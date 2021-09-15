Skip to main content
Eckenrod Ford Lincoln

5255 AL Hwy 157, Cullman, AL 35058
Today 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Eckenrod Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(13)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
Post a Comment
13 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying a new Ford Explorer

by Ronnie Hicks on 09/15/2021

We enjoyed our buying experience with Eckenrod Ford dealer in Cullman. Our salesman was very nice and helpful ,staff was the best we ever had in buying and negotiating a deal . I would recommend to anyone buying a new or used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2021 Ford F-150

by Frankie0316 on 03/26/2021

The staff was very courteous and knowledgeable on the product they were selling. There is no doubt that I recomment to visit this dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Professional

by Itsmeitsme on 09/22/2017

All I have to say is that if your looking for a car go see Ken Guess. What a professional, Christian man. Always made me feel comfortable. I would highly recommend him if your looking for an honest sales man.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Butler4331 on 06/17/2017

Very helpful, everyone was really friendly. The service manager did a very good job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Eckenrod Ford Review

by Grammy26 on 03/02/2017

Everyone is courteous to me. They know my name when I walk in. Pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service always...

by jimdog149 on 01/02/2017

Its always good at this service department... fast and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast,, Friendly service

by FusionH on 12/20/2016

Took car in for Check engine and wrench light. Gave me something to drive till they could diagnose what was going on. Had part in stock so was able to pick up my vehicle later that afternoon. Fast, Friendly service. Only place I trust with my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Expectations exceeded!!

by Luveckenrod on 11/10/2016

Everyone was very helpful and friendly. Met and exceeded all my expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Preventive medicine

by Beasleylin on 11/04/2016

Time for oil change. They also found found small oil leak I did not know about. Scheduled us to fix. Covered by warranty

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford Focus

by Racktracker on 09/21/2016

The sale process went smoothly and they got me exactly what I wanted in a timely manner I am very happy with my new car and plan to do all my future business with them

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

RuthAnne Knight

by 2011Fiesta on 09/07/2016

Laklee Rockwell was very helpful and courteous during my recent visit to Cullman Eckenrod Ford. She explained what was going on with my 2011 Fiesta and suggested what needed to be done in a clear and concise manner. Could not have asked for a more pleasant experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Regular Service

by cathaggard on 03/12/2015

I always take my car back to Eckenrod for its regular maintenance. They have great technicians and do an excellent job. They check for anything that might need to be replaced or serviced and then call if they find something not on your scheduled maintenance. A great place to go!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BEST BUYING EXPERIENCE EVER!

by kpreid3 on 08/07/2013

Everyone at this dealership is willing to do whatever it takes to make you a satisfied customer. I have no doubt that if I ever need their assistance they will be ready willing and able to help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for