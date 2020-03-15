Premiere Chevrolet

Premiere Chevrolet

4990 Premiere Pkwy, Bessemer, AL 35022
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Premiere Chevrolet

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
service Rating

Best Sales and Service Department

by LovingChevy on 03/15/2020

I can always rely on the Larry and Krista, Service Department, to take care of my service needs. They serve up help with a smile and an occasional joke. I love the crew at Premiere Chevrolet. I have purchased 4 vehicles from them in the past 10 years. They work hard to keep your business and add you to the Chevy family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Retired

by Lewis shealy on 02/06/2020

I have always received great services They care about their customers

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2014 Silverado transmission problem

by Mad as he— on 01/04/2020

Replace transmission twice 134000 miles !!! 1500 miles between each !! Common problem in Silverado trucks ??? Dealership not standing behind their work or product!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
about our dealership

Our passion is providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a Chevrolet. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Chevy, to have your vehicle serviced or to arrange financing, we are committed to providing a memorable experience that keeps you coming back!

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

