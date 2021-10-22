Gilbert and Baugh Ford
Customer Reviews of Gilbert and Baugh Ford
Great people to work with!
by 10/22/2021on
Everybody was so kind and patient. Was a very pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall to F150 XL
by 01/04/2019on
Very Positive experience. Quick service. Excellent work. Friendly staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 12/25/2018on
We have yet to be dissatisfied with anyone or anything at this dealer. Thank you Randy, David W and the service team for your professionalism and courtesy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My 2015 Miata Buying Experience
by 08/25/2018on
First time purchaser at this dealership, but must tell everyone it was the BEST experience myself and wife had purchasing a car. Sales associate greeted us and only talked about satisfying our needs. Then from nowhere Mr. Baugh sat down with us, asked about what hobbies we enjoyed, then he spoke about his like growing up on a farm, collecting various cars, and how he got into selling cars and his dealership. I will say this, they made me know this purchase was about me and not them. The process went quickly. We love our Miata. So I truly recommend Gilbert and Baugh Ford dealership if your in the market. Oh yeah, their baked cookies melt in your mouth.
Owner
by 07/06/2018on
Unreliable, called dealership on Friday for an appointment on Monday by owner' S son Kyle Baugh on be there on Monday July2nd 2018 at 8:am got to dealership and was not even scheduled for service. They told me a motor on the right side was bad and would require them to take out the dash , replace and be ready at 4:pm the truck got in the service bay at 10:am out at 12:00am and it was the opposite side the drivers side the motor , me and my wife saw the vehicle outside of the service area at 11:30 , they didn't call to let know , I called them and they said the 2010 Ford was ready only after a 2hr repair time but charged for 4 hr service $ 380:00 . . Wrong diagnosis, overcharged, , not polite, terrible experience. Lost my trust, 3 purchases from dealership, Lost any further business. I informed the dealership of this on July 5 2018. Told them I was going to inform the District Manager On thier performance and lost of trust and my further business. Will not recommend this dealership to any one that I know felt like I needed a shower after I left . Being treated dirty makes you fell that way . 1. Cheated & Lied To. 2. Do not deal with people or business whom offer that kind of treatment to others.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Truck purchase
by 07/02/2018on
I have bought several auto from Gilbert & Baugh. I’m always treated like a family friend. All the staff is so friendly and go out of their way to make your experience the best it can be. All areas are clean and if you have issues they make their number one priority.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase Vehicle Online
by 04/02/2018on
This was probably one of the easiest vehicle purchased I ever made. Found vehicle online. Sales guy was very responsive. Took deposit over the phone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/27/2018on
Dealing with Gilbert and Baugh Ford trading and servicing has always been a pleasure and easy. The sales team, finance, and service department are all first class and helpful meeting my vehicle needs. Randy’s team could not be more enjoyable doing business with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
oil change & serfvice
by 11/24/2017on
Called. They could do it right then. Took it out. They completed it w/i 20 minutes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lov'n my New Fusion Titanium
by 11/01/2017on
One call an my New Fusion Titanium was ready for pick up. Amazing group of folks. Stop in for a cookie and tell them Mark and Vikki sent ya!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My 2004 Mustang was repaired at Gilbert and Baugh Ford.
by 09/19/2017on
Excellent experience, everyone was very nice and professional, and was interested in helping me with my problem. Time frame for getting my car back was very good, and I thought he price charged was very reasonable.I am very pleased with the results. Thank You for your support Fred Daugette
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
J Doc
by 03/21/2017on
Excellent service visit for oil change. Always courteous staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super Service!
by 11/10/2016on
Thanking Gilbert & Baugh Ford for a super automobile purchase experience! You worked within our budget and put us into a vehicle that truly meets our needs and beyond! May God bless you and your business continually!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Nissan Frontier 4x4
by 08/22/2016on
The sales experience was not high pressure. Told them my limits and we stayed there. If you go by the True Car App they were very competitive on price and trade in value.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome car buying experience!
by 07/08/2016on
My wife and I recently purchased a 2015 Ford Explorer and our experience at Gilbert and Baugh Ford in Albertville was outstanding. My wife and I had a specific used vehicle in mind and searched for two weeks from Florence to Birmingham. We went to several dealerships and met numerous sales people but none could compare to Mr. Baugh and his team. Our salesman, Cody, was super nice and was willing to help us any way he could. Mr. Baugh and his team were never pushy or made us feel like we had to buy something from them. They showed us that they would love to have our business and made us feel like they were working for us. We never felt rushed to make a decision and we never felt uncomfortable with the deal. The vehicle we were interested in was very accurately described on their website and had numerous pictures. Mr. Culpepper in the finance department made it his mission to get us the best interest rate possible. He laid out the facts of the loan and explained all charges regarding our loan. There were no hidden fees or other questionable charges and we were encouraged to ask questions. From the minute you walk into Gilbert and Baugh Ford you feel welcome and are treated like family. I will be a customer for life and I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle. Al Dyson Union Grove, AL
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my new explorer
by 06/30/2016on
Great personnel in both sales and service. Delivered everything promised and in the time frame promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great People
by 04/19/2016on
Took great care of us and got us into a new (to us) F-150 with no hassles or problems. GREAT people to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buy
by 01/11/2016on
Great sales team. Found the feature packed truck I wanted within my price range.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very best dealer in area for me
by 10/21/2015on
I shopped for a new car as an elderly new widow. The entire staff including the owner went out of their way to help me make the right selection for my needs. The sales staff were patient, kind, informative, and in my opinion, honest. I will never do business with any other dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience .
by 07/14/2015on
Very pleased with the way the transaction was handled. Negotiation wasn't hostile . Easy to talk to and agree with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Experience
by 05/05/2015on
On April 24 2015, I purchased a used vehicle from them. I live 150 miles away, and it was late when I arrived. I test drove the vehicle, but was not able to get it out on the freeway. On the way home, at approx 65mph, I noticed a noise and vibration. It was too late by then to take it back (dealership closed for the night). I called first thing the next morning, and was told by the salesman that he would check and call me back. I never got a call, so Monday morning, I called back and was told same thing, he would check and call back. He did call back that time, and told me what they had done to the vehicle and why. I told him I needed to bring it back and get it checked out. He said he would talk to his manager and see what they would do and call me back. I never received a call back, so I called back and he told me his manager was busy, and he hadn't had a chance to talk with him yet, but he would and would call me back. 1 week later, I still haven't received a callback from him. I ended up handling the problem myself (turned out to be a minor problem) because I didn't want to take a day off work and drive 150 miles to argue with them. When I purchased the vehicle, while we were negotiating, and after we had agreed on a deal, the salesman complained about how they priced the vehicle too low, and the manager was not happy about it, and they could have charged a lot more for it. Not a good way to run a dealership, especially a national brand. I have had better service from a private owned used car dealership. I would not recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
