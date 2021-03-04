5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Baugh's service department is outstanding. My personal dealings with Brandon and Kerry has always been terrific and the service department personnel do an excellent job of taking care of the needs of my Ford Explorer and Super Duty F250 truck. I really can not say enough good comments about the group as a whole as they are truly sincere, caring and professional about taking care of their customers from my personal and long term involvement with Baugh's sales and service team!! Read more