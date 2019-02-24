Customer Reviews of Joe V Clayton Chevrolet all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (1)
Recommend: Yes (
1) No ( 0) service Rating
Very pleased with the services I received. Always very friendly. The only place I take my vehicles to be serviced.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Very pleased with the services I received. Always very friendly. The only place I take my vehicles to be serviced.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
Easy transaction. No pressure. Have bought several vehicles from this dealer and would definitely buy from them again. Richard C was a great salesman.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating THE BEST FOR SALES AND SERVICE.
by
on jackb1937 03/14/2017
We are very comfortable here. The owner and staff are honest and courteous and congenial. There is no high pressure. They do everything to find the exact vehicle that we want and at a really good price. We are treated like good friends.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Guntersville 11/30/2016
Great mechanic! Understude what the problem was and fixed it! Geral job guys!!!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on ovation1998 03/16/2016
Excellent pricing and experience.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review See less
1 Comments