now we will have to pay hundreds for another fob after being scammed. Probably should get an attorney. Do not deal with these people. They had weeks to do the right thing and do not even have the courtesy of returning a call. Very shady and unprofessional. update: Dealership also sold us a 3500 extended warranty by telling us that the warranty was about to expire. (salesman/dealerships receive kick backs from third party providers of extended warranties. do you think it's ethical to mislead that the warranty is expiring to get the commission?) After determining that the factory warranty is not about to expire we were able to cancel the extended warranty. update: Finally got a call back from a subordinate after the review. Subordinate has a temper tantrum yelling and screaming about the review. Hangs up on me after his juvenile tantrum. Prefers to communicate via text and agrees to buy the car back in writing for what we paid for it. When we agree to the deal, he changes the offer will only pay 2000 less for the car than what we paid for it. They scammed us once but we are not going to get taken for another 2000. After reading the many other bad reviews of the key scam it seems this is a regular business practice with these people. Next stop: Attorney General. I will add a copy of the offer to buy the car back for what we paid for it as well as our purchase contract and the fabricated buy-back offer to show the latest scam attempt. The ACTUAL sales contract shows the purchase price of over 30k plus 600 for their documents and the 3500 for the unnecessary extended warranty. The fabricated internal document shows the attempt to confuse us into taking 2000 less for the car instead of their offer of what we paid for it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Extrememly Poor Service
by 05/12/2017on
The service department severely lacks the attention to customer satisfaction. I had to take my car back to the dealer 6 times for the same problem before it was fixed. Recently, I took my Ford back to the same dealer to resolve a problem and this will be the 4th time I've had it back. I call the General Manager to complain and the first thing he says to me is, "would you like to trade it in?" Then he says to me, "what do you want me to do?" I have purchased Fords for the last 30 years and will continue, but not from this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Super service
by 05/01/2017on
We have purchased 2 vehicles from Sandy Sansing and the service department has been super!! I had an issue with my tires and they resolved it expediently. Oil changes are great. They don't take a lot of time out of my day so I greatly appreciate that. Robert & Mr. Joe are awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Life saver
by 05/01/2017on
We were in a fix due to one of our kids and Sandy Sansing (Mr. Wynne) went above and beyond to help us with our issue. We have purchased two vehicles from this dealership and each time have been treated like gold. We really appreciate everything they have done.
Unacceptable sales practice
by 11/10/2015on
Did not disclose the hidden costs to me regarding title transfer to Florida. I am very disappointed regarding their deception.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Go else where
by 10/05/2015on
Tried their pricing, but the dealer fee and not knowing their own incentive programs turned me off. I felt so bad that I counted my fingers and toes to make sure I still had all of them. I went to Mullinax, a very different experience and I bought a car from them.
Hidden costs
by 04/20/2013on
I purchased a new Ford pickup - deal was ok , sales man agreed to a price of invoice plus 1/2 of Doc Fees of $500. At deal, found they had added over $700 for fuel and national advertising fees. Had this been mentioned up front, then we could have talked about those. I ordered truck, took delivery and only after I reviewed costs where these discovered, and even then they were hidden down inside. VERY BAD business to work this way. Be up front with costs - I m sure they ve lost any future business from my family.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Not impressed or going back
by 11/09/2009on
New to the area and had a problem with hub bearings (4x4). Truck is used for business and because of a pending business trip I needed it repaired that day. Was told they were booked but they would check if any possibility of getting it in and would call me back. Well, it's been over 3 months and I'm still waiting on the call. After waiting 2 hours, I contacted another dealer and they got me taken care of. Although Bayview is more convenient, I'll never pass through their doors again. I need a dealer that runs their business as a business.
Sandy Sansing Ford Lincoln - Daphne Alabama, brings a new fresh experience to Mobile, Atmore and Bay Minette Alabama, Gulfport and Biloxi Mississippi and Pensacola, FL, with the Our new state of the art facility and keeping it simple approach will give you a hassle free experience on your next purchase. historical used vehicle relationship that has been serving the Baldwin County Community for over 75 years. We offer competitive financing and a certified service department for peace of mind that you made the right decision. Call us today or visit us at www.sandysansingfordlincoln.com.
1 Comments