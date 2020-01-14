service Rating

I took my sons truck in for a diagnostic. The first day we had an appointment at 7:30am we dropped it off and was told it would be done by lunch. We didn’t get back till around 3pm stopped in to pick truck up and see what repairs it needed and was told they had a lot of walking that day, it might be done by closing. At 4:30 they called and said in order to diagnose the truck we needed $710 worth of work. I picked it up we don’t the work for around $100. Called them told them the work was done and we needed to finish the diagnosis, they claimed we owed them 2 hours of work because we water their time. After arguing and not being allowed to speak with a supervisor we were told to bring it back. On day two of diagnostics I was told that they still were not sure what was wrong but for 2800$ it might could be fixed but they knew without a doubt for 9400$ it would be fixed. I was t comfortable with the “might” so after doing some research and talking with others we were able to Fix the truck for less that $100. Truck runs great have had no other issues. Brian in service was extremely rude, and talked to me like I was an idiot. Even at one point stating that women often don’t understand things about vehicles. I will not take it back there. Read more