Superior Hyundai
Today 8:30 AM - 6:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Superior Hyundai
3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Sales Professionals
by 10/26/2017on
Our sales professional was outstanding,no pressure from John Kelley. He is the guy to go to at Superior Hyundai. We bought a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country and love it. Has more than what I needed but needed the stow-n-go seats. Am loving all the extra stuff the van has to offer.
sales Rating
New car
by 07/23/2017on
My sakes person was Gail I am pleased with the service I recievef
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Horrible experience
by 12/30/2015on
Beware Beware Beware Attempted to purchase my third vehicle from this dealership. Long story short ended up calling attorney, stopping payment on check, and going directly to the lender to stop this deal gone bad!!!
about our dealership