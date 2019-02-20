Chevrolet of Boaz

Chevrolet of Boaz

1134 US Hwy 431, Boaz, AL 35957
(877) 755-0524
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Chevrolet of Boaz

5.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
sales Rating

Mickey Melton

by Bassbum on 02/20/2019

Very good experience. Dealer had the truck ready when I arrived and had all paper work ready to go.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Mr Weldon Jones

by Weldon11031 on 03/28/2019

Just feast friendly service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Chevy Tahoe

by Susan H on 12/13/2018

Pleasant and efficient!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Chevrolet of Boaz

by Tyler K on 11/30/2018

The team at Chevy of Boaz are exceptional. All of my experiences with each of their staff and their quality of work have always been second to none. The people are great and courteous , just a little insight on what I mean. My last visit I came for an oil change and I happened to have my newborn with me, some of the female staff came into the room and talked with me about my baby and parent hood and just seemed so courteous. In between our talks the staff would go and check on my oil change and let me know how much longer it would be and it’s just good to know there’s still nice people in the world. Not to mention they have always done exactly what is expected quality of work wise. Needless to say , Chevy of Boaz will always do all my vehicle work or repairs . In my mind they’re just a good honest hometown company.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Tahoe purchase

by Plemmonsg on 08/23/2017

This is truly a excellent dealership to do business with. They are so customer friendly and make sure everything is done precisely. I live out of state and the staff made sure all the details were completed upon arrival. Thank you so much Chevrolet of Boaz. keep up the great service you provide!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
130 cars in stock
78 new48 used4 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
18 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
12 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
