1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This dealership is a joke! I talked with DERRICK YOUNG numerous times on my 1.5 hour drive to get a truck they were advertising online. He assured me they had the truck. After arriving at the dealership Derrick Young was away front his desk at the moment. I was advised by [non-permissible content removed] that the truck that I just drove 100 miles to get had just been sold 15 mins earlier "LIE" despite me being the only customer there. TOWN AND COUNTRY FORD use unscrupulous buisness tactics to get you into the dealership by offering vehicles they don't have. Apatently this is a common practice among shady dealerships, as the same thing happened at another dealership the same day. Lesson here is, make them send you a video, time and date stamped photo before going to look at any vehicle advertised online if you have a long drive to the dealership. Chances are they do not have it, but are still advertising it. I will be reporting Town and Country Ford to the BBB. Read more