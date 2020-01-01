service Rating

It felt like they didn't want me or my truck there. John(the tech)gave me a dirty vehicle with no gas that he said was used by the construction crew and then when I told him it didn't have any gas and it smelled awful, he gave a smaller car that was the same way but appeared to had a animal in it by hairs all over the seats. It was the worst customer service I had ever experienced from a company the size of this dealership. In the past I've owned three Ford F150's and never experienced such POOR or lack of customer service. It wasn't the welcome to the Chevy family experience I was looking for. I was contacted by a representative from Tuscaloosa Chevrolet, I told her and she told me that I would be getting a call from the manager but I guess my experience it wasn't that important because I never received one. I can't say right now that I wouldn't tell anyone to never by a Chevy, but I am telling everyone not to go to Tuscaloosa Chevrolet because of their lack of professionalism and poor customer skills. Read more