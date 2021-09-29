Tameron Honda
Customer Reviews of Tameron Honda
Dishonest Staff, Intimidation and Threats Following Google Maps Review
by 09/29/2021on
My wife purchased a brand new 2021 Accord Hybrid from Tameron Honda this year following a tornado which destroyed our home and her car. As we always seek to have a spare, ideally full-size, and knowing the full-size is not standard on most cars now, she asked for the optional upgrade on this. They informed her that the car actually came with no spare, and there was no option to purchase a spare of any kind as an option. Instead, they sold her a package which included 60 months roadside assistance and a warranty of the same duration which would cover repair/replacement for road hazard damage on the tires. A few months following the purchase, the passenger rear tire picked up a nail. I was driving the car at the time, and contacted Tameron, who told me to come in to the dealership, so I took off work for the day and drove in to the dealership after using the pump to temporarily re-inflate the tire. The dealership told me they couldn't fix it, but assured me that the warranty would cover a replacement at any major tire store. From Tameron's parking lot, I called the nearest such store which stocked Michelin tires, as the car had Michelins installed when new, and it would be preferable to keep the tires matching on a car with just over 1000 miles on the odometer. This was Pep-Boys, and they informed me they could not accept Fidelity insurance. The next place which sold Michelins was Sam's Club, but they could not be reached by phone, and I don't have a membership. The same was true of Walmart, but without the membership barrier, I drove there to inquire. They did not accept Fidelity. I also called Vulcan tire, which is not a national chain, but which the Tameron service tech told me did accept Fidelity, at the location near their dealership. While this was confirmed, they had no availability all week. Finally, I accepted that I could not get a matched tire, and went to Firestone, which is my preferred brand. They do accept Fidelity, but informed me that Fidelity required a minimum of twenty-four hours to review the claim before the work could be done, during which time they would have to hold the car. The terms of the Fidelity warranty claim to cover reimbursement for the tire replacement, but only if the specifications of the replacement are an exact match to those printed on the car door. So I paid out-of-pocket, and will have to apply for reimbursement. The car's specs caused me to have to purchase a more expensive tire than Firestone recommended, and I expect a challenge in getting reimbursed for the $200+ tire. I called Fidelity and they agreed to email the reimbursement forms to my wife. She received the, and we were both astonished that it can only be submitted by fax. She replied to ask if she could email the forms, and has not yet received an answer.
Better than expected maintenance visit to car dealership
by 09/15/2016on
When my husband died two years ago, I began doing things I had never done before. Taking care of a car is one of those. Tameron has made my maintenance experiences easy. The service rep explained things before and after the work was done. The tickets covered each item in my book that was supposed to be checked. And the service rep even backed my car out and headed it in the right direction so I would not have to do any backing up in that busy, but helpful place.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Will continue to work with this dealer!
by 09/13/2016on
From Rob and Chase and to the finisher David all these guys were amazing!
Great Staff
by 09/10/2016on
The service staff was very friendly. Also the wait time was not long at all. Just great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 09/06/2016on
Routine service handled in a very short time in spite of heavy traffic. Very nice personnel
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Fit airbag recall
by 08/23/2016on
I was furnished a rental car until the airbags were delivered. My car was towed to my home them towed back to the dealership and installed. I was pleased with the way everything was handled.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
PTL for A/C
by 08/22/2016on
The only negative I can mention is that I was unable to make an appointment, so it took several hours for the A/C to be fixed. I also thought I might get a phone call once they discovered the problem to let me know what they found. Fortunately, I have the Platinum+ warranty, so all costs were covered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
B 1 maintenance
by 08/18/2016on
although the service bay was empty of "advisors" on my arrival, the minute my head entered the door to their desk area mr. gambino was ready to get my car in the works, and in fact took a moment to give his workmates a call out to the line of cars forming behind me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall service
by 08/07/2016on
The service department at Tameron is great. They assured me my car would be ready the evening I dropped it off (I arrived at 7am when they opened to drop off), but it was the next day before they were done. However, they had numerous people in for the recall service so I understand.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tony was a great service representative
by 08/01/2016on
It was great. Previously I said I wasn't coming back because of a past experience, but Tony did a great job and every time I am there I will certainly ask for him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rudgeline
by 07/31/2016on
Had the truck I wanted. And I had no problems with the buying orocess
Very accommodating
by 07/29/2016on
Everything done was awesome esp cause I did not have an appt for oil change but they were able to fit my car in and do the oil change and tire rotation in a timely manner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First oil change and service
by 07/22/2016on
My oil change and service was done in less than an hour and the staff was really friendly and efficient. Thank you, Tameron!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
40,000 Mile Service
by 07/22/2016on
The service staff is always very friendly. We have purchased 3 Honda vehicles from Tameron & have recommended vehicles to family members.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Scheduled service
by 07/20/2016on
As usual, great service provided on time. Courteous, knowledgeable and helpful service management. Clean, well stocked waiting area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First oil change
by 07/17/2016on
Was there 30 for oil change and tire rotation. Had coffee and doughnuts!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First experience in the service department
by 07/16/2016on
The young man was courteous and explained everything. They took care of my service in a timely manner and I was on my way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Visit
by 07/15/2016on
Mr. Tony Williams was my service mgr. He explained what would be done on my car as it was my first service visit. I enjoyed coffee and cookies while my car was being serviced and it was done in a very timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My car buying experience!
by 07/13/2016on
This was my first car to purchase in 13 years and it was a wonderful experience. My sales person, Gabby, was excellent and knowledgeable, actually saving me $6,000. Everyone that I came in contact with in the dealership was extremely nice. David was also a pleasure to deal with. I will use them in the future!
Car buying with ease
by 07/13/2016on
Everyone there is extremely kind to my Grandfather, Frank Izard, who has been a customer at Tameron Honda FOR YEARS! We came in and Trent Tate took great care of us. Not only did he make it a simple and easy process for my Grandfather - since he is 95 but he also made sure to talk me through all of my options so I knew what I really wanted in a car. THANKS!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car for my 60th birthday.
by 07/11/2016on
I had already planned to buy me a new Audi A-6 for my birthday. One morning while walking my dog, I saw my neighbors Accord 2016, I had to look closed to see what kind of car it was it was beautful. I decide to go check one out. I where to the Tameron dealership to see if this was what I wanted. A young saleman met me at the door. I told him what I was looking for; he said ok. I test drove the Accord, V-6. I told him I only like white cars so he made sure that was what I got.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes