  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Mountaineer Automotive

Mountaineer Automotive

Visit dealer’s website 
615 N Eisenhower Dr, Beckley, WV 25801
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Mountaineer Automotive

5.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Awesome :)

by TeresaWebb on 08/05/2019

I can't say enough positive things about Mountaineer Automotive and our salesman - Mr. Darrell Blackburn. He listened to what I wanted and found the exact color with what we wanted. He went above and beyond and we will definitely deal with him again! Jamie in Finance done an awesome job getting our paperwork done in a timely manner and took time to answer our questions! Great job Mountaineer :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
12 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

I would take my vehicle to Mountaineer Ford for any repair work

by satkins on 11/06/2019

I was very satisfied with work completed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Service review

by Jimmie T on 10/26/2019

Every time my wife takes our truck to get oil changes she is always happy with the service. She says the employees always are friendly. They take time to answer any questions we may have and are very helpful. Great staff of employees.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Awesome :)

by TeresaWebb on 08/05/2019

I can't say enough positive things about Mountaineer Automotive and our salesman - Mr. Darrell Blackburn. He listened to what I wanted and found the exact color with what we wanted. He went above and beyond and we will definitely deal with him again! Jamie in Finance done an awesome job getting our paperwork done in a timely manner and took time to answer our questions! Great job Mountaineer :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

2019 Dodge Ram 1500 purchase

by Kevin25813 on 07/13/2019

Received a good deal on this purchase staff was friendly and knowledgeable. Deal was complete in less than an hour. Love my truck!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Five Stars!

by Missdotcom on 06/19/2019

I always have great service when I go to Mountaineer Automotive. The people that work there are always curious and helpful in every way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great Service!

by Bill W. on 05/06/2019

Fast! Friendly! Just an all around great experience...No matter if you drive a Ford, Lincoln or a Hyundai (lol)...They are there when I need them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Mountaineer Lincoln

by Ilhlwamhf on 04/06/2019

Courteous and excellent service. Always have the confidence that whatever the job is that it has been well done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

My new Platinum F150

by Dickie D on 03/30/2019

Everyone great at Mountaineer Automotive

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Sales Great Service Needs Improvement

by Tina Ayers on 03/18/2019

As far as purchasing a vehicle they are awesome. As far as the service department goes, they really need to work on customer service. Our vehicle was there over 6 months and the issue has still not been resolved. they are suppose to be getting a Ford Engineer to come and look at the vehicle but that still has not happened. I have emailed the service manager and do not receive responses back. The service department needs to follow up with their customers promptly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

20,000 mile service

by Scott H on 03/07/2019

My truck needed it's 20,000 mileage service done. I dropped it off after hours and it was finished, everything that I requested and washed. It was ready at 10:30 the next morning. Excellent service. Highly recommend. Thanks for caring. Customer service is hard to find nowadays let alone great customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

a unique place to get a truck

by RLM750XL on 07/22/2018

Very thankful for these family oriented folks. The general manager Keith took the time to answer my questions for six weeks before picking up our truck. He even maintained good communication when he was recovering from medical procedure. When he didnt know the answer he found someone who did. Even though out of state and hundreds of miles away they earned my trust and confidence. When we arrived we were greater by the sales managers and sales team who ensured we had what we needed to complete everything. Through any challenges that arrived they remained exceptionally patient and flexible and committed to excellent service. This dealership is a blessing. If your nearby far dont hesitate to work with this great group of people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Extremely Poor Service at the Service Center

by jnb4343 on 07/16/2016

I purchased a 2015 Ford F-150 from Mountaineer in October 2015. I love my truck, as I've owned Fords before, and the sale was not an issue. However, my Washer Pump is defective on this one. After taking it to the Service Department twice it's still not fixed. The second time two different service people told me the part was there, so I scheduled an appointment (with a week to spare) then took the truck in and gave them a few hours to fix it only to return and have the person who waited on me tell me that the part wasn't even there. They have poor communication and their employees need to at least act like they enjoy their job. I hope Mr. Tyler reminds you that "You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar." Learn to smile and "make it right".

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
110 cars in stock
0 new110 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes