Stokes Automotive Group

86 Peach Tower, Clanton, AL 35045
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Stokes Automotive Group

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
sales Rating

Chevy Tahoe

by Ron1234 on 01/14/2020

A very nice car buying experience. The entire team at Stokes were very professional. This included the new car purchase, trade-in, finance and service staff(s). I would highly recommend the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

2016 GMC 2500 Sierra

by Reddings1 on 01/07/2020

Justin was my Service Repressive and handled my emissions recall under warranty. Once installed, the computer was sending multiple error codes and the mechanic was forced to keep the truck. Justin explained the situation and provided a loaner vehicle to take home for the weekend. Before leaving, the mechanic came out and apologized for my inconvenience and explained the problem, adding, “I will have your truck good as new - I promise. I will just take more time than we expected.” I could not have been treated better and I appreciate both men for taking care of me in such a friendly and professional manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Don’t waste your time

by Rwilson on 06/11/2019

I took my sons truck in for a diagnostic. The first day we had an appointment at 7:30am we dropped it off and was told it would be done by lunch. We didn’t get back till around 3pm stopped in to pick truck up and see what repairs it needed and was told they had a lot of walking that day, it might be done by closing. At 4:30 they called and said in order to diagnose the truck we needed $710 worth of work. I picked it up we don’t the work for around $100. Called them told them the work was done and we needed to finish the diagnosis, they claimed we owed them 2 hours of work because we water their time. After arguing and not being allowed to speak with a supervisor we were told to bring it back. On day two of diagnostics I was told that they still were not sure what was wrong but for 2800$ it might could be fixed but they knew without a doubt for 9400$ it would be fixed. I was t comfortable with the “might” so after doing some research and talking with others we were able to Fix the truck for less that $100. Truck runs great have had no other issues. Brian in service was extremely rude, and talked to me like I was an idiot. Even at one point stating that women often don’t understand things about vehicles. I will not take it back there.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
