Baugh Ford
Customer Reviews of Baugh Ford
RAWK STARS!
by 04/03/2021on
RAWK STARS ALL Y'ALL! Brad Blankenship and the staff at Baugh Ford made purchasing a vehicle probably the greatest experience I've ever had! They give new meaning to the term "Customer Service" and went out of their way to accommodate every request! For your next vehicle purchase I HIGHLY RECCOMMEND you ask for Brad Blankenship at Baugh Ford in Clanton, AL.
Service on transit van
by 03/12/2021on
Had a great experience. I called to get my Transit van serviced and the young lady said, to bring it on in. I got it there, She got my information. Had it ready to go in about a hour. Very friendly and would recommend.
Glenn Lacey
by 08/06/2018on
Very good professional service. Everyone so nice and helpful. Received great customer service and at the price quoted.
New car service / oil change
by 08/01/2018on
Excellent service and very courteous.
Vernon Lee
by 07/09/2018on
Baugh's service department is outstanding. My personal dealings with Brandon and Kerry has always been terrific and the service department personnel do an excellent job of taking care of the needs of my Ford Explorer and Super Duty F250 truck. I really can not say enough good comments about the group as a whole as they are truly sincere, caring and professional about taking care of their customers from my personal and long term involvement with Baugh's sales and service team!!
Mustang owner
by 07/09/2018on
The service department is a delightful group of people. They are all alert and attentive, and they treated me with respect and courteousy. It is always a very pleasant experience to visit Baugh Ford.
2018 ford fusion purchase
by 07/03/2018on
great job! We accomplished every goal set in our purchasing choice both financially and peace of mind.
Oil change
by 07/01/2018on
Always fast, friendly, honest service.
Excellent Service!
by 06/24/2018on
Baugh Ford of Clanton, Alabama, showed extraordinary customer service in repairing my truck. They are a team of highly skilled and professional staff, and the staff was very friendly.
Gle
by 06/21/2018on
Baugh is professional and friendly. Very helpful in explaining the issues with your vehicle. Timely and fair on pricing.
Expensive Used Cars
by 02/14/2012on
I stopped by Baugh to check on the prices of a couple of used cars, and found their prices to be quite a bit more than other dealerships. The dealership didn't seem to want to negotiate much on the price.
