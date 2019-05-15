sales Rating

My story is that I was having some pretty serious engine problems with my car. Since I had always taken my car to Sunny King Honda to get it serviced, I found their service department very trustworthy. After hearing their diagnosis, we came to the decision that it was time to say goodbye that car and find another vehicle. I sat down with Wayne Rawlings to look at my options. After we looked at the numbers and checked out several car options we found me a car that was perfect for my situation. Mr. Rawlings put me in a new 2012 Honda Civic LX. The whole process took just a few hours from start to finish and I was able to drive away in my brand new car. The day started out very stressful, but after working with Mr. Rawlings and the great people at Sunny King Honda the day turned around and I was one happy customer by the time I left. I would highly recommend Sunny King Honda and Wayne Rawlings to anyone in search of a vehicle or just looking to get your vehicle serviced. Even though I know live an hour away, I make the trip to Sunny King Honda anytime I need any servicing done on my car. They are a fast, friendly, and very trustworthy dealership with top notch employees. I promise you will be pleased with your experience. Read more