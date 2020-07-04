service Rating

I took my Raptor in for an oil change, and was curious as to how Ernest McCarty would handle the Covid-19 issues. They had two tents set up outside, and a well-defined entrance into the office for checking in. There was a table set up away from the desk, and after wiping down the pen, the attendant asked me to simply sign in and leave my key. I went out to sit in the tent, and watched another man go out to each waitron vehicle and wipe down the door handle, seat, and steering wheel with disinfectant wipes and install plastic covers on the seat and steering wheel. After my truck was serviced, which was timely and efficient, they called me back to the "distant" table to retrieve my keys and tender payment. They made a swipe pad available for my credit card, wiped the pen again for me to sign my receipt, and I was on my way. Read more