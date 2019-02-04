I had been denied by several online loan sites for a 10k loan. They got me approved for the car I wanted and for half the interest I was expecting to pay and a $100 a month cheaper payments than I was prepared to pay. Didnt gave to haggle one bit Gandi my salesman was awesome, not smothering but made us feel like VIP customers.
Next day they called and said they got me a better interest rate than what I agreed to day before. That's A plus business to me will go back to them when I'm ready to purchase my next vehicle for sure.
Joe was very friendly and helpful and kept me entertained while We waited for a printer snafu to resolve. Prior to purchasing tho, he patiently endured my hesitation and going back and forth with price and running it by my partner. Would definitely recommend you see him first
This was our first time buying a car. And out fears were quickly allayed by Courtney Backus. She was very friendly and helpful, finding out our budget and parameters and then aiding us in finding a great vehicle. She made us feel comfortable and unpressured in our car shopping experience.
Best buying experience at a dealership I've had. Our salesman Joe was knowledgeable and quick in understanding our needs. He did a fantastic walk through of all the car features and gave us links to videos in case we need them.
I have bought from many car lots, spoken to many "greasy" used car salesmen, and have had an experience akin to going to the dentist when getting a car. This was an absolutely wonderful and refreshing experience. I was treated well. My questions were answered. I was given my options without lies or "pushiness".
I have bought multiple cars over the years. I have never had such a great experience as I had this time buying my new Jeep Compass. Joe was great! Joe welcomed me from the moment I arrived with no pressure. I never felt forced like most dealerships make us feel. The process was seamless and quick. After my purchase was completed Joe walked me through all the components and gadgets in the vehicle to make sure I was comfortable with everything before I left the parking lot. I highly recommend this dealership they are friendly courteous and there's no pressure.
We drove all the way to Vancouver auto mal to test drive different suv's. We were happy with the informative and knowledgeable staff. We hadn't bought a car for 16 yrs. A lot has changed and they made it easy for us to pick just the right vehicle for us.
Sales person that did not care and terrible car cleaning
Our sales rep Gandi Ariz was the worst car rep I have ever dealt with. He showed no interest in answering questions and even admitted he was leaving the dealership soon to move to Texas. When it came time to explain car features (after doing the signing) he spent a total of 5 minutes explainsing things and kept saying oh you can figure it out yourselves. The car was washed but was still very dirty with the mirrors and wheels covered in dirt. All the add on accessories were just thrown in the back cargo area.
I just bought my first car through Dick Hannah Jeep with the help of a salesman named Gandi. My experience was hands down, amazing. When I first came to Gandi I told him how owning a Jeep Wrangler has been my dream since I was a kid. I gave him my preference, my price range and he found me my dream car by the next day.
Financing my first car all on my own was a little intimidating at first, but Gandi helped me through the process with his patience and friendly character. He treated me as if I was a lifelong friend and was never too pushy like some car salesman can be. Overall I left with my dream car and a memorable experience.
I would definitely recommend Gandi from Dick Hannah Chrysler to my friends and family and will be returning back to him in the future.
Wasn't planning on buying a car when I walked in to Dick Hannah's Chrysler Dodge, Jeep Ram yesterday. Wanted to research the cars that could be pulled behind our RV. Thank goodness Bill Farra walked up . I would have researched all the wrong models. Bill and the entire staff were so welcoming and knowledgeable, so we bought a car. When you feel respected and valued as a customer, it makes the decision very easy! Thanks Bill! We love our Jeep Cherokee!
We went to the Jeep dealer to inquire about this vehicle. Given the one we looked at met exactly what we wanted, we agreed to get a quote. The process went very smoothly and without pressure. We opted to purchase the vehicle at the offered price.
The whole experience was dreadful. Issues included:
Sales person who didn't understand financing, didn't listen to our requirements, didn't want to show us a selection of cars, her most important plan was to get us in to a car that was the right color. She became argumentative at times. She didn't understand her own pricing, an example is she told us we could save $3-4,000 by getting the FWD instead of 4x4 - this is NOT TRUE, the difference is ~$1,500
Just to get an idea of the lease costs took us nearly two hours of going backwards and forwards with her and one of the managers.
Sales manager (maybe) who didn't understand how taxes worked with leasing and kept trying to give us false information.
After 4 hours of sitting in the showroom and multiple attempts to close us by asking for signatures on pieces of paper we got up to walk out. The sales manager also got very angry with me. Then I had to return to get my keys and then finally they magically had a price.
I told the sales person I would not take the car that I was leasing as it was dirty inside and I didn't want to wait. I made an appointment, with the sales person, for 11am two days later, to return to collect the car.
I was dropped off at 11am only to find the sales person had not turned up for the appointment and she had brushed me off with a colleague. I opened the car door and it was still dirty. So I still had to wait around for another hour to wait for it to be cleaned.
In summary the transaction took over 5 hours and both the sales person and sales manager became argumentative and at one point threw the papers at us.
If this state had a 3 day rule I would have cancelled the deal and gone somewhere else.
I have bought and leased many cars in my life and I have NEVER had such a BAD experience buying a car.
I came in at around 9 in the morning, took about 5 minutes to have a salesman (Curtis) help us out. After looking around I was stuck on one car and was about to say no. But Curtis changes my mind and now I am very happy with what I paid for.
