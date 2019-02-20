From the moment you step foot on our lot and in our Showroom, it's our goal to provide you with an excellent buy experience and ownership for years to come!
Mickey Melton
by 02/20/2019on
Very good experience. Dealer had the truck ready when I arrived and had all paper work ready to go.
Mr Weldon Jones
by 03/28/2019on
Just feast friendly service
Chevy Tahoe
by 12/13/2018on
Pleasant and efficient!
Chevrolet of Boaz
by 11/30/2018on
The team at Chevy of Boaz are exceptional. All of my experiences with each of their staff and their quality of work have always been second to none. The people are great and courteous , just a little insight on what I mean. My last visit I came for an oil change and I happened to have my newborn with me, some of the female staff came into the room and talked with me about my baby and parent hood and just seemed so courteous. In between our talks the staff would go and check on my oil change and let me know how much longer it would be and it’s just good to know there’s still nice people in the world. Not to mention they have always done exactly what is expected quality of work wise. Needless to say , Chevy of Boaz will always do all my vehicle work or repairs . In my mind they’re just a good honest hometown company.
Tahoe purchase
by 08/23/2017on
This is truly a excellent dealership to do business with. They are so customer friendly and make sure everything is done precisely. I live out of state and the staff made sure all the details were completed upon arrival. Thank you so much Chevrolet of Boaz. keep up the great service you provide!!