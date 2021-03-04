Skip to main content
Baugh Ford

1670 7th St N, Clanton, AL 35045
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Baugh Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(11)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service on transit van

by Jody Elmore. on 03/12/2021

Had a great experience. I called to get my Transit van serviced and the young lady said, to bring it on in. I got it there, She got my information. Had it ready to go in about a hour. Very friendly and would recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Glenn Lacey

by Gene Lacey on 08/06/2018

Very good professional service. Everyone so nice and helpful. Received great customer service and at the price quoted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

New car service / oil change

by Anthony b on 08/01/2018

Excellent service and very courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Vernon Lee

by Vernon Lee on 07/09/2018

Baugh's service department is outstanding. My personal dealings with Brandon and Kerry has always been terrific and the service department personnel do an excellent job of taking care of the needs of my Ford Explorer and Super Duty F250 truck. I really can not say enough good comments about the group as a whole as they are truly sincere, caring and professional about taking care of their customers from my personal and long term involvement with Baugh's sales and service team!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mustang owner

by Elenore on 07/09/2018

The service department is a delightful group of people. They are all alert and attentive, and they treated me with respect and courteousy. It is always a very pleasant experience to visit Baugh Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 ford fusion purchase

by gary moon on 07/03/2018

great job! We accomplished every goal set in our purchasing choice both financially and peace of mind.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Phyllis on 07/01/2018

Always fast, friendly, honest service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service!

by marvinw on 06/24/2018

Baugh Ford of Clanton, Alabama, showed extraordinary customer service in repairing my truck. They are a team of highly skilled and professional staff, and the staff was very friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Gle

by gelacey on 06/21/2018

Baugh is professional and friendly. Very helpful in explaining the issues with your vehicle. Timely and fair on pricing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Expensive Used Cars

by thomas74 on 02/14/2012

I stopped by Baugh to check on the prices of a couple of used cars, and found their prices to be quite a bit more than other dealerships. The dealership didn't seem to want to negotiate much on the price.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
