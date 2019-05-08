Mountaineer Automotive
Customer Reviews of Mountaineer Automotive
Awesome :)
by 08/05/2019on
I can't say enough positive things about Mountaineer Automotive and our salesman - Mr. Darrell Blackburn. He listened to what I wanted and found the exact color with what we wanted. He went above and beyond and we will definitely deal with him again! Jamie in Finance done an awesome job getting our paperwork done in a timely manner and took time to answer our questions! Great job Mountaineer :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I would take my vehicle to Mountaineer Ford for any repair work
by 11/06/2019on
I was very satisfied with work completed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 10/26/2019on
Every time my wife takes our truck to get oil changes she is always happy with the service. She says the employees always are friendly. They take time to answer any questions we may have and are very helpful. Great staff of employees.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 Dodge Ram 1500 purchase
by 07/13/2019on
Received a good deal on this purchase staff was friendly and knowledgeable. Deal was complete in less than an hour. Love my truck!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Five Stars!
by 06/19/2019on
I always have great service when I go to Mountaineer Automotive. The people that work there are always curious and helpful in every way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 05/06/2019on
Fast! Friendly! Just an all around great experience...No matter if you drive a Ford, Lincoln or a Hyundai (lol)...They are there when I need them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mountaineer Lincoln
by 04/06/2019on
Courteous and excellent service. Always have the confidence that whatever the job is that it has been well done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My new Platinum F150
by 03/30/2019on
Everyone great at Mountaineer Automotive
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Great Service Needs Improvement
by 03/18/2019on
As far as purchasing a vehicle they are awesome. As far as the service department goes, they really need to work on customer service. Our vehicle was there over 6 months and the issue has still not been resolved. they are suppose to be getting a Ford Engineer to come and look at the vehicle but that still has not happened. I have emailed the service manager and do not receive responses back. The service department needs to follow up with their customers promptly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
20,000 mile service
by 03/07/2019on
My truck needed it's 20,000 mileage service done. I dropped it off after hours and it was finished, everything that I requested and washed. It was ready at 10:30 the next morning. Excellent service. Highly recommend. Thanks for caring. Customer service is hard to find nowadays let alone great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
a unique place to get a truck
by 07/22/2018on
Very thankful for these family oriented folks. The general manager Keith took the time to answer my questions for six weeks before picking up our truck. He even maintained good communication when he was recovering from medical procedure. When he didnt know the answer he found someone who did. Even though out of state and hundreds of miles away they earned my trust and confidence. When we arrived we were greater by the sales managers and sales team who ensured we had what we needed to complete everything. Through any challenges that arrived they remained exceptionally patient and flexible and committed to excellent service. This dealership is a blessing. If your nearby far dont hesitate to work with this great group of people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremely Poor Service at the Service Center
by 07/16/2016on
I purchased a 2015 Ford F-150 from Mountaineer in October 2015. I love my truck, as I've owned Fords before, and the sale was not an issue. However, my Washer Pump is defective on this one. After taking it to the Service Department twice it's still not fixed. The second time two different service people told me the part was there, so I scheduled an appointment (with a week to spare) then took the truck in and gave them a few hours to fix it only to return and have the person who waited on me tell me that the part wasn't even there. They have poor communication and their employees need to at least act like they enjoy their job. I hope Mr. Tyler reminds you that "You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar." Learn to smile and "make it right".
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
