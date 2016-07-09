Brannon Honda
Fantastic Experience
Last week was my first (new) car buying experience, and I must say it was a fantastic one! Bryant, Joey, Ben, and Patrick were all SO helpful and informative through every single step. I went in expecting to just browse, and walked out with a beautiful Accord (and not because they were pushy - solely because they are selling a great product and were NOT pushy). I would recommend them to anyone and everyone looking to buy a new (or used) car! Thanks again guys!
Great Deal
Went to Brannon Honda yesterday and got a great deal on a CRV. My Accord I bought last yr was going to last car I would ever did.But three weeks I got rear ended and totaled my wifes 10 civic. All four cars I bought in the last 7 yrsI have got a great deal.
Melissa you'r great internet sales person.
'Brannon Honda" Great place to buy a car, employees are awesome. Thank you Melissa for your help we won't ever forget you!!!!!!
Great Customer Service
I purchased a new 2016 CR-V and I love it. My experience with this dealership was great. My Salesman was very easy to talk to and I felt that he understood what I was looking for and really cared about me getting exactly the vehicle I wanted. This is my 2nd Honda CR-V from this dealership in 13 years and I would not go anywhere else for another Honda.
Great place to Buy!
I purchased my 2016 Honda Pilot from Brannon Honda. Great group of people. From my salesman, to the finance manager, to the detailer - everyone was pleasant, helpful and gave me a feeling of being well taken care of.
I bought an 2016 Accord
I went in hoping to trade in my 2010 Accord and get an 2016 Accord had only a $1000 to put down and a pray the kind people at Brannon really worked with me and put me in my new 2016 Accord LX with only 31 miles on it so happy.
Excellent Dealer and Car
Very satisfied with sales experience and my new 2015 CRV-EX. I have been with Brannon now for nine years. I kept my 2007 Honda CRV-EX for almost nine years and 115,000 miles. Look for a similar experience with this new vehicle.
Love my new Accord
Brannon took what started out as a less than stellar experience and Joe, Kelvin and Melvin worked with me to put me in the color of Accord I wanted at a price I couldn't believe and Melvin got the financing done in short order. I truly left feeling ecstatic about my new Accord.
Great Dealership!!
I bought a 2015 Honda Accord Coupe from Brannon Honda on 05/25/2015 and I am thrilled with my new car! Brannon Honda is the best Honda dealership I have ever been to. I worked with Joel (my salesman) and Kelvin (sales manager). Joel got my deal worked out so quickly and it was a very pleasant buying experience. He was very knowledgeable about the car and showed me how all the electronic "extras" worked. This is my first car with Navigation and Joel took the time to help me figure out how to work it with ease. I had negative equity in the car I traded in but Joel & Kelvin worked with me to help me get my payments where I needed them to be and also got me a great interest rate. I was also really impressed with the fact that Patrick Brannon (one of the owners) came over to personally thank me for buying a car from their dealership and sign off on my car purchase. To me that says a lot about a dealership when the owner takes the time to be personally involved in a vehicle purchase. I will be back for all my service needs in the future and I would definitely recommend Brannon Honda to anyone looking for a new car. Once you drive a Honda, you won't want any other car. Great dealership and friendly, professional, helpful people!
Good, honest folks who treat you well
Bought a new Odyssey Elite a couple of months ago from Charlie Riley who was courteous, thoroughly professional and mindful of our time. He brought in the car from another dealer to get the color we wanted. We had done our research, so knew when he presented us with a deal it was fair and reasonable. There was a glitch or two along the way, but Charlie made sure everything was to our satisfaction before we took delivery. He also spent a good bit of time with us doing a demo. We got Charlie's name from Jason Uline, a Brannon service rep who had been taking care of our 11 year old Odyssey for years. Satisfaction with Brannon's service is what led to our purchasing there. Good, honest folks.
Best car purchase experience
I had a great experience purchasing a new Honda at Brannon Honda. The purchase process went smooth and they certainly made me feel like a valued customer. All of the staff that I came into contact with were very nice and went out of their way to make sure I was a satisfied customer. If you are looking to purchase an automobile I highly recommend them.
Great Buying Experience!
After shopping online a couple weeks looking all over the US. I found the best price on the exact late model used vehicle with the colors and trim level that I had been searching for at Brannon Honda in Birmingham, Al. The dealership in general is very nice looking and clean. All of the staff that I did business with were wonderful and Ben Brannon at the very top followed up personally and made sure everything was perfect. I am very happy with my purchase at Brannon Honda and I would certainly recommend this dealership!
Great and friendly deal.
This is my 2nd new car purchase from Brannon. I told my sales rep Sean exactly what I wanted and the price I was willing to pay. I ended up getting more than I wanted for my price. Brannon stands by their word. The staff is competent and friendly and best of all there was no pressure.
Great Experience!
I recently purchased a new car from Brannon Honda and I was very pleased with the entire process. Charlie was the salesman I worked with and he is very knowledgeable about the cars as well as a very easy-going and straightforward person. I would recommend Brannon Honda if you're looking for a new vehicle.
Great experience
The time had come that I had to buy a new car. This was my first experience with Brannon Honda. I can honestly that I am a customer for life now. My salesperson was Brian, he was great. He was patient and answered all of my questions. I will be buying my next car from Brannon Honda.
Excellent Service
I have used Brannon Honda for my automobile service for the last 3 years and absolutely loved them. This week I had the opportunity to purchase a car from them and they were phenomenal! The service before, during and after the sale was exceptional. I will definitely purchase from them again.
Very good dealership
We purchased a new CR-V from Brannon and were very pleased with the vehicle and the interaction we had with the Brannon staff. Our sales person was very knowledgeable of the vehicle, and getting to the bottom line price was an unexpectedly smooth process. (They will accept a reasonable offer.) We highly recommend this dealership and plan to have our service done there.
Car buying experience
I purchased a car on 8/30 from Howard B. of Brannon Honda. He was helpful from the time I entered the parking lot until the time I left. I knew what kind of cat I wanted and he made sure that I got just that and that I stayed within my budget. I appreciate him and will use and refer him to others in the future.
Superior Dealership
Honest, straightforward, no pressure salespeople. Extremely friendly and willing to go the extra mile. Will never go anywhere else!
Quick, easy experience
I found the exact car I wanted and asked for a quote from Brannon on their website. The next morning I had an email with a price well below the MSRP, with everything I wanted included. Came in for a test drive with Mr. S. and left within a couple hours in the exact car I wanted. I was able to finance through Honda for the lowest APR I've ever seen. Mainly happy I didn't have to go through a bank/credit union again for financing; just got it all done at Brannon. Definitely going back for my wife's next car.
Great Dealer
My wife & I dealt initially with internet sales managers at several Honda dealerships. However, Brannon Honda stood out from the beginning. They gave us a very good price for the new 2014 CRV EXL that we purchased and a good value for our trade-in. All of the people that we dealt with were very knowledgeable and courteous to provide information and answer all our questions from the Internet Sales Mgr, Melissa A., to the Sales Rep, Charlie R., to the Finance Mgr, Donna M. If you are in the market for a Honda vehicle, Brannon is an excellent dealership to do business with.
