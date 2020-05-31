Ernest McCarty Ford
Customer Reviews of Ernest McCarty Ford
Very good service!
by 05/31/2020on
Even in these odd times, the Service Department was as efficient and pleasant as always.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nissan Maxima
by 05/25/2020on
Mistakenly put about a gallon of water in the oil place. Realized it before starting engine so called Steve at Ernest McCarty and he arranged for a wrecker to come get my car and take it in. Two oil changes later the car seems to be okay. Need to change it again in about 500 miles to be sure. Could have needed a new engine but this beats that. Thanks Steve.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service, Great Price!
by 04/27/2020on
We had an oil change completed on our F150 and the work that was completed was excellent and timely!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always good service
by 04/22/2020on
I love my truck and also my dealer. Great people who care about their customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Impressive Team
by 04/13/2020on
I took my Raptor in for an oil change, and was curious as to how Ernest McCarty would handle the Covid-19 issues. They had two tents set up outside, and a well-defined entrance into the office for checking in. There was a table set up away from the desk, and after wiping down the pen, the attendant asked me to simply sign in and leave my key. I went out to sit in the tent, and watched another man go out to each waitron vehicle and wipe down the door handle, seat, and steering wheel with disinfectant wipes and install plastic covers on the seat and steering wheel. After my truck was serviced, which was timely and efficient, they called me back to the "distant" table to retrieve my keys and tender payment. They made a swipe pad available for my credit card, wiped the pen again for me to sign my receipt, and I was on my way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of 2010 Hyundai Accent from Earnest McCarthy Ford
by 04/07/2020on
I was looking for a used car and contacted Jimmy Blue at Earnest McCarthy Ford about a 2010 Hyundai Accent. I had a great experience dealing with Jimmy!!! He was very personable and respectful. He made the purchase process a very unstressful and enjoyable process. The entire process took from Saturday March 21st until Wednesday March 25th. I would not hesitate to contact Jimmy again when I am ready to purchase another car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F-150 Servicing at Ernest McCarty Ford
by 03/28/2020on
Prompt, courteous and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad oil filter
by 03/23/2020on
A few weeks after an oil change the oil filter ruptured and I had 5 or 6 qts of oil on my driveway. They gave me a free oil change and a sorry but my husband and I spent 8+ hours pressure washing the driveway. I didn’t even get a free oil change!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
17 F250 Platinum
by 03/23/2020on
No pressure to buy. Fixed known problems without any trouble under warranty
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 03/23/2020on
They were very profession. Taking measures to insure staff and customer safety!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford F-250 Service
by 03/15/2020on
Recently had minor service work done at Ernest McCarty Ford in Alabaster. Work was done quickly and well. Use them pretty much all the time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change and a light bulb
by 03/09/2020on
I have used Ernest McCarty for 20 yrs. Last year Mr McCarty passed away. This year, it's not the same place. I asked for an oil change and, tag light replacement and ended up 24 hrs later picking up my car. I got my receipt but no sticker saying when to bring the car back in, for oil, no green, yellow and red check list on all things and the condition. I could t believe it took over night - and they had asked if I'd be waiting!!! Guess I would have had to bunk in if I'd said yes. So disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great truck and even better service
by 03/06/2020on
The folks at Ernest McCarty always treat me in a very friendly, open manner and the mechanics do excellent work. I trust them exclusively with all of my company's vehicles as well as my personal vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 STX
by 03/06/2020on
after having to wait several months for McCarty to receive the necessary equipment to correct the transmission recall problem on my 6 cyl - the service was fantastic - walked in, gave the gentleman the needed information, had a seat and was out in less than an hour - - just what you want and expect from McCarty
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Cadillac purchase
by 02/18/2020on
My salesman, Mark Smoak, was very professional and honest with me in my car buying experience. I is a nice, clean used car and my dealings with Mark and Ernest McCarty were perfect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 02/17/2020on
Service was done in an efficient manner.. Got in and out and everything was done to perfection
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Biggest regret of my life
by 02/07/2020on
I Purchased my 2019 Ford ranger +9 months ago I reported a vibration in the back of my truck to Ernest McCarty Ford they Musta had my truck for a good five days telling me they fixed it yada yada yada and come to find out they didn’t brought it back again and try again and they didn’t finally they gave up and told me that it was a trait of the truck and the Ford or somebody has to do with the warranty told him to stop trying that’s the service I get it Ernest McCarty Ford I would not recommend them to my enemy. Did I mention I will be putting the same Review on any post blog or anything that except my opinion of the situation
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Early morning maintenance
by 02/06/2020on
Recently stopped by Ernest McCarty Ford in Alabaster and had a very good experience. They keep my maintenance on my F150. I was able to get right in and get the things done I needed and was back out the door in less than an hour. They also made me aware of a factory recall in replacing a part but I chose to come back later. The waiting room was clean, quiet and smoke free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very satisfied.
by 01/31/2020on
I took my car in to be checked out before a trip. They said everything was fine and it wasn't ready for an oil change yet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick Lanes
by 01/18/2020on
Awesome customer service and very prompt!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F-150 Purchase
by 01/16/2020on
I had purchased from Skeet Williams before and like last time, the purchase was a good experience. However, I had trouble with the radio/navigation and the shop side is another story. After multiple trips and not getting back to me, I took the vehicle to another dealer for repair. The service writer did not understand the problem and did not seemed to want to understand. He was supposed to get back to me after he talked to the manager but never called. Bad shop experience. After Earnest McCarty shop had ordered and replaced parts and did not fix the problem, the other shop I went to fixed it in just a few minutes.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No