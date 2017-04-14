Joe V Clayton Chevrolet
Great to deal with!
by 04/14/2017on
Easy transaction. No pressure. Have bought several vehicles from this dealer and would definitely buy from them again. Richard C was a great salesman.
THE BEST FOR SALES AND SERVICE.
by 03/14/2017on
We are very comfortable here. The owner and staff are honest and courteous and congenial. There is no high pressure. They do everything to find the exact vehicle that we want and at a really good price. We are treated like good friends.
Retail sales review
by 03/16/2016on
Excellent pricing and experience.
