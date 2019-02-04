Dick Hannah Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Very pleased

by Jslulay3 on 04/02/2019

I had been denied by several online loan sites for a 10k loan. They got me approved for the car I wanted and for half the interest I was expecting to pay and a $100 a month cheaper payments than I was prepared to pay. Didnt gave to haggle one bit Gandi my salesman was awesome, not smothering but made us feel like VIP customers. Next day they called and said they got me a better interest rate than what I agreed to day before. That's A plus business to me will go back to them when I'm ready to purchase my next vehicle for sure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

See Joe at Dick Hannah Chrysler Jeep Dodge

by Catherine504 on 03/31/2019

Joe was very friendly and helpful and kept me entertained while We waited for a printer snafu to resolve. Prior to purchasing tho, he patiently endured my hesitation and going back and forth with price and running it by my partner. Would definitely recommend you see him first

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience.

by Johann_4Doreen on 03/28/2019

This was our first time buying a car. And out fears were quickly allayed by Courtney Backus. She was very friendly and helpful, finding out our budget and parameters and then aiding us in finding a great vehicle. She made us feel comfortable and unpressured in our car shopping experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sick Hannah Jeep Vancouver Wa

by Squiggsmom on 03/25/2019

Best buying experience at a dealership I've had. Our salesman Joe was knowledgeable and quick in understanding our needs. He did a fantastic walk through of all the car features and gave us links to videos in case we need them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Pleased

by Lovemyjeep on 03/21/2019

I have bought from many car lots, spoken to many "greasy" used car salesmen, and have had an experience akin to going to the dentist when getting a car. This was an absolutely wonderful and refreshing experience. I was treated well. My questions were answered. I was given my options without lies or "pushiness".

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

All around great experience

by Jeffebro000 on 03/10/2019

It has been my first time purchasing a vehicle and I was very indecisive, but Courtney made it an excellent experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Enjoyable car buying experience

by Kimberly on 02/12/2019

I have bought multiple cars over the years. I have never had such a great experience as I had this time buying my new Jeep Compass. Joe was great! Joe welcomed me from the moment I arrived with no pressure. I never felt forced like most dealerships make us feel. The process was seamless and quick. After my purchase was completed Joe walked me through all the components and gadgets in the vehicle to make sure I was comfortable with everything before I left the parking lot. I highly recommend this dealership they are friendly courteous and there's no pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Happy in Rainier

by Ddconsbu61 on 02/02/2019

We drove all the way to Vancouver auto mal to test drive different suv's. We were happy with the informative and knowledgeable staff. We hadn't bought a car for 16 yrs. A lot has changed and they made it easy for us to pick just the right vehicle for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Moparwife on 01/29/2019

Was excellant with 2 challengers we bought in the last 11 months..just got our hellcat red eye a month early..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New Truck

by wafertech on 01/25/2019

Had a great experience with sale had to do a little haggling with price of trade in but turned out ok.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sales person that did not care and terrible car cleaning

by PSchweitzer on 01/14/2019

Our sales rep Gandi Ariz was the worst car rep I have ever dealt with. He showed no interest in answering questions and even admitted he was leaving the dealership soon to move to Texas. When it came time to explain car features (after doing the signing) he spent a total of 5 minutes explainsing things and kept saying oh you can figure it out yourselves. The car was washed but was still very dirty with the mirrors and wheels covered in dirt. All the add on accessories were just thrown in the back cargo area.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Finding my Jeep

by CallieStack12 on 01/13/2019

I just bought my first car through Dick Hannah Jeep with the help of a salesman named Gandi. My experience was hands down, amazing. When I first came to Gandi I told him how owning a Jeep Wrangler has been my dream since I was a kid. I gave him my preference, my price range and he found me my dream car by the next day. Financing my first car all on my own was a little intimidating at first, but Gandi helped me through the process with his patience and friendly character. He treated me as if I was a lifelong friend and was never too pushy like some car salesman can be. Overall I left with my dream car and a memorable experience. I would definitely recommend Gandi from Dick Hannah Chrysler to my friends and family and will be returning back to him in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Fantastic Buying Experience

