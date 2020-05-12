Everything went extremely smooth. I was in the market for a truck and I had a very specific trim and options package in mind. Todd worked extremely hard and fast to find exactly what I wanted!! I couldn't be happier with the truck I took home! Excellent work! Extremely satisfied customer!!!
After shopping around, I finally purchased a 2016 Chevy Cruze from Holz. From the perspective of the customer, I truly felt that the dealership was genuinely concerned about My best interest, not theirs. I stopped at the Honda dealer down the road and they just wanted to SELL ME a car. Brandon took the time to understand what was important to me and went about and beyond to accommodate me and make it happen. Thanks Brandon, and the rest of the Holz team!
I was a "walk-in" on a weekday morning. I was having some tire noise since my tires had been rotated two weeks previously at Holz. The service tech, Chris, took a test ride with me and confirmed the noise. They were able to check out the problem in the afternoon and determined that it was worn areas on the inside of my front tires. There was no charge for them to do this, which was very much appreciated! Naturally, I need new tires!
I had a really good experience at Holz from the time I got there to the time I drove my new truck home. Mark Best is friendly, easy to talk to, very informative, and even made me laugh a few times. Thank you.
The integrity of Chris - Service advisor was much appreciated as he stated after checking car battery that replacement was not needed - as stated by a AAA service tech after jump start that I needed new battery due to on dead cell and tried selling me a new one. Current car battery was replaced March 1st, 2012.
Stopped by for a recall fix and enjoyed the experience
by Z28_Conv on 10/31/2014
Service Tech was fantastic and personable (not just a person collecting a paycheck). Also enjoyed hanging out in parts dept (made a purchase there also)...Loved the conversation with parts guy about the big block on display.
Not being notified about the parts coming from Chicago was in.
There was other things I wanted to have done there and was told it couldn't be done. (Change out the rims)
Everyone is very warm and helpful. I felt at ease. If I had the experince to work with the employees like you have would be a great team to work with.
Edgar is a FANTASTIC salesman!!! He answered all of my questions and took the time to make sure I understood everything. Some sales people can be pushy and intimidating, which makes shopping for vehicles unpleasant. But His knowledge and kindness made, made my purchase, a wonderful experience!! I'm loving my new Silverado too!
Everyone at Holz was very friendly and helpful to me and my family and made our new vehicle purchase process headache free. It is already asked above but I have and will continue to recommended Holz to others.
