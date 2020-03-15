I can always rely on the Larry and Krista, Service Department, to take care of my service needs. They serve up help with a smile and an occasional joke. I love the crew at Premiere Chevrolet. I have purchased 4 vehicles from them in the past 10 years. They work hard to keep your business and add you to the Chevy family.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I can always rely on the Larry and Krista, Service Department, to take care of my service needs. They serve up help with a smile and an occasional joke. I love the crew at Premiere Chevrolet. I have purchased 4 vehicles from them in the past 10 years. They work hard to keep your business and add you to the Chevy family.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Our passion is providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a Chevrolet. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Chevy, to have your vehicle serviced or to arrange financing, we are committed to providing a memorable experience that keeps you coming back!