Joe V Clayton Chevrolet

327 N Brindlee Mountain Pkwy, Arab, AL 35016
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Joe V Clayton Chevrolet

3 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great to deal with!

by WFL1978 on 04/14/2017

Easy transaction. No pressure. Have bought several vehicles from this dealer and would definitely buy from them again. Richard C was a great salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

THE BEST FOR SALES AND SERVICE.

by jackb1937 on 03/14/2017

We are very comfortable here. The owner and staff are honest and courteous and congenial. There is no high pressure. They do everything to find the exact vehicle that we want and at a really good price. We are treated like good friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Retail sales review

by ovation1998 on 03/16/2016

Excellent pricing and experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 cars in stock
0 new2 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Tahoe
Chevrolet Tahoe
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
