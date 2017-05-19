Eastern Shore Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Eastern Shore Hyundai
Dissatisfied 2017 hyundai limited transaction.
by 05/19/2017on
After buying several vehicles from this dealer, this is the most un-professional car buying experience I have had. Staff members involved did not know what was happening on this transaction. I was quoted an agreed price with receipt of $1000.00 down payment. Next day they called and said they could not fulfill their agreement. They need to live up to their "Specialties" goal printed online.
Bait and Switch tactics
by 12/08/2014on
My wife and I wanted to buy a new car to replace her old one and after quite some time looking at crossovers we settled on the Santa Fe Sport. Hence, we went to our local Hyundai dealer (Eastern Shore Hyundai) to talk to them. I spent some time on Saturday morning looking and discussing a car with a salesman - very polite and easy to talk to. On Saturday I went to the Hyundai.com site and sent out a request for bids (RFB) for a Santa Fe Sport to 12 Hyundai dealers (Eastern Shore was one of the 12) in our very general area, Florida to Louisiana. On Monday my wife and I went to Eastern Shore and test drove a 2014 Santa Fe Sport. We went home to discuss it and to evaluate responses from my 11 other RFBs, eight of which had responded. Based on the fact Eastern Shore had the lowest price and was a local dealer I called the salesman at about 4:30PM Monday afternoon and said we wanted the vehicle - not a problem it would be waiting for us when we got there at 7:30PM. We arrived at 7:30PM and indeed there was the car out front washed, cleaned and ready to go - or so we thought. As we went in the salesman came up to us and said "if you had gotten here five minutes it would have been yours". Another salesman had sold it out from under him and he didn't know it! So he then said I have an identical 2015 model let me see what I can do to get it at the same price - no issue. Well, guess what? He came back in about 10-15 minutes and said he could not do that BUT we could pay an extra almost $3,000 and it would be ours! Knowing how a dealer works with a bait-and-switch we said no way - we had a verbal agreement which you did not honor and we walked out to leave. We got in our car and, again, guess what, he comes out as we are starting to drive off and asked if we were sure of this but that he could make a deal, and guess what the deal was: split the difference! We said no thank and drove off. The next morning the salesman called and asked us to reconsider NOT. We did go to another dealer on my list and were treated exceptionally well. They had to go to another dealer to get the car we wanted and at no cost to us. They gave me the exact price so I could bring a pre-cut check to the closing. It was a pleasure doing business with this dealer! The point is search for a good dealer and there are good dealers out there. BUT do not go to Eastern Shore Hyundai as they do not honor their word and they have the old bait-and-switch tactics well honed!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazingly Pleasant
by 02/11/2014on
AMAZINGLY PLEASANT. As a widow I HATED going into dealerships. This was my best experience ever in purchasing a vehicle. Let's start with the sales representative, Richie Peak. NO pressure. To the ladies out there, I found Richie to be trustable; no razzle, dazzle; just the facts please. He showed me how to work all the gadgets and buttons. He took the time to meet with me again the next day and go over things again. Richie took me to meet the F&I guy and WE had a conversation and determined what I needed. Refreshing! And again no pressure. As to the vehicle it has the BEST RIDE of any vehicle I have ever owned (including my much loved cadillac) and it comes with everything as standard equipment. This dealership is second to none and should be your last stop shopping.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Richie P. is the best
by 11/16/2013on
Richie P. is the best, so far to date we have bought four cars from him and this dealership. Richie spends time with you to make sure you have all your questions answered on your new toy and the dealer is first class on service after the sale, thank you Richie for the wonderful experience and since this our fourth car we will be back, Randy Beck
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shady dealership!!
by 11/07/2013on
After many attempted phone calls (no one called us back), my husband and I went ready to buy a Sonata and this dealership used every shady tactic possible to get us to buy from them at a much higher price then Invoice. They held my driver's license hostage so I couldn't leave while they attempted to wear us down and they told my husband the price they gave was a "tonight only deal." Big mistake! My husband got my license and we walked out the door where we drove to Pensacola and bought a car. While driving to Pensacola, they called and tried to get us to come back. Be prepared if you go to this dealership or their Toyota dealership. The salesmen are very good at wearing you down and getting you to pay their price. Shop around!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Should Be Illegal
by 05/21/2011on
Ok friends this one is painful from the get go. The only reason I am giving it one star is that its likely you will get a free lunch but I promise the next guy is paying for it LOL Sales Associate: Andrew D. Sales Manager : Mostafa A. This dealership pulled out every single sneaky underhanded salesmen's trick right from the book. My trade in a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder KBB value, $5500 (which they valued at $4100 btw and later the "pitch" was he could only get $3800 for it at auction) and the funny thing is I had it on craigslist for 6k and already turned down an offer of $5500 once but I was tired of trying to sell it so I was good with trading it in at $5500 just to get it overwith. Ironically and quite humorous when I pointed out that the dealer ship right across the street from them had one for sale same year but a platinum edition with a sticker price of $10,999 I took pictures of it with my cell phone on the way back from lunch and showed them. The salesmens face got red and he said um well they are selling that for to much. I think this dealership was also owned by them by the way, so I had to simply laugh at this point. The backdrop: I walked in the door looking at a 2004 Honda element the list price $11400, a difference of 7K between my car and thiers. Now here is where I had to ask, since the trade in value of thier Honda Element was $8,500 and mine was $5500, why am I financing 7k when the difference in value is only 3k in the first place. So right off the bat they stand to make atleast 4k from me. Inspection of thier car revealed a slight oil leak, the serpentine belt had not been changed at interval, cruise control indicator not working and a few other less serious trivial items. After low balling my trade by $1500 I wasnt good with this as my payment was going to be over what I told them I wanted. So they made me wait 45 min while they "came up with a better deal" Finally I told them I was going to lunch and they were pretty insistant that I not leave and even said they would have lunch delivered persistently but I made my intent quite clear. I left anyway and told them to call me once they got my terms worked out those terms being a payment of no more than $250 (although I was willing to $300 because my budget would technically allow for it) for two years so thats $6000 on top of my $5500 dollar trade. For a car valued at only $3000 more than mine. My term was now $11,500 on a car that listed for $11,400 and im ok with this and still ok with increasing my payment a bit to cover tax tags and title, but no. After this they call and tell me everything looks good we just need to go sign the paper work. Ok what paper work are we doing? they said the finance paperwork and I said what are the terms. They said everything looks great we got your payment to below $250 a month and I said great for how long and they said three years at which time I said that is unacceptable. and they said why its only 48 months LOL. So they tried to extend it 4 years but pass it off as three when I asked for two. yes it was quite a blitzcreg of confusion. After all was said and done if we do the math and even give them the benefit of a bonus for the sake of round numbers. $200 a month over a 4 year term comes to $9600 and then my should have been trade in value of $5500 brings my total to......$15100 on a car that listed for $11,400 again lets do some math. The cost of a new honda element? MSRP $20,500 minus my trade in $5500 total $15,000. Do you see it? can you imagine buying a 7 year old car with 70k miles on it for a hundred dollars more than what you can buy a brand new one for? I guess you cant blame them, thier preffered customer is obviously someone who never opened a math book but seriously how dumb can the average person be that walks into thier show room? Needless to say they tried every sneaky underhanded salesmen's trick in the book and I had to put a serious stop to them all and do my homework at every "good deal" thrown at me. So please take your business elsewhere and dont keep these [violative content deleted] open that are are only looking to [violative content deleted] your wallet.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No