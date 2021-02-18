Customer Reviews of Chevrolet of Boaz
Sales
by 02/18/2021on
Great staff, Great Atmosphere, Great Service after the sale, & Best prices around. My Chevy Dealer For Life!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stanfob
by 04/06/2022on
Fast and friendly but lack experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chevy 3500
by 01/18/2022on
To repair a bad seal in the rear-end, replace idler arm in the front end and rotate the tires.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr Weldon Jones
by 03/28/2019on
Just feast friendly service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mickey Melton
by 02/20/2019on
Very good experience. Dealer had the truck ready when I arrived and had all paper work ready to go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chevy Tahoe
by 12/13/2018on
Pleasant and efficient!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chevrolet of Boaz
by 11/30/2018on
The team at Chevy of Boaz are exceptional. All of my experiences with each of their staff and their quality of work have always been second to none. The people are great and courteous , just a little insight on what I mean. My last visit I came for an oil change and I happened to have my newborn with me, some of the female staff came into the room and talked with me about my baby and parent hood and just seemed so courteous. In between our talks the staff would go and check on my oil change and let me know how much longer it would be and it’s just good to know there’s still nice people in the world. Not to mention they have always done exactly what is expected quality of work wise. Needless to say , Chevy of Boaz will always do all my vehicle work or repairs . In my mind they’re just a good honest hometown company.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tahoe purchase
by 08/23/2017on
This is truly a excellent dealership to do business with. They are so customer friendly and make sure everything is done precisely. I live out of state and the staff made sure all the details were completed upon arrival. Thank you so much Chevrolet of Boaz. keep up the great service you provide!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
