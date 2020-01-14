Chevy Tahoe
by 01/14/2020on
A very nice car buying experience. The entire team at Stokes were very professional. This included the new car purchase, trade-in, finance and service staff(s). I would highly recommend the dealership.
2016 GMC 2500 Sierra
by 01/07/2020on
Justin was my Service Repressive and handled my emissions recall under warranty. Once installed, the computer was sending multiple error codes and the mechanic was forced to keep the truck. Justin explained the situation and provided a loaner vehicle to take home for the weekend. Before leaving, the mechanic came out and apologized for my inconvenience and explained the problem, adding, “I will have your truck good as new - I promise. I will just take more time than we expected.” I could not have been treated better and I appreciate both men for taking care of me in such a friendly and professional manner.
Don’t waste your time
by 06/11/2019on
I took my sons truck in for a diagnostic. The first day we had an appointment at 7:30am we dropped it off and was told it would be done by lunch. We didn’t get back till around 3pm stopped in to pick truck up and see what repairs it needed and was told they had a lot of walking that day, it might be done by closing. At 4:30 they called and said in order to diagnose the truck we needed $710 worth of work. I picked it up we don’t the work for around $100. Called them told them the work was done and we needed to finish the diagnosis, they claimed we owed them 2 hours of work because we water their time. After arguing and not being allowed to speak with a supervisor we were told to bring it back. On day two of diagnostics I was told that they still were not sure what was wrong but for 2800$ it might could be fixed but they knew without a doubt for 9400$ it would be fixed. I was t comfortable with the “might” so after doing some research and talking with others we were able to Fix the truck for less that $100. Truck runs great have had no other issues. Brian in service was extremely rude, and talked to me like I was an idiot. Even at one point stating that women often don’t understand things about vehicles. I will not take it back there.