by Kevinn12 on 01/09/2019

Wasn't planning on buying a car when I walked in to Dick Hannah's Chrysler Dodge, Jeep Ram yesterday. Wanted to research the cars that could be pulled behind our RV. Thank goodness Bill Farra walked up . I would have researched all the wrong models. Bill and the entire staff were so welcoming and knowledgeable, so we bought a car. When you feel respected and valued as a customer, it makes the decision very easy! Thanks Bill! We love our Jeep Cherokee!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchase of 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4x4

by Mark on 01/07/2019

We went to the Jeep dealer to inquire about this vehicle. Given the one we looked at met exactly what we wanted, we agreed to get a quote. The process went very smoothly and without pressure. We opted to purchase the vehicle at the offered price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience!

by Krista64 on 01/01/2019

I had a great experience here! I had looked at so many cars and finally found the perfect one and found great service with Stephanie! So glad I purchased at this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

If I could leave a 0 stars I would

by John on 12/26/2018

The whole experience was dreadful. Issues included: Sales person who didn't understand financing, didn't listen to our requirements, didn't want to show us a selection of cars, her most important plan was to get us in to a car that was the right color. She became argumentative at times. She didn't understand her own pricing, an example is she told us we could save $3-4,000 by getting the FWD instead of 4x4 - this is NOT TRUE, the difference is ~$1,500 Just to get an idea of the lease costs took us nearly two hours of going backwards and forwards with her and one of the managers. Sales manager (maybe) who didn't understand how taxes worked with leasing and kept trying to give us false information. After 4 hours of sitting in the showroom and multiple attempts to close us by asking for signatures on pieces of paper we got up to walk out. The sales manager also got very angry with me. Then I had to return to get my keys and then finally they magically had a price. I told the sales person I would not take the car that I was leasing as it was dirty inside and I didn't want to wait. I made an appointment, with the sales person, for 11am two days later, to return to collect the car. I was dropped off at 11am only to find the sales person had not turned up for the appointment and she had brushed me off with a colleague. I opened the car door and it was still dirty. So I still had to wait around for another hour to wait for it to be cleaned. In summary the transaction took over 5 hours and both the sales person and sales manager became argumentative and at one point threw the papers at us. If this state had a 3 day rule I would have cancelled the deal and gone somewhere else. I have bought and leased many cars in my life and I have NEVER had such a BAD experience buying a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

perfect

by smethersbrad12 on 12/20/2018

it was the best experience I have had buying a car and it was my first brand new one too

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Quick, easy and satisfied with vehicle. 5 Stars!

by gwinpdx on 12/11/2018

Friendly staff, great selection of vehicles. Go here first and you'll see what I mean.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Baught new ram 1500 bighorn 2019

by Dannybrook89 on 12/01/2018

Had a great experience got the truck I always wanted with an awesome price this dealership did everything they could to get me in the truck and it worked

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Service!

by cinthiam on 11/26/2018

Got all the information I needed, and found the perfect fit for me! Great people!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great dealership

by DylanB00 on 11/19/2018

I came in at around 9 in the morning, took about 5 minutes to have a salesman (Curtis) help us out. After looking around I was stuck on one car and was about to say no. But Curtis changes my mind and now I am very happy with what I paid for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
about our dealership

Family. Integrity. Respect. Purpose. These four simple words, our core values, are the guiding principals of our business. Founded in 1949 by Dick's father, Dick Hannah Dealerships has grown to become one of the most well respected and trusted automobile companies in the region. Dick Hannah Dealerships employs nearly 1,000 people and generously supports charitable, educational and environmental initiatives in our day-to-day operation. We're proud to be deeply rooted in our community and we plan to stay that way. Dick Hannah Chrysler Jeep includes a Free Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty on all new Chrysler and Jeep vehicles.

