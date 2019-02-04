sales Rating

The whole experience was dreadful. Issues included: Sales person who didn't understand financing, didn't listen to our requirements, didn't want to show us a selection of cars, her most important plan was to get us in to a car that was the right color. She became argumentative at times. She didn't understand her own pricing, an example is she told us we could save $3-4,000 by getting the FWD instead of 4x4 - this is NOT TRUE, the difference is ~$1,500 Just to get an idea of the lease costs took us nearly two hours of going backwards and forwards with her and one of the managers. Sales manager (maybe) who didn't understand how taxes worked with leasing and kept trying to give us false information. After 4 hours of sitting in the showroom and multiple attempts to close us by asking for signatures on pieces of paper we got up to walk out. The sales manager also got very angry with me. Then I had to return to get my keys and then finally they magically had a price. I told the sales person I would not take the car that I was leasing as it was dirty inside and I didn't want to wait. I made an appointment, with the sales person, for 11am two days later, to return to collect the car. I was dropped off at 11am only to find the sales person had not turned up for the appointment and she had brushed me off with a colleague. I opened the car door and it was still dirty. So I still had to wait around for another hour to wait for it to be cleaned. In summary the transaction took over 5 hours and both the sales person and sales manager became argumentative and at one point threw the papers at us. If this state had a 3 day rule I would have cancelled the deal and gone somewhere else. I have bought and leased many cars in my life and I have NEVER had such a BAD experience buying a car. Read more