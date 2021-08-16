1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I waited for 3 months to write this review - in hopes the dealership would make things right, but they haven't, so here it goes. I bought a used vehicle from them at the end of December 2019. Paid $15,000 cash for what seemed to be a good reliable vehicle. Within 30 days - my car was broken down. After having it checked out, someone who had recently serviced it, had a tool drop down into the intake valve and destroyed some of the inner components. The new mechanic could tell by the fresh metal scrapings on the screws etc. $2000 later - my husband was able to repair the vehicle. I contacted the dealership to let them know how quickly it broke down, sent all our receipts, (which were far less than any mechanic would have charged to fix this) and they have done nothing. They strung us along stating they would help us out and then have ghosted us. They have sent 1 email in the midst of this that says - we haven't forgotten about you - and when I responded and asked why it took so long to get back to me - they ghosted me again. I have spoken to our sales girl and the service manager and no one is willing to help us out or make this right. I understand the reality of buying a used car - and I know there will be problems. But, this was a lemon they knowingly sold us. Today, my car sits broken down in my driveway again! A new problem! I am so irritated that I am finally writing my review to let you all know - buyer beware! This dealership is quick to take your money and slow to/will not make things right! This is no where I would ever purchase from again. Very dishonest and unwilling to do the right thing. I am not sure what the lemon laws are in Alabama, but I live in FL. I will never ever buy from an out of state dealership again and I do not recommend anyone ever buying a vehicle from this crooked dealership. I am sorry I had to write this review - but be warned! They are a very dishonest dealership in my dealings with them. Read more