Joe V Clayton Chevrolet

327 N Brindlee Mountain Pkwy, Arab, AL 35016
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Joe V Clayton Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Eugene Kelley

by Carlton on 02/24/2019

Very pleased with the services I received. Always very friendly. The only place I take my vehicles to be serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great to deal with!

by WFL1978 on 04/14/2017

Easy transaction. No pressure. Have bought several vehicles from this dealer and would definitely buy from them again. Richard C was a great salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

THE BEST FOR SALES AND SERVICE.

by jackb1937 on 03/14/2017

We are very comfortable here. The owner and staff are honest and courteous and congenial. There is no high pressure. They do everything to find the exact vehicle that we want and at a really good price. We are treated like good friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding!

by Guntersville on 11/30/2016

Great mechanic! Understude what the problem was and fixed it! Geral job guys!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Retail sales review

by ovation1998 on 03/16/2016

Excellent pricing and experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
76 cars in stock
0 new76 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Tahoe
Chevrolet Tahoe
0 new|23 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
GMC Acadia
GMC Acadia
0 new|17 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
Google Map

