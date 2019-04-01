sales Rating

On April 24 2015, I purchased a used vehicle from them. I live 150 miles away, and it was late when I arrived. I test drove the vehicle, but was not able to get it out on the freeway. On the way home, at approx 65mph, I noticed a noise and vibration. It was too late by then to take it back (dealership closed for the night). I called first thing the next morning, and was told by the salesman that he would check and call me back. I never got a call, so Monday morning, I called back and was told same thing, he would check and call back. He did call back that time, and told me what they had done to the vehicle and why. I told him I needed to bring it back and get it checked out. He said he would talk to his manager and see what they would do and call me back. I never received a call back, so I called back and he told me his manager was busy, and he hadn't had a chance to talk with him yet, but he would and would call me back. 1 week later, I still haven't received a callback from him. I ended up handling the problem myself (turned out to be a minor problem) because I didn't want to take a day off work and drive 150 miles to argue with them. When I purchased the vehicle, while we were negotiating, and after we had agreed on a deal, the salesman complained about how they priced the vehicle too low, and the manager was not happy about it, and they could have charged a lot more for it. Not a good way to run a dealership, especially a national brand. I have had better service from a private owned used car dealership. I would not recommend them. Read more