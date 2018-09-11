Excellent experience
by 11/09/2018on
Great sales and finance staff. They answered all of our questions and found great financing. Smoothest car buying experience weâve ever had.
1 Comments
New car
by 06/12/2018on
This was the best experience we have ever had buying a car! We will definitely use enterprise again! Great price, great service, delivery to our home. It was perfect
1 Comments
Owner
by 05/16/2018on
I loved my experience purchasing a car at enterprise. The dealer was well informed; worked hard to get me approved, nice, kind, and considerate. I would recommend if you are purchasing a car, enterprise car sales is the only stop to make.
Top Sales and Service Team
by 12/04/2015on
Best experience ever, when looking for a car. Sales team made us comfortable and the service team is reliable. The car we bought is superb.
1 Comments
2012 Nissan Altima "remote" purchase
by 04/23/2014on
In fall of 2012 I found a Nissan Altima Coupe advertised on Enterprise Car Sales in Milwaukee. We are in Michigan, so Enterprise worked with us online and on the phone for details, and to negotiate a deal contingent on a test drive and inspection of the car. Our rep was extremely helpful and professional, and had everything possible ready for the day we travelled to Milwaukee to test drive the car. We were greeted nicely, the car was ready to go, and we took it overnight to drive and inspect it. When we returned in the morning with our decision to buy it, the paperwork was quickly handled and we were back on the road home in a very short time. Smooth transaction, excellent service and a vehicle that is in excellent condition! Happy!
1 Comments