They advertise vehicles they don't have.
by 03/14/2015on
This dealership is a joke! I talked with DERRICK YOUNG numerous times on my 1.5 hour drive to get a truck they were advertising online. He assured me they had the truck. After arriving at the dealership Derrick Young was away front his desk at the moment. I was advised by [non-permissible content removed] that the truck that I just drove 100 miles to get had just been sold 15 mins earlier "LIE" despite me being the only customer there. TOWN AND COUNTRY FORD use unscrupulous buisness tactics to get you into the dealership by offering vehicles they don't have. Apatently this is a common practice among shady dealerships, as the same thing happened at another dealership the same day. Lesson here is, make them send you a video, time and date stamped photo before going to look at any vehicle advertised online if you have a long drive to the dealership. Chances are they do not have it, but are still advertising it. I will be reporting Town and Country Ford to the BBB.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Town & Country Ford Has A Customer For Life
by 11/18/2014on
I went to Town & Country Ford to look at for an F150. Upon arrival I was met by Tyler Williams who was a sale person there. I was looking specifically for a Platinum Super Crew Cab and Tyler took a tremendous amount of time showing every vehicle that I was interested. Unfortunately, I was set on the color white which wasn't on the lot. Tyler went to Steve Watts who is the CEO and Dealer Principal at Town & Country to see if he could help me find a vehicle. Steve informed me that he could find me what I wanted at a competitive price, but he also happened to have a demo vehicle that met my wants and needs. He gave me an incredible price on the vehicle and Steve, Tyler, and everyone else at Town & Country Ford made me feel like family. Even though there are other Ford dealerships much closer to where I live, if I purchase another Ford it will definitely be from Town & Country Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Town & Country Ford EXCELLENT Dealership
by 07/25/2014on
I have been doing business with Town & Country Ford since the day they opened. That's 15 years. I have had the pleasure on dealing with the sales staff on Ranger Trucks and now the all new Fusions. I have traded every other year, therefore I know the service department well as I followed the manual to the T. They are excellent and very professional and, a very important facet, is that they get the job done correct the first time. Yes, I have had some dents and scrapped bumpers too. But, my partner drives an Avalon and she had to have some major work at the Town & Country Ford Collision Center. When we got it back (4 days earlier than promised), the car was show room ready. Steve W. and his team of professionals make me feel like I am part of their family. The Ford Product is excellent too, and I would recommend Town & Country Ford to anyone for their automotive needs. .