1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Originally very happy with this dealer, and the process. However, two weeks after signing the contract, and them depositing my 11k down payment check I was notified by my salesman that the computer missed some forms for me to sign. No biggie I went by the next day to sign the forms. You can trust the outstanding reputation of car salesman and dealerships. It wasn't that I missed some forms it was that the dealership left off the extended warranty from the contract we agreed to. The bank kicked it back because the totals were incorrect. I was presented new forms with the warranty added to the cost. I originally went into the finance department with a specific monthly amount I wanted. Remember two full weeks ago. Hence the reason I put down 11K. Now with the new totals I'm over that monthly amount. They did lower their margin so the payments didn't add much more per month, but we both had already agreed to the terms! Upon inspection of the old bill of sale I saw where the cost was left off. I had no real option other than drop the warranty, or pay more for what was incorrectly left off. By then I had already added the truck to my insurance and purchased the tag. Plus I like the truck. It was explained to me that it was a computer glitch, and not the fault of the dealership. However it's the dealership's computer and software. Therefore it is the dealership's issue. I was told there were five people that had the paper work incorrect but I was the only one with an extended warranty so only I had my cost affected. Lucky me. Good thing the customer pays for the dealership's errors. I was really blind sided by this. I had my young son with me, and wasn't prepared for new negotiations or a new contract. I was under the premise I was there to sign a few forms that were mistakenly missed. In hind sight I should have demanded my down payment back, reimbursement of my tag and insurance, and walked away from the whole thing. The ironic thing if they would have been honest with me about the issue when they first contacted me about the error. I would be more understanding. Why would they have a salesman contact me when it was a finance issue. The finance director should have contacted me about the finance issue. This is a typical dealership no better, and really no worse. Consumers have to remember not trust anything car dealerships present. The car industry just doesn't get why people don't like purchasing cars. It isn't the process, but the lack of honesty and integrity of the car industry! Read more