My wife purchased a brand new 2021 Accord Hybrid from Tameron Honda this year following a tornado which destroyed our home and her car. As we always seek to have a spare, ideally full-size, and knowing the full-size is not standard on most cars now, she asked for the optional upgrade on this. They informed her that the car actually came with no spare, and there was no option to purchase a spare of any kind as an option. Instead, they sold her a package which included 60 months roadside assistance and a warranty of the same duration which would cover repair/replacement for road hazard damage on the tires. A few months following the purchase, the passenger rear tire picked up a nail. I was driving the car at the time, and contacted Tameron, who told me to come in to the dealership, so I took off work for the day and drove in to the dealership after using the pump to temporarily re-inflate the tire. The dealership told me they couldn't fix it, but assured me that the warranty would cover a replacement at any major tire store. From Tameron's parking lot, I called the nearest such store which stocked Michelin tires, as the car had Michelins installed when new, and it would be preferable to keep the tires matching on a car with just over 1000 miles on the odometer. This was Pep-Boys, and they informed me they could not accept Fidelity insurance. The next place which sold Michelins was Sam's Club, but they could not be reached by phone, and I don't have a membership. The same was true of Walmart, but without the membership barrier, I drove there to inquire. They did not accept Fidelity. I also called Vulcan tire, which is not a national chain, but which the Tameron service tech told me did accept Fidelity, at the location near their dealership. While this was confirmed, they had no availability all week. Finally, I accepted that I could not get a matched tire, and went to Firestone, which is my preferred brand. They do accept Fidelity, but informed me that Fidelity required a minimum of twenty-four hours to review the claim before the work could be done, during which time they would have to hold the car. The terms of the Fidelity warranty claim to cover reimbursement for the tire replacement, but only if the specifications of the replacement are an exact match to those printed on the car door. So I paid out-of-pocket, and will have to apply for reimbursement. The car's specs caused me to have to purchase a more expensive tire than Firestone recommended, and I expect a challenge in getting reimbursed for the $200+ tire. I called Fidelity and they agreed to email the reimbursement forms to my wife. She received the, and we were both astonished that it can only be submitted by fax. She replied to ask if she could email the forms, and has not yet received an answer. Read more