Ist time here
by 05/15/2019on
Had a noise in my suspension and needed an oil change. 2014 Accord EX. I arrived at 1:30 PM on a Friday. Linda met me and checked me in. Painless and quick and she was very kind. Asked if I would be in the area and I kind of chucled thinking there is no way I see this car again until next week. In about 2 hours I get a call from Tony the service guy. Tells me the suspension is very minor problem and already fixed and recommends a couple of routine maintenance items that I tell him to do. He also gave me a price for all so there were no surprises. Car was finished by 3!!! Oil change was $41. Really e pected to get gouged. I was wrong. I will be back. So impressed!!
worst experience
by 11/07/2019on
Went to get my car serviced and one of the employees hit my car. My car was in their parking lot and they were still responsible but while the employee was leaving he hit my car and totaled it. He contacted his insurance and they didnt really do much and he didn’t reply to one message i sent. because he was in his car they said they couldn’t do anything at all and i was left with no car and losing all the money i put into the previous car. Worst experience ever and because i went to get my car serviced i'm now without a car.
Nick Pope
by 02/23/2017on
I purchased a car from Nick Pope recently , he was very profesional and sincere in helping me find the right car for my family. He worked very hard on getting the payment that I was confortable with. And I will deffinately go back and see him on my next purchase. I sent my best friend to him not long after and he was able to help her as well, with the same sincerity and profesionalism he showed me. I feel like he is salesman that is not in the business to just make money but to help people choose the right car, not the most expensive or the car that he makes the most money!! And that makes a difference in my book.
Happy Customer for 10+ Years
by 02/15/2017on
My family has been using Sunny King Honda for 10 years now. Always a wonderful buying experience with them. Mr. Wayne is the best around! Highly recommend him and the Sunnny King Honda family.
Wouldn't Buy Anywhere Else!
by 02/14/2017on
Sunny King is THE place to buy a car, and Ross Price is amazing to work with. He was so helpful, kind and patient as he explained everything about the car, and worked hard to get the car at the price I could afford. Great guy..great dealership!!
Exceptional service
by 02/01/2017on
Ross Price is the man to see at Sunny King Honda! He truly cares about his clients and wants to get you the best deal possible. I will be recommending all of my friends and family to him. Thank you Ross!
Great experience
by 01/20/2017on
We had a wonderful no hassle experience buying our 2014 Surbarban from Sunny King Honda. Ross Price was wonderful and helped us find something to suit our family.
Nick Pope, Great Sales Person
by 01/17/2017on
I've purchased two new vehicles from Nick Pope at Sunny King Honda and would definitely purchase another vehicle from him when the time comes. He provides outstanding customer service from the first contact to after the purchase when he calls you to see if you have any questions about the vehicle. His no pressure sales technique is greatly appreciated as he just simply sales you on the vehicle. I will refer anyone looking for a vehicle to Nick Pope and Sunny King Auto! All the people I came in contact with at Sunny King were great!
Recently Purchased 2015 Civic
by 01/16/2017on
As the title says I recently purchased a 2015 Honda Civic. I dealt with Ross Proce and he clearly explained the features of the car and was enjoyable to do business with. Best part of all was that we were able to come to an agreeable deal on the price of the car. I highly recommend going down to Sunny King Honda and talking to them, especially Mr. Price!
Best car buying experience
by 12/17/2016on
Nick Pope is the best! He made the whole process stress free! I won't use another dealer, He went above and beyond and now I have a beautiful 2017 Accord that drives like a dream!!
Happy with my Honda
by 12/07/2016on
I am loving my 2012 Odyssey that Nick Pope sold me this year! Nick was such an awesome sales rep and calmed my fears of mini-van fobia! haha! I highly recommend doing business with Sunny King Honda and ask for Nick. He will get you a great deal on a new or used vehicles!
great everything
by 12/04/2016on
I went to Nick Pope looking to buy my first car and he put me in a 2016 with amazing mileage, amazing everything lol. I got a pretty good car payment and they worked with how much I had down. Nick really went the extra mile for me to get me in a great car and Im forever grateful for it. The whole company was great, not one rude person. All smiles
Best car salesman around
by 11/30/2016on
I have to say that by far Nick Pope is a great salesman and made the car buying experience smooth. He went above and beyond to ensure I would get the best deal around! Everyone at Sunny King made the transaction easy and also was very respectable and polite. I would definitely recommend him to anyone that is buying a new or used car!
Couldn't Be Happier
by 11/28/2016on
My story is that I was having some pretty serious engine problems with my car. Since I had always taken my car to Sunny King Honda to get it serviced, I found their service department very trustworthy. After hearing their diagnosis, we came to the decision that it was time to say goodbye that car and find another vehicle. I sat down with Wayne Rawlings to look at my options. After we looked at the numbers and checked out several car options we found me a car that was perfect for my situation. Mr. Rawlings put me in a new 2012 Honda Civic LX. The whole process took just a few hours from start to finish and I was able to drive away in my brand new car. The day started out very stressful, but after working with Mr. Rawlings and the great people at Sunny King Honda the day turned around and I was one happy customer by the time I left. I would highly recommend Sunny King Honda and Wayne Rawlings to anyone in search of a vehicle or just looking to get your vehicle serviced. Even though I know live an hour away, I make the trip to Sunny King Honda anytime I need any servicing done on my car. They are a fast, friendly, and very trustworthy dealership with top notch employees. I promise you will be pleased with your experience.
I'll never buy from anywhere else!!!!
by 11/22/2016on
I'll never buy from anywhere else! I've always felt as though I could have gotten a better deal but this time I was blown away at how they bent over backwards for me. If your interested in a great deal and an amazing car go see Ross Price at Sunny King Honda! They definitely have my business!
Timing Belt Replacement
by 11/22/2016on
When we purchased this used Honda, I was advised by the Service Department to bring it back at 105,000 miles for new water pump and timing belt. We did just that and were amazed at the excellent service provided, the timely replacement and quality of work. I also have my car regularly serviced by Sunny King for each oil change. My next Honda will be from Sunny King and their salesman, Nick Pope. Thankful to have connected with this group of professionals.
First Honda Purchase
by 11/22/2016on
We purchased our first Honda from Sunny King through Nick Pope. The sales experience was excellent from our point of view. Our experience was so good that I continue to go to this dealer every time I need service, oil changes, or other minor adjustments. The vehicle, a 2010 Odyssey, had been taken as a trade and we bought it just about 24 hours after it was traded in! The car was an exceptional buy for us. I would recommend Sunny King and Nick Pope as well as their Service department with great enthusiasm.
2 Cars bought number 3 coming
by 11/22/2016on
I've purchased 2 cars from Nick Pope at Sunny King Honda and have nothing but an excellent experience each time. From the management to sales to service, top notch group. I am currently planning my next purchase from him as well.
Excellent Sales
by 11/22/2016on
We have bought 2 vehicles from Sunny King Honda. Nick Pope was our saleman both times. He is funny,honest and will help you as much as he can to find what you are wanting at your budget. We recommend you see Nick if you want great salesman that does not try to push a sale on you.
Car Purchase
by 11/21/2016on
My husband and I recently purchased a used 2015 Honda Civic SI and had a wonderful experience with salesman, Nick Pope! This most recent purchase was our 3rd purchase with Nick. Previously purchased: 2016 Honda Accord Sport and 2016 Honda CRV Touring. Nick did a great job answering any/all questions, being polite, friendly, professional, and accommodating in the car buying decision. The car buying experience was very positive and completely stress free because of Nick's knowledge and help in the process. I would not hesitate to recommend him as well as Sunny King Honda to anyone I know!
Buying my car
by 11/21/2016on
So I had been in the market for a car better on gas but didn't want a brand new car. Well nick pope helped me find exactly what I wanted and I am in love with it!!! He took the time to answer all my questions but also got the paperwork taken care quickly!!! He was super sweet and will for sure to go see him again when I'm ready to trade my new car in!!!! Everyone was super friendly it was worth the drive from ga
