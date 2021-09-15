Eckenrod Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Eckenrod Ford Lincoln
Buying a new Ford Explorer
by 09/15/2021on
We enjoyed our buying experience with Eckenrod Ford dealer in Cullman. Our salesman was very nice and helpful ,staff was the best we ever had in buying and negotiating a deal . I would recommend to anyone buying a new or used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a new Ford Explorer
by 09/15/2021on
We enjoyed our buying experience with Eckenrod Ford dealer in Cullman. Our salesman was very nice and helpful ,staff was the best we ever had in buying and negotiating a deal . I would recommend to anyone buying a new or used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2021 Ford F-150
by 03/26/2021on
The staff was very courteous and knowledgeable on the product they were selling. There is no doubt that I recomment to visit this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional
by 09/22/2017on
All I have to say is that if your looking for a car go see Ken Guess. What a professional, Christian man. Always made me feel comfortable. I would highly recommend him if your looking for an honest sales man.
Great service
by 06/17/2017on
Very helpful, everyone was really friendly. The service manager did a very good job
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Eckenrod Ford Review
by 03/02/2017on
Everyone is courteous to me. They know my name when I walk in. Pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service always...
by 01/02/2017on
Its always good at this service department... fast and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast,, Friendly service
by 12/20/2016on
Took car in for Check engine and wrench light. Gave me something to drive till they could diagnose what was going on. Had part in stock so was able to pick up my vehicle later that afternoon. Fast, Friendly service. Only place I trust with my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Expectations exceeded!!
by 11/10/2016on
Everyone was very helpful and friendly. Met and exceeded all my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Preventive medicine
by 11/04/2016on
Time for oil change. They also found found small oil leak I did not know about. Scheduled us to fix. Covered by warranty
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Focus
by 09/21/2016on
The sale process went smoothly and they got me exactly what I wanted in a timely manner I am very happy with my new car and plan to do all my future business with them
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
RuthAnne Knight
by 09/07/2016on
Laklee Rockwell was very helpful and courteous during my recent visit to Cullman Eckenrod Ford. She explained what was going on with my 2011 Fiesta and suggested what needed to be done in a clear and concise manner. Could not have asked for a more pleasant experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Regular Service
by 03/12/2015on
I always take my car back to Eckenrod for its regular maintenance. They have great technicians and do an excellent job. They check for anything that might need to be replaced or serviced and then call if they find something not on your scheduled maintenance. A great place to go!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST BUYING EXPERIENCE EVER!
by 08/07/2013on
Everyone at this dealership is willing to do whatever it takes to make you a satisfied customer. I have no doubt that if I ever need their assistance they will be ready willing and able to help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable