Customer Reviews of Tuscaloosa Chevrolet
01/28/2021
I recently asked the service manager to go over the records for services to my car. Ass I thought, over 150,000 miles and no new plugs, flushed etc had ever been done. Not sure why they hadn't suggested them along the way, but now ($1200 later) I'm all caught up. I've been in for an oil change very regularly, only using another place twice in all 13 years I've owned this GMC. Perhaps it was because it wasn't a Chevrolet? And although promised to be done by 4pm, it was 4:45 before they called trip let me know it was ready, so I didn't pick it up until the next day, as my ride was no longer available.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Randle Norris
01/01/2020
I purchased a 2011 GMC sierra truck from Tuscaloosa Chevrolet Al. on 12/13/19. With less than 500 miles on truck since purchase, engine light comes on . I ran a personal code check, there were 2 stored codes of bad (oil sender) . Called dealership about problem was told to bring truck back they would take care of the problem . They did $617.00 later . I asked management if they would half the cost and the answer was NO. When purchasing vehicle I was told it had a thorough inspection, that was not the case. This was a (as is) purchase I know , but look I haven"t even made the first payment and now put out this kind of money.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Poor or Lack of Customer Service
07/30/2017
It felt like they didn't want me or my truck there. John(the tech)gave me a dirty vehicle with no gas that he said was used by the construction crew and then when I told him it didn't have any gas and it smelled awful, he gave a smaller car that was the same way but appeared to had a animal in it by hairs all over the seats. It was the worst customer service I had ever experienced from a company the size of this dealership. In the past I've owned three Ford F150's and never experienced such POOR or lack of customer service. It wasn't the welcome to the Chevy family experience I was looking for. I was contacted by a representative from Tuscaloosa Chevrolet, I told her and she told me that I would be getting a call from the manager but I guess my experience it wasn't that important because I never received one. I can't say right now that I wouldn't tell anyone to never by a Chevy, but I am telling everyone not to go to Tuscaloosa Chevrolet because of their lack of professionalism and poor customer skills.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Communication not so good
04/15/2013
I visited this dealership because I was very interested in one of their vehicles. Took a test drive, the salesman was nice. The salesmanager was nice. Decided the next day to make an offer on the vehicle and called my salesman to make the offer. Was told he would get with his used car salesman and call me back. The end. Never heard from them again. No call to say "sorry, your offer is not acceptable and we can't help you"... no counter offer... nothing. To add insult to injury they proceeded to list the car the next week at $1,000 more than they were asking for it when I made the offer. Customer communication and care is lacking at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
