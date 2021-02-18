5 out of 5 stars service Rating

The team at Chevy of Boaz are exceptional. All of my experiences with each of their staff and their quality of work have always been second to none. The people are great and courteous , just a little insight on what I mean. My last visit I came for an oil change and I happened to have my newborn with me, some of the female staff came into the room and talked with me about my baby and parent hood and just seemed so courteous. In between our talks the staff would go and check on my oil change and let me know how much longer it would be and it’s just good to know there’s still nice people in the world. Not to mention they have always done exactly what is expected quality of work wise. Needless to say , Chevy of Boaz will always do all my vehicle work or repairs . In my mind they’re just a good honest hometown company. Read more