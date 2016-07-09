5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought a 2015 Honda Accord Coupe from Brannon Honda on 05/25/2015 and I am thrilled with my new car! Brannon Honda is the best Honda dealership I have ever been to. I worked with Joel (my salesman) and Kelvin (sales manager). Joel got my deal worked out so quickly and it was a very pleasant buying experience. He was very knowledgeable about the car and showed me how all the electronic "extras" worked. This is my first car with Navigation and Joel took the time to help me figure out how to work it with ease. I had negative equity in the car I traded in but Joel & Kelvin worked with me to help me get my payments where I needed them to be and also got me a great interest rate. I was also really impressed with the fact that Patrick Brannon (one of the owners) came over to personally thank me for buying a car from their dealership and sign off on my car purchase. To me that says a lot about a dealership when the owner takes the time to be personally involved in a vehicle purchase. I will be back for all my service needs in the future and I would definitely recommend Brannon Honda to anyone looking for a new car. Once you drive a Honda, you won't want any other car. Great dealership and friendly, professional, helpful people! Read